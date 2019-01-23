WA Current Conditions

WA Current Conditions as of 12:00 AM PST Wednesday, January 23, 2019

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Arlington;Cloudy;47;SSE;15;92%

Bellingham;Showers;39;N;8;95%

Bremerton;Cloudy;47;S;12;99%

Chehalis;Cloudy;46;S;16;99%

Deer Park;Snow;32;SE;6;95%

Eastsound;Showers;46;SSW;12;98%

Ellensburg;Cloudy;34;WNW;5;92%

Ephrata;Fog;33;NNE;3;100%

Everett;Cloudy;47;SE;12;97%

Fort Lewis;Cloudy;47;S;18;98%

Friday Harbor;Showers;47;SSE;10;89%

Hoquiam;Cloudy;52;SSW;24;100%

Kelso-Longview;Showers;46;SSE;16;93%

Moses Lake;Mostly cloudy;37;SSE;10;92%

Olympia;Cloudy;46;SSW;13;92%

Omak;Cloudy;32;N;2;100%

Pasco;Showers;44;SSW;13;88%

Port Angeles;Fog;42;Calm;0;95%

Pullman;Snow;32;SE;15;92%

Puyallup;Cloudy;49;SSW;13;96%

Quillayute;Cloudy;50;SW;15;96%

Renton;Cloudy;50;SSE;12;96%

Seattle;Cloudy;47;E;11;92%

Seattle Boeing;Cloudy;49;S;12;89%

Shelton;Cloudy;53;SW;26;85%

Spokane;Snow;34;ESE;9;88%

Spokane Fairchild;Snow;31;SSE;13;100%

Spokane Felts;Snow;34;ESE;9;88%

Stampede Pass;Showers;35;Calm;0;92%

Tacoma;Cloudy;46;S;23;95%

Tacoma Narrows;Cloudy;46;S;23;95%

Vancouver;Showers;49;S;10;86%

Walla Walla;Cloudy;47;S;20;68%

Wenatchee;Cloudy;30;Calm;0;95%

Whidbey Island;Cloudy;50;SE;20;82%

Yakima;Cloudy;33;WSW;3;88%

