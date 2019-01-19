WA Current Conditions
WA Current Conditions as of 12:00 AM PST Saturday, January 19, 2019
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Arlington;Showers;45;ESE;5;92%
Bellingham;Cloudy;45;NE;8;85%
Bremerton;Showers;47;SE;5;88%
Chehalis;Cloudy;48;Calm;0;100%
Deer Park;Showers;35;NE;5;92%
Eastsound;Cloudy;50;S;17;81%
Ellensburg;Flurries;35;Calm;0;88%
Ephrata;Showers;37;Calm;0;95%
Everett;Cloudy;48;ESE;9;86%
Fort Lewis;Showers;45;Calm;0;96%
Friday Harbor;Cloudy;48;SE;22;82%
Hoquiam;Cloudy;47;ENE;13;100%
Kelso-Longview;Cloudy;45;SE;14;100%
Moses Lake;Showers;38;Calm;0;92%
Olympia;Cloudy;44;Calm;0;95%
Omak;Showers;35;S;5;100%
Pasco;Showers;43;Calm;0;100%
Port Angeles;Showers;44;Calm;0;92%
Pullman;Showers;35;ESE;13;92%
Puyallup;Showers;48;SE;3;83%
Quillayute;Cloudy;51;S;12;42%
Renton;Showers;47;SSE;8;100%
Seattle;Showers;49;ESE;7;79%
Seattle Boeing;Showers;46;SSE;8;88%
Shelton;Cloudy;43;WNW;3;88%
Spokane;Showers;37;Calm;0;85%
Spokane Fairchild;Cloudy;36;SE;7;100%
Spokane Felts;Showers;37;Calm;0;85%
Stampede Pass;Snow;30;N;5;88%
Tacoma;Showers;44;Calm;0;95%
Tacoma Narrows;Showers;44;Calm;0;95%
Vancouver;Cloudy;42;ESE;12;95%
Walla Walla;Showers;50;SSE;21;60%
Wenatchee;Snow;33;SE;4;95%
Whidbey Island;Cloudy;49;SE;28;77%
Yakima;Showers;34;W;3;96%
