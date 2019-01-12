WA Current Conditions

WA Current Conditions as of 12:00 AM PST Saturday, January 12, 2019

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Arlington;Cloudy;36;Calm;0;96%

Bellingham;Cloudy;36;Calm;0;89%

Bremerton;Mostly cloudy;42;ESE;3;85%

Chehalis;Fog;39;Calm;0;100%

Deer Park;Clear;29;N;6;92%

Eastsound;Cloudy;41;Calm;0;93%

Ellensburg;Mostly cloudy;30;Calm;0;88%

Ephrata;Mostly cloudy;33;NNE;8;91%

Everett;Cloudy;42;E;4;87%

Fort Lewis;Fog;36;Calm;0;100%

Friday Harbor;Cloudy;44;N;5;78%

Hoquiam;Mostly cloudy;45;ENE;8;89%

Kelso-Longview;Mostly cloudy;35;WNW;2;97%

Moses Lake;Mostly cloudy;31;N;6;92%

Olympia;Fog;35;Calm;0;100%

Omak;Fog;28;W;5;95%

Pasco;Fog;35;Calm;0;100%

Port Angeles;Mostly cloudy;37;SW;6;95%

Pullman;Clear;35;E;14;78%

Puyallup;Mostly cloudy;40;ESE;2;93%

Quillayute;Cloudy;43;ENE;7;85%

Renton;Mostly cloudy;48;NNW;6;67%

Seattle;Cloudy;44;N;3;78%

Seattle Boeing;Cloudy;42;Calm;0;88%

Shelton;Mostly cloudy;34;WNW;3;92%

Spokane;Cloudy;35;Calm;0;88%

Spokane Fairchild;Fog;32;ENE;13;100%

Spokane Felts;Cloudy;35;Calm;0;88%

Stampede Pass;Cloudy;30;N;6;92%

Tacoma;Mostly cloudy;40;Calm;0;96%

Tacoma Narrows;Mostly cloudy;40;Calm;0;96%

Vancouver;Mostly cloudy;35;Calm;0;88%

Walla Walla;Cloudy;36;SSW;7;89%

Wenatchee;Mostly cloudy;32;Calm;0;92%

Whidbey Island;Cloudy;46;ESE;14;73%

Yakima;Mostly cloudy;29;WNW;7;92%

