WA Current Conditions

WA Current Conditions as of 12:00 AM PST Tuesday, January 8, 2019

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Arlington;Partly cloudy;32;NNE;5;88%

Bellingham;Partly cloudy;31;N;8;82%

Bremerton;Cloudy;36;NNE;7;91%

Chehalis;Fog;34;Calm;0;100%

Deer Park;Mostly clear;16;Calm;0;91%

Eastsound;Mostly clear;37;N;6;75%

Ellensburg;Cloudy;27;Calm;0;81%

Ephrata;Partly cloudy;27;N;5;71%

Everett;Mostly cloudy;32;NNE;7;95%

Fort Lewis;Mostly cloudy;36;NE;3;99%

Friday Harbor;Mostly cloudy;38;NNE;6;82%

Hoquiam;Partly cloudy;41;ENE;15;85%

Kelso-Longview;Mostly cloudy;36;SE;5;92%

Moses Lake;Partly cloudy;25;NNE;3;84%

Olympia;Mostly cloudy;32;ESE;3;92%

Omak;Clear;28;WNW;12;52%

Pasco;Partly cloudy;26;N;3;88%

Port Angeles;Cloudy;36;E;10;75%

Pullman;Mostly clear;28;E;9;77%

Puyallup;Mostly cloudy;34;NNE;4;94%

Quillayute;Mostly cloudy;34;E;7;85%

Renton;Cloudy;38;NNW;8;85%

Seattle;Mostly cloudy;38;NNE;7;79%

Seattle Boeing;Cloudy;39;NNE;6;75%

Shelton;Mostly cloudy;38;NNE;8;82%

Spokane;Clear;29;Calm;0;85%

Spokane Fairchild;Clear;26;S;3;100%

Spokane Felts;Clear;29;Calm;0;85%

Stampede Pass;Mostly cloudy;24;N;5;84%

Tacoma;Mostly cloudy;39;N;13;85%

Tacoma Narrows;Mostly cloudy;39;N;13;85%

Vancouver;Cloudy;39;W;3;88%

Walla Walla;Partly cloudy;36;E;9;56%

Wenatchee;Partly cloudy;30;NW;5;74%

Whidbey Island;Partly cloudy;39;ENE;12;69%

Yakima;Cloudy;27;WNW;6;74%

