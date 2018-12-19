WA Current Conditions
WA Current Conditions as of 11:00 PM PST Tuesday, December 18, 2018
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Arlington;Mostly cloudy;46;SSE;13;85%
Bellingham;Partly cloudy;47;SSE;8;76%
Bremerton;Mostly cloudy;46;SSW;10;91%
Chehalis;Mostly cloudy;41;WSW;5;100%
Deer Park;Mostly cloudy;40;SSW;12;82%
Eastsound;Partly cloudy;46;S;12;93%
Ellensburg;Cloudy;36;WSW;6;89%
Ephrata;Clear;39;SW;12;82%
Everett;Mostly cloudy;47;SSE;10;87%
Fort Lewis;Mostly clear;46;S;12;99%
Friday Harbor;Cloudy;42;SSE;5;88%
Hoquiam;Cloudy;48;SSW;16;82%
Kelso-Longview;Mostly cloudy;47;SSE;7;89%
Moses Lake;Clear;45;SW;17;68%
Olympia;Showers;45;SSW;6;89%
Omak;Mostly cloudy;41;S;10;75%
Pasco;Clear;48;WSW;18;70%
Port Angeles;Cloudy;45;W;8;82%
Pullman;Mostly cloudy;43;WSW;20;76%
Puyallup;Partly cloudy;48;S;9;86%
Quillayute;Mostly cloudy;46;N;6;88%
Renton;Cloudy;48;SSE;7;82%
Seattle;Mostly cloudy;48;S;10;81%
Seattle Boeing;Mostly cloudy;50;SSW;12;74%
Shelton;Showers;49;SSW;13;83%
Spokane;Mostly cloudy;44;SW;14;76%
Spokane Fairchild;Mostly cloudy;39;SSW;18;100%
Spokane Felts;Mostly cloudy;44;SW;14;76%
Stampede Pass;Showers;33;WSW;8;91%
Tacoma;Mostly cloudy;46;S;12;85%
Tacoma Narrows;Cloudy;46;S;12;85%
Vancouver;Mostly cloudy;49;SSE;3;79%
Walla Walla;Mostly clear;49;SW;21;63%
Wenatchee;Mostly cloudy;42;NW;13;70%
Whidbey Island;Partly cloudy;44;SE;9;88%
Yakima;Cloudy;44;WSW;13;67%
_____
Copyright 2018 AccuWeather