WA Current Conditions

WA Current Conditions as of 02:00 AM PST Friday, November 23, 2018

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Arlington;Cloudy;46;SE;13;85%

Bellingham;Cloudy;48;SSE;14;76%

Bremerton;Showers;46;S;8;93%

Chehalis;Showers;46;N;5;100%

Deer Park;Cloudy;36;SSW;15;92%

Eastsound;Cloudy;48;SSE;10;87%

Ellensburg;Fog;33;ENE;3;88%

Ephrata;Fog;33;Calm;0;95%

Everett;Cloudy;46;SE;10;94%

Fort Lewis;Showers;45;SW;5;100%

Friday Harbor;Showers;46;SSE;9;88%

Hoquiam;Mostly cloudy;50;S;7;86%

Kelso-Longview;Showers;46;SSE;7;93%

Moses Lake;Fog;31;Calm;0;100%

Olympia;Showers;44;S;6;92%

Omak;Cloudy;33;S;9;100%

Pasco;Clear;44;SSW;16;70%

Port Angeles;Showers;43;SSE;5;92%

Pullman;Partly cloudy;40;SW;16;73%

Puyallup;Rain;47;SW;9;87%

Quillayute;Mostly cloudy;45;Calm;0;100%

Renton;Showers;47;SE;6;86%

Seattle;Showers;48;E;9;81%

Seattle Boeing;Showers;46;SSE;9;85%

Shelton;Showers;45;NW;3;92%

Spokane;Cloudy;38;WSW;8;85%

Spokane Fairchild;Cloudy;34;SSW;18;100%

Spokane Felts;Cloudy;38;WSW;8;85%

Stampede Pass;Cloudy;33;Calm;0;88%

Tacoma;Showers;45;S;14;89%

Tacoma Narrows;Rain;45;S;14;89%

Vancouver;Cloudy;49;S;8;83%

Walla Walla;Cloudy;47;S;12;60%

Wenatchee;Fog;31;ENE;5;92%

Whidbey Island;Cloudy;50;SSE;18;74%

Yakima;Fog;32;Calm;0;95%

