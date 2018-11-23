WA Current Conditions
WA Current Conditions as of 02:00 AM PST Friday, November 23, 2018
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Arlington;Cloudy;46;SE;13;85%
Bellingham;Cloudy;48;SSE;14;76%
Bremerton;Showers;46;S;8;93%
Chehalis;Showers;46;N;5;100%
Deer Park;Cloudy;36;SSW;15;92%
Eastsound;Cloudy;48;SSE;10;87%
Ellensburg;Fog;33;ENE;3;88%
Ephrata;Fog;33;Calm;0;95%
Everett;Cloudy;46;SE;10;94%
Fort Lewis;Showers;45;SW;5;100%
Friday Harbor;Showers;46;SSE;9;88%
Hoquiam;Mostly cloudy;50;S;7;86%
Kelso-Longview;Showers;46;SSE;7;93%
Moses Lake;Fog;31;Calm;0;100%
Olympia;Showers;44;S;6;92%
Omak;Cloudy;33;S;9;100%
Pasco;Clear;44;SSW;16;70%
Port Angeles;Showers;43;SSE;5;92%
Pullman;Partly cloudy;40;SW;16;73%
Puyallup;Rain;47;SW;9;87%
Quillayute;Mostly cloudy;45;Calm;0;100%
Renton;Showers;47;SE;6;86%
Seattle;Showers;48;E;9;81%
Seattle Boeing;Showers;46;SSE;9;85%
Shelton;Showers;45;NW;3;92%
Spokane;Cloudy;38;WSW;8;85%
Spokane Fairchild;Cloudy;34;SSW;18;100%
Spokane Felts;Cloudy;38;WSW;8;85%
Stampede Pass;Cloudy;33;Calm;0;88%
Tacoma;Showers;45;S;14;89%
Tacoma Narrows;Rain;45;S;14;89%
Vancouver;Cloudy;49;S;8;83%
Walla Walla;Cloudy;47;S;12;60%
Wenatchee;Fog;31;ENE;5;92%
Whidbey Island;Cloudy;50;SSE;18;74%
Yakima;Fog;32;Calm;0;95%
