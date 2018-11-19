WA Current Conditions
WA Current Conditions as of 11:00 AM PST Monday, November 19, 2018
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Arlington;Sunny;37;Calm;0;85%
Bellingham;Sunny;41;Calm;0;75%
Bremerton;Mostly cloudy;48;ENE;2;71%
Chehalis;Fog;34;Calm;0;100%
Deer Park;Sunny;36;NNE;5;67%
Eastsound;Sunny;45;Calm;0;70%
Ellensburg;Sunny;32;Calm;0;75%
Ephrata;Partly sunny;40;NNE;7;67%
Everett;Sunny;46;ENE;2;75%
Fort Lewis;Fog;34;Calm;0;100%
Friday Harbor;Mostly sunny;46;N;7;73%
Hoquiam;Partly sunny;43;E;13;85%
Kelso-Longview;Mostly cloudy;37;Calm;0;93%
Moses Lake;Partly sunny;37;NNE;3;72%
Olympia;Fog;35;Calm;0;100%
Omak;Partly sunny;31;Calm;0;82%
Pasco;Fog;27;NNW;3;96%
Port Angeles;Mostly cloudy;45;ESE;8;82%
Pullman;Sunny;41;E;13;57%
Puyallup;Fog;46;NE;1;73%
Quillayute;Partly sunny;41;Calm;0;85%
Renton;Mostly cloudy;39;SE;3;82%
Seattle;Mostly cloudy;49;ENE;2;68%
Seattle Boeing;Mostly cloudy;38;SSE;3;100%
Shelton;Partly sunny;41;SE;3;82%
Spokane;Sunny;34;ENE;3;78%
Spokane Fairchild;Mostly sunny;32;ENE;8;99%
Spokane Felts;Sunny;34;ENE;3;78%
Stampede Pass;Mostly sunny;33;N;6;61%
Tacoma;Fog;40;Calm;0;100%
Tacoma Narrows;Cloudy;40;Calm;0;100%
Vancouver;Mostly sunny;44;Calm;3;70%
Walla Walla;Cloudy;32;SW;5;78%
Wenatchee;Partly sunny;31;Calm;0;88%
Whidbey Island;Mostly sunny;33;E;5;84%
Yakima;Partly sunny;36;Calm;0;67%
_____
