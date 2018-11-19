WA Current Conditions

WA Current Conditions as of 11:00 AM PST Monday, November 19, 2018

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Arlington;Sunny;37;Calm;0;85%

Bellingham;Sunny;41;Calm;0;75%

Bremerton;Mostly cloudy;48;ENE;2;71%

Chehalis;Fog;34;Calm;0;100%

Deer Park;Sunny;36;NNE;5;67%

Eastsound;Sunny;45;Calm;0;70%

Ellensburg;Sunny;32;Calm;0;75%

Ephrata;Partly sunny;40;NNE;7;67%

Everett;Sunny;46;ENE;2;75%

Fort Lewis;Fog;34;Calm;0;100%

Friday Harbor;Mostly sunny;46;N;7;73%

Hoquiam;Partly sunny;43;E;13;85%

Kelso-Longview;Mostly cloudy;37;Calm;0;93%

Moses Lake;Partly sunny;37;NNE;3;72%

Olympia;Fog;35;Calm;0;100%

Omak;Partly sunny;31;Calm;0;82%

Pasco;Fog;27;NNW;3;96%

Port Angeles;Mostly cloudy;45;ESE;8;82%

Pullman;Sunny;41;E;13;57%

Puyallup;Fog;46;NE;1;73%

Quillayute;Partly sunny;41;Calm;0;85%

Renton;Mostly cloudy;39;SE;3;82%

Seattle;Mostly cloudy;49;ENE;2;68%

Seattle Boeing;Mostly cloudy;38;SSE;3;100%

Shelton;Partly sunny;41;SE;3;82%

Spokane;Sunny;34;ENE;3;78%

Spokane Fairchild;Mostly sunny;32;ENE;8;99%

Spokane Felts;Sunny;34;ENE;3;78%

Stampede Pass;Mostly sunny;33;N;6;61%

Tacoma;Fog;40;Calm;0;100%

Tacoma Narrows;Cloudy;40;Calm;0;100%

Vancouver;Mostly sunny;44;Calm;3;70%

Walla Walla;Cloudy;32;SW;5;78%

Wenatchee;Partly sunny;31;Calm;0;88%

Whidbey Island;Mostly sunny;33;E;5;84%

Yakima;Partly sunny;36;Calm;0;67%

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather