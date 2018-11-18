WA Current Conditions as of 10:00 PM PST Saturday, November 17, 2018

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Arlington;Clear;30;N;1;92%

Bellingham;Clear;35;Calm;0;81%

Bremerton;Clear;41;NE;7;81%

Chehalis;Clear;37;NE;6;93%

Deer Park;Partly cloudy;21;NNW;3;87%

Eastsound;Clear;46;N;6;87%

Ellensburg;Clear;26;NNE;5;81%

Ephrata;Clear;33;NNW;6;69%

Everett;Clear;39;NNW;4;87%

Fort Lewis;Clear;43;Calm;0;84%

Friday Harbor;Clear;42;N;5;85%

Hoquiam;Clear;44;ENE;8;70%

Kelso-Longview;Clear;39;SSE;6;92%

Moses Lake;Clear;27;N;5;81%

Olympia;Clear;34;Calm;0;88%

Omak;Mostly clear;31;N;8;78%

Pasco;Clear;26;Calm;0;88%

Port Angeles;Clear;32;Calm;0;95%

Pullman;Clear;27;Calm;0;84%

Puyallup;Clear;37;NNE;4;97%

Quillayute;Clear;35;ENE;5;88%

Renton;Clear;44;NNW;12;73%

Seattle;Clear;43;N;6;76%

Seattle Boeing;Clear;45;NE;3;60%

Shelton;Clear;32;Calm;0;88%

Spokane;Clear;30;NNE;3;78%

Spokane Fairchild;Clear;27;Calm;0;74%

Spokane Felts;Clear;30;NNE;3;78%

Stampede Pass;Clear;29;N;6;78%

Tacoma;Clear;44;N;10;76%

Tacoma Narrows;Clear;44;N;10;76%

Vancouver;Clear;50;E;7;39%

Walla Walla;Clear;30;ESE;5;85%

Wenatchee;Clear;34;WNW;3;69%

Whidbey Island;Clear;39;Calm;0;79%

Yakima;Clear;27;W;8;78%

_____

