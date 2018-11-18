WA Current Conditions
WA Current Conditions as of 10:00 PM PST Saturday, November 17, 2018
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Arlington;Clear;30;N;1;92%
Bellingham;Clear;35;Calm;0;81%
Bremerton;Clear;41;NE;7;81%
Chehalis;Clear;37;NE;6;93%
Deer Park;Partly cloudy;21;NNW;3;87%
Eastsound;Clear;46;N;6;87%
Ellensburg;Clear;26;NNE;5;81%
Ephrata;Clear;33;NNW;6;69%
Everett;Clear;39;NNW;4;87%
Fort Lewis;Clear;43;Calm;0;84%
Friday Harbor;Clear;42;N;5;85%
Hoquiam;Clear;44;ENE;8;70%
Kelso-Longview;Clear;39;SSE;6;92%
Moses Lake;Clear;27;N;5;81%
Olympia;Clear;34;Calm;0;88%
Omak;Mostly clear;31;N;8;78%
Pasco;Clear;26;Calm;0;88%
Port Angeles;Clear;32;Calm;0;95%
Pullman;Clear;27;Calm;0;84%
Puyallup;Clear;37;NNE;4;97%
Quillayute;Clear;35;ENE;5;88%
Renton;Clear;44;NNW;12;73%
Seattle;Clear;43;N;6;76%
Seattle Boeing;Clear;45;NE;3;60%
Shelton;Clear;32;Calm;0;88%
Spokane;Clear;30;NNE;3;78%
Spokane Fairchild;Clear;27;Calm;0;74%
Spokane Felts;Clear;30;NNE;3;78%
Stampede Pass;Clear;29;N;6;78%
Tacoma;Clear;44;N;10;76%
Tacoma Narrows;Clear;44;N;10;76%
Vancouver;Clear;50;E;7;39%
Walla Walla;Clear;30;ESE;5;85%
Wenatchee;Clear;34;WNW;3;69%
Whidbey Island;Clear;39;Calm;0;79%
Yakima;Clear;27;W;8;78%
_____
Copyright 2018 AccuWeather