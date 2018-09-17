WA Current Conditions as of 11:00 PM PDT Sunday, September 16, 2018

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Arlington;Partly cloudy;52;Calm;0;100%

Bellingham;Mostly cloudy;57;S;6;68%

Bremerton;Mostly clear;52;NW;4;90%

Chehalis;Mostly cloudy;54;Calm;2;91%

Deer Park;Mostly clear;43;Calm;0;88%

Eastsound;Mostly cloudy;55;S;7;74%

Ellensburg;Clear;51;NW;15;68%

Ephrata;Clear;57;NW;13;45%

Everett;Partly cloudy;54;N;4;90%

Fort Lewis;Clear;54;SSW;5;86%

Friday Harbor;Mostly clear;51;Calm;0;79%

Hoquiam;Clear;55;Calm;0;86%

Kelso-Longview;Clear;53;Calm;0;89%

Moses Lake;Clear;54;NW;8;48%

Olympia;Clear;51;S;8;89%

Omak;Clear;53;NW;7;58%

Pasco;Clear;61;SW;12;44%

Port Angeles;Clear;52;W;8;86%

Pullman;Mostly clear;54;Calm;0;54%

Puyallup;Mostly clear;54;SSW;3;91%

Quillayute;Mostly cloudy;52;Calm;0;92%

Renton;Clear;57;Calm;0;71%

Seattle;Mostly cloudy;55;N;5;79%

Seattle Boeing;Partly cloudy;56;S;3;74%

Shelton;Clear;53;S;5;85%

Spokane;Mostly clear;53;Calm;0;60%

Spokane Fairchild;Mostly clear;52;NW;9;56%

Spokane Felts;Mostly clear;53;Calm;0;60%

Stampede Pass;Clear;46;WNW;9;78%

Tacoma;Clear;56;SSW;7;74%

Tacoma Narrows;Clear;56;SSW;7;74%

Vancouver;Mostly cloudy;59;NNW;3;66%

Walla Walla;Cloudy;60;S;6;47%

Wenatchee;Clear;54;NW;14;56%

Whidbey Island;Partly cloudy;56;WSW;6;74%

Yakima;Clear;52;WSW;8;56%

