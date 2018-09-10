WA Current Conditions as of 11:00 PM PDT Sunday, September 9, 2018

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Arlington;Cloudy;59;SSE;5;93%

Bellingham;Showers;58;SSE;9;93%

Bremerton;Cloudy;59;S;8;94%

Chehalis;Mostly cloudy;63;Calm;0;87%

Deer Park;Mostly clear;51;Calm;0;47%

Eastsound;Cloudy;57;S;9;100%

Ellensburg;Mostly clear;64;WNW;9;53%

Ephrata;Clear;64;N;5;40%

Everett;Cloudy;60;SE;6;91%

Fort Lewis;Showers;60;S;7;98%

Friday Harbor;Showers;56;S;3;93%

Hoquiam;Cloudy;61;S;14;96%

Kelso-Longview;Mostly cloudy;63;Calm;0;69%

Moses Lake;Clear;67;ESE;5;40%

Olympia;Cloudy;62;WSW;10;80%

Omak;Clear;70;S;14;33%

Pasco;Clear;67;ESE;3;52%

Port Angeles;Cloudy;57;Calm;0;96%

Pullman;Clear;58;Calm;0;47%

Puyallup;Showers;62;SW;7;92%

Quillayute;Mostly cloudy;57;N;3;96%

Renton;Cloudy;62;SSE;7;86%

Seattle;Cloudy;61;S;8;85%

Seattle Boeing;Showers;61;S;10;86%

Shelton;Cloudy;61;SSW;8;89%

Spokane;Partly cloudy;62;NNE;3;33%

Spokane Fairchild;Cloudy;62;S;3;30%

Spokane Felts;Partly cloudy;62;NNE;3;33%

Stampede Pass;Cloudy;51;N;6;79%

Tacoma;Showers;58;S;8;96%

Tacoma Narrows;Showers;58;S;8;96%

Vancouver;Cloudy;69;WSW;6;50%

Walla Walla;Clear;68;ESE;8;35%

Wenatchee;Mostly clear;70;WSW;5;37%

Whidbey Island;Cloudy;59;ESE;6;86%

Yakima;Clear;65;S;3;46%

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather