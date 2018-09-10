WA Current Conditions
WA Current Conditions as of 11:00 PM PDT Sunday, September 9, 2018
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Arlington;Cloudy;59;SSE;5;93%
Bellingham;Showers;58;SSE;9;93%
Bremerton;Cloudy;59;S;8;94%
Chehalis;Mostly cloudy;63;Calm;0;87%
Deer Park;Mostly clear;51;Calm;0;47%
Eastsound;Cloudy;57;S;9;100%
Ellensburg;Mostly clear;64;WNW;9;53%
Ephrata;Clear;64;N;5;40%
Everett;Cloudy;60;SE;6;91%
Fort Lewis;Showers;60;S;7;98%
Friday Harbor;Showers;56;S;3;93%
Hoquiam;Cloudy;61;S;14;96%
Kelso-Longview;Mostly cloudy;63;Calm;0;69%
Moses Lake;Clear;67;ESE;5;40%
Olympia;Cloudy;62;WSW;10;80%
Omak;Clear;70;S;14;33%
Pasco;Clear;67;ESE;3;52%
Port Angeles;Cloudy;57;Calm;0;96%
Pullman;Clear;58;Calm;0;47%
Puyallup;Showers;62;SW;7;92%
Quillayute;Mostly cloudy;57;N;3;96%
Renton;Cloudy;62;SSE;7;86%
Seattle;Cloudy;61;S;8;85%
Seattle Boeing;Showers;61;S;10;86%
Shelton;Cloudy;61;SSW;8;89%
Spokane;Partly cloudy;62;NNE;3;33%
Spokane Fairchild;Cloudy;62;S;3;30%
Spokane Felts;Partly cloudy;62;NNE;3;33%
Stampede Pass;Cloudy;51;N;6;79%
Tacoma;Showers;58;S;8;96%
Tacoma Narrows;Showers;58;S;8;96%
Vancouver;Cloudy;69;WSW;6;50%
Walla Walla;Clear;68;ESE;8;35%
Wenatchee;Mostly clear;70;WSW;5;37%
Whidbey Island;Cloudy;59;ESE;6;86%
Yakima;Clear;65;S;3;46%
