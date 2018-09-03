WA Current Conditions

WA Current Conditions as of 01:00 AM PDT Monday, September 3, 2018

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Arlington;Mostly cloudy;58;N;8;80%

Bellingham;Partly cloudy;59;S;9;80%

Bremerton;Mostly clear;57;NE;4;79%

Chehalis;Clear;58;SSW;4;91%

Deer Park;Clear;49;Calm;0;60%

Eastsound;Clear;56;N;3;86%

Ellensburg;Clear;64;NW;21;48%

Ephrata;Mostly clear;68;N;5;26%

Everett;Mostly cloudy;57;N;7;87%

Fort Lewis;Clear;60;WSW;6;94%

Friday Harbor;Clear;54;Calm;0;86%

Hoquiam;Clear;58;W;10;93%

Kelso-Longview;Clear;60;NW;6;78%

Moses Lake;Clear;60;Calm;0;53%

Olympia;Clear;55;Calm;0;86%

Omak;Clear;70;Calm;0;34%

Pasco;Clear;56;N;5;80%

Port Angeles;Clear;60;NNW;7;72%

Pullman;Clear;53;Calm;0;52%

Puyallup;Mostly clear;58;NE;3;81%

Quillayute;Clear;58;Calm;0;90%

Renton;Partly cloudy;64;NNW;5;62%

Seattle;Mostly cloudy;59;NNE;6;78%

Seattle Boeing;Cloudy;64;N;6;62%

Shelton;Clear;57;W;5;86%

Spokane;Clear;57;NE;3;48%

Spokane Fairchild;Clear;62;SSW;5;35%

Spokane Felts;Clear;57;NE;3;48%

Stampede Pass;Clear;47;N;6;86%

Tacoma;Clear;58;Calm;0;66%

Tacoma Narrows;Clear;58;Calm;0;66%

Vancouver;Clear;62;N;6;72%

Walla Walla;Clear;64;ESE;7;36%

Wenatchee;Partly cloudy;68;NW;17;35%

Whidbey Island;Partly cloudy;59;W;18;83%

Yakima;Clear;67;NNW;9;46%

