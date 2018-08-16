WA Current Conditions
WA Current Conditions as of 12:00 AM PDT Thursday, August 16, 2018
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Arlington;Hazy moonlight;60;Calm;0;80%
Bellingham;Clear;64;S;9;74%
Bremerton;Intermittent clouds;63;WNW;4;82%
Chehalis;Cloudy;58;WSW;5;100%
Deer Park;Clear;57;W;5;50%
Eastsound;Cloudy;59;SSE;6;82%
Ellensburg;Cloudy;74;NW;10;49%
Ephrata;Cloudy;72;Calm;0;33%
Everett;Intermittent clouds;62;N;4;85%
Fort Lewis;Clear;65;W;5;86%
Friday Harbor;Clear;53;E;3;89%
Hoquiam;Cloudy;58;W;9;96%
Kelso-Longview;Cloudy;63;WNW;5;86%
Moses Lake;Cloudy;69;NNE;5;52%
Olympia;Clear;63;SSE;5;81%
Omak;Partly cloudy;68;NW;6;48%
Pasco;Hazy moonlight;69;Calm;0;70%
Port Angeles;Cloudy;54;WNW;8;96%
Pullman;Hazy moonlight;62;Calm;0;34%
Puyallup;Mostly cloudy;65;W;3;81%
Quillayute;Cloudy;55;Calm;0;96%
Renton;Clear;68;Calm;0;65%
Seattle;Intermittent clouds;66;NW;4;71%
Seattle Boeing;Clear;67;Calm;0;62%
Shelton;Cloudy;59;WSW;14;89%
Spokane;Cloudy;63;NE;5;51%
Spokane Fairchild;Partly cloudy;72;Calm;0;28%
Spokane Felts;Cloudy;63;NE;5;51%
Stampede Pass;Cloudy;61;WSW;5;72%
Tacoma;Clear;61;W;6;86%
Tacoma Narrows;Clear;61;W;6;86%
Vancouver;Clear;67;NW;5;78%
Walla Walla;Hazy moonlight;78;Calm;0;31%
Wenatchee;Hazy moonlight;77;NW;6;38%
Whidbey Island;Partly cloudy;59;SSW;3;83%
Yakima;Hazy moonlight;65;WSW;7;55%
_____
