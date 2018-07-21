WA Current Conditions

WA Current Conditions as of 12:00 AM PDT Saturday, July 21, 2018

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Arlington;Clear;56;N;5;79%

Bellingham;Clear;55;Calm;0;77%

Bremerton;Mostly cloudy;58;NNE;5;80%

Chehalis;Clear;54;N;5;87%

Deer Park;Clear;50;Calm;0;53%

Eastsound;Clear;59;S;7;71%

Ellensburg;Clear;61;NW;15;51%

Ephrata;Clear;68;NW;16;29%

Everett;Intermittent clouds;55;NNW;6;88%

Fort Lewis;Clear;62;W;8;66%

Friday Harbor;Clear;54;W;3;80%

Hoquiam;Clear;56;W;7;89%

Kelso-Longview;Clear;60;NW;3;69%

Moses Lake;Clear;66;WNW;9;30%

Olympia;Clear;58;Calm;0;66%

Omak;Clear;67;N;16;33%

Pasco;Clear;62;NNW;5;49%

Port Angeles;Clear;52;WNW;7;92%

Pullman;Clear;52;Calm;0;56%

Puyallup;Mostly cloudy;58;NNW;4;77%

Quillayute;Cloudy;55;Calm;0;86%

Renton;Partly cloudy;65;NNW;6;60%

Seattle;Mostly cloudy;61;N;7;70%

Seattle Boeing;Mostly cloudy;64;N;3;53%

Shelton;Clear;56;W;8;71%

Spokane;Clear;60;Calm;0;47%

Spokane Fairchild;Clear;64;SW;7;29%

Spokane Felts;Clear;60;Calm;0;47%

Stampede Pass;Clear;47;N;5;89%

Tacoma;Mostly cloudy;61;Calm;0;57%

Tacoma Narrows;Mostly cloudy;61;Calm;0;57%

Vancouver;Clear;62;NW;7;57%

Walla Walla;Clear;66;S;8;26%

Wenatchee;Clear;67;WNW;18;28%

Whidbey Island;Partly cloudy;56;WNW;5;83%

Yakima;Clear;67;NNW;15;41%

_____

