WA Current Conditions
WA Current Conditions as of 11:00 PM PDT Tuesday, July 10, 2018
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Arlington;Clear;59;N;5;74%
Bellingham;Partly cloudy;60;Calm;0;72%
Bremerton;Intermittent clouds;60;NNE;7;82%
Chehalis;Clear;59;Calm;0;100%
Deer Park;Partly cloudy;57;N;6;77%
Eastsound;Clear;61;SE;3;77%
Ellensburg;Clear;64;NW;20;51%
Ephrata;Clear;73;NW;14;35%
Everett;Intermittent clouds;59;NNW;6;85%
Fort Lewis;Clear;65;NW;5;66%
Friday Harbor;Clear;53;Calm;0;85%
Hoquiam;Clear;61;WNW;3;80%
Kelso-Longview;Clear;65;Calm;0;77%
Moses Lake;Clear;70;W;8;40%
Olympia;Clear;64;N;5;74%
Omak;Clear;67;NNW;10;52%
Pasco;Clear;69;NNW;9;46%
Port Angeles;Clear;57;WNW;7;86%
Pullman;Clear;61;Calm;0;59%
Puyallup;Partly cloudy;63;N;6;74%
Quillayute;Cloudy;58;NW;7;86%
Renton;Clear;68;NNW;12;54%
Seattle;Intermittent clouds;63;N;8;71%
Seattle Boeing;Clear;67;N;6;54%
Shelton;Partly cloudy;66;NNW;6;72%
Spokane;Cloudy;72;N;5;43%
Spokane Fairchild;Partly cloudy;64;NNE;7;55%
Spokane Felts;Cloudy;72;N;5;43%
Stampede Pass;Clear;50;N;6;82%
Tacoma;Clear;63;NNE;8;64%
Tacoma Narrows;Clear;63;NNE;8;64%
Vancouver;Clear;66;NW;7;77%
Walla Walla;Clear;70;E;7;42%
Wenatchee;Clear;68;WNW;15;41%
Whidbey Island;Partly cloudy;58;SW;5;80%
Yakima;Clear;69;NW;13;40%
