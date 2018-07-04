WA Current Conditions
WA Current Conditions as of 10:00 PM PDT Tuesday, July 3, 2018
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Arlington;Clear;65;WNW;7;58%
Bellingham;Clear;60;W;5;69%
Bremerton;Partly cloudy;63;N;7;64%
Chehalis;Clear;64;N;6;51%
Deer Park;Partly cloudy;54;Calm;0;82%
Eastsound;Clear;61;Calm;0;72%
Ellensburg;Clear;62;ENE;8;45%
Ephrata;Clear;63;Calm;0;42%
Everett;Partly cloudy;61;WNW;7;76%
Fort Lewis;Clear;70;NNW;7;50%
Friday Harbor;Clear;60;WSW;5;57%
Hoquiam;Clear;61;WNW;5;69%
Kelso-Longview;Clear;68;WNW;5;60%
Moses Lake;Clear;70;SE;6;33%
Olympia;Clear;68;NNE;6;41%
Omak;Mostly cloudy;65;WNW;6;55%
Pasco;Clear;73;E;6;29%
Port Angeles;Clear;53;Calm;0;82%
Pullman;Clear;56;Calm;0;64%
Puyallup;Mostly clear;66;N;6;56%
Quillayute;Clear;56;NW;5;80%
Renton;Clear;70;NNW;10;48%
Seattle;Mostly clear;64;N;8;58%
Seattle Boeing;Clear;69;WNW;5;43%
Shelton;Clear;72;Calm;0;40%
Spokane;Mostly cloudy;63;Calm;0;51%
Spokane Fairchild;Mostly cloudy;60;E;6;53%
Spokane Felts;Mostly cloudy;63;Calm;0;51%
Stampede Pass;Clear;54;N;3;74%
Tacoma;Clear;66;N;9;46%
Tacoma Narrows;Clear;66;N;9;46%
Vancouver;Clear;71;NW;6;47%
Walla Walla;Clear;63;E;10;42%
Wenatchee;Clear;67;E;9;38%
Whidbey Island;Partly cloudy;58;W;3;77%
Yakima;Clear;69;Calm;0;33%
