WA Current Conditions as of 10:00 PM PDT Tuesday, July 3, 2018

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Arlington;Clear;65;WNW;7;58%

Bellingham;Clear;60;W;5;69%

Bremerton;Partly cloudy;63;N;7;64%

Chehalis;Clear;64;N;6;51%

Deer Park;Partly cloudy;54;Calm;0;82%

Eastsound;Clear;61;Calm;0;72%

Ellensburg;Clear;62;ENE;8;45%

Ephrata;Clear;63;Calm;0;42%

Everett;Partly cloudy;61;WNW;7;76%

Fort Lewis;Clear;70;NNW;7;50%

Friday Harbor;Clear;60;WSW;5;57%

Hoquiam;Clear;61;WNW;5;69%

Kelso-Longview;Clear;68;WNW;5;60%

Moses Lake;Clear;70;SE;6;33%

Olympia;Clear;68;NNE;6;41%

Omak;Mostly cloudy;65;WNW;6;55%

Pasco;Clear;73;E;6;29%

Port Angeles;Clear;53;Calm;0;82%

Pullman;Clear;56;Calm;0;64%

Puyallup;Mostly clear;66;N;6;56%

Quillayute;Clear;56;NW;5;80%

Renton;Clear;70;NNW;10;48%

Seattle;Mostly clear;64;N;8;58%

Seattle Boeing;Clear;69;WNW;5;43%

Shelton;Clear;72;Calm;0;40%

Spokane;Mostly cloudy;63;Calm;0;51%

Spokane Fairchild;Mostly cloudy;60;E;6;53%

Spokane Felts;Mostly cloudy;63;Calm;0;51%

Stampede Pass;Clear;54;N;3;74%

Tacoma;Clear;66;N;9;46%

Tacoma Narrows;Clear;66;N;9;46%

Vancouver;Clear;71;NW;6;47%

Walla Walla;Clear;63;E;10;42%

Wenatchee;Clear;67;E;9;38%

Whidbey Island;Partly cloudy;58;W;3;77%

Yakima;Clear;69;Calm;0;33%

