WA Current Conditions as of 11:00 PM PDT Sunday, July 1, 2018

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Arlington;Cloudy;56;N;9;71%

Bellingham;Cloudy;59;SSE;7;61%

Bremerton;Cloudy;56;ENE;10;87%

Chehalis;Clear;55;SW;5;81%

Deer Park;Intermittent clouds;64;SW;9;36%

Eastsound;Cloudy;59;SSW;7;58%

Ellensburg;Clear;60;WNW;21;57%

Ephrata;Clear;66;W;17;36%

Everett;Cloudy;54;N;10;88%

Fort Lewis;Partly cloudy;59;SSW;7;73%

Friday Harbor;Clear;56;SW;9;64%

Hoquiam;Cloudy;58;W;9;80%

Kelso-Longview;Clear;58;NW;5;69%

Moses Lake;Cloudy;66;WNW;17;35%

Olympia;Clear;55;SW;7;68%

Omak;Clear;67;W;10;25%

Pasco;Clear;69;NW;22;38%

Port Angeles;Partly cloudy;56;NW;13;64%

Pullman;Mostly cloudy;63;SW;3;36%

Puyallup;Cloudy;56;NE;9;81%

Quillayute;Cloudy;54;WNW;7;89%

Renton;Cloudy;60;Calm;0;64%

Seattle;Cloudy;56;NE;9;81%

Seattle Boeing;Cloudy;59;ENE;9;66%

Shelton;Clear;57;WSW;10;66%

Spokane;Clear;68;W;7;31%

Spokane Fairchild;Clear;58;SW;13;45%

Spokane Felts;Clear;68;W;7;31%

Stampede Pass;Showers;46;SW;8;95%

Tacoma;Partly cloudy;58;SSW;9;61%

Tacoma Narrows;Partly cloudy;58;SSW;9;61%

Vancouver;Clear;59;NNW;8;66%

Walla Walla;Clear;67;WSW;9;34%

Wenatchee;Clear;63;NW;20;46%

Whidbey Island;Partly cloudy;57;W;20;71%

Yakima;Intermittent clouds;66;NW;10;38%

