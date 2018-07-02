WA Current Conditions
Published 2:03 am, Monday, July 2, 2018
WA Current Conditions as of 11:00 PM PDT Sunday, July 1, 2018
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Arlington;Cloudy;56;N;9;71%
Bellingham;Cloudy;59;SSE;7;61%
Bremerton;Cloudy;56;ENE;10;87%
Chehalis;Clear;55;SW;5;81%
Deer Park;Intermittent clouds;64;SW;9;36%
Eastsound;Cloudy;59;SSW;7;58%
Ellensburg;Clear;60;WNW;21;57%
Ephrata;Clear;66;W;17;36%
Everett;Cloudy;54;N;10;88%
Fort Lewis;Partly cloudy;59;SSW;7;73%
Friday Harbor;Clear;56;SW;9;64%
Hoquiam;Cloudy;58;W;9;80%
Kelso-Longview;Clear;58;NW;5;69%
Moses Lake;Cloudy;66;WNW;17;35%
Olympia;Clear;55;SW;7;68%
Omak;Clear;67;W;10;25%
Pasco;Clear;69;NW;22;38%
Port Angeles;Partly cloudy;56;NW;13;64%
Pullman;Mostly cloudy;63;SW;3;36%
Puyallup;Cloudy;56;NE;9;81%
Quillayute;Cloudy;54;WNW;7;89%
Renton;Cloudy;60;Calm;0;64%
Seattle;Cloudy;56;NE;9;81%
Seattle Boeing;Cloudy;59;ENE;9;66%
Shelton;Clear;57;WSW;10;66%
Spokane;Clear;68;W;7;31%
Spokane Fairchild;Clear;58;SW;13;45%
Spokane Felts;Clear;68;W;7;31%
Stampede Pass;Showers;46;SW;8;95%
Tacoma;Partly cloudy;58;SSW;9;61%
Tacoma Narrows;Partly cloudy;58;SSW;9;61%
Vancouver;Clear;59;NNW;8;66%
Walla Walla;Clear;67;WSW;9;34%
Wenatchee;Clear;63;NW;20;46%
Whidbey Island;Partly cloudy;57;W;20;71%
Yakima;Intermittent clouds;66;NW;10;38%
_____
Copyright 2018 AccuWeather