WA Current Conditions
Updated 1:02 am, Monday, July 2, 2018
WA Current Conditions as of 10:00 PM PDT Sunday, July 1, 2018
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Arlington;Cloudy;58;WNW;7;66%
Bellingham;Cloudy;59;SSE;7;61%
Bremerton;Cloudy;58;NE;11;78%
Chehalis;Clear;57;N;6;71%
Deer Park;Clear;67;WNW;15;30%
Eastsound;Partly cloudy;59;S;6;62%
Ellensburg;Partly cloudy;61;NW;22;55%
Ephrata;Clear;68;W;23;30%
Everett;Cloudy;55;NW;11;84%
Fort Lewis;Cloudy;62;S;7;65%
Friday Harbor;Clear;58;SW;8;57%
Hoquiam;Clear;58;W;13;80%
Kelso-Longview;Partly cloudy;60;WNW;9;61%
Moses Lake;Clear;69;NW;20;28%
Olympia;Clear;59;SW;8;61%
Omak;Partly cloudy;69;NW;14;26%
Pasco;Clear;70;NW;17;36%
Port Angeles;Partly cloudy;56;NW;13;64%
Pullman;Clear;63;W;6;46%
Puyallup;Cloudy;60;WNW;10;72%
Quillayute;Cloudy;55;W;8;83%
Renton;Cloudy;61;N;6;62%
Seattle;Cloudy;58;NNE;11;77%
Seattle Boeing;Mostly cloudy;60;N;7;64%
Shelton;Clear;60;WSW;15;57%
Spokane;Clear;71;W;9;26%
Spokane Fairchild;Clear;62;WSW;8;39%
Spokane Felts;Clear;71;W;9;26%
Stampede Pass;Cloudy;47;N;7;92%
Tacoma;Clear;60;SSW;7;59%
Tacoma Narrows;Clear;60;SSW;7;59%
Vancouver;Clear;61;NNW;8;59%
Walla Walla;Clear;67;WSW;9;34%
Wenatchee;Clear;66;NW;14;38%
Whidbey Island;Partly cloudy;58;W;29;69%
Yakima;Clear;69;NNW;10;37%
_____
