WA Current Conditions as of 11:00 AM PDT Monday, June 25, 2018

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Arlington;Cloudy;56;WSW;6;83%

Bellingham;Mostly cloudy;62;N;7;53%

Bremerton;Cloudy;64;SSW;8;71%

Chehalis;Showers;59;WSW;5;87%

Deer Park;Sunny;72;SW;21;36%

Eastsound;Partly sunny;63;N;6;51%

Ellensburg;Sunny;67;NW;23;44%

Ephrata;Sunny;75;WSW;10;29%

Everett;Cloudy;60;W;7;75%

Fort Lewis;Cloudy;61;SSW;12;82%

Friday Harbor;Cloudy;64;N;6;48%

Hoquiam;Cloudy;61;WSW;9;69%

Kelso-Longview;Cloudy;60;WNW;8;86%

Moses Lake;Sunny;74;N;5;31%

Olympia;Mostly cloudy;58;SW;6;74%

Omak;Sunny;67;N;3;60%

Pasco;Sunny;78;W;7;28%

Port Angeles;Sunny;58;NW;13;71%

Pullman;Sunny;66;WSW;15;49%

Puyallup;Cloudy;65;SW;8;68%

Quillayute;Cloudy;57;SSW;7;80%

Renton;Mostly cloudy;65;S;8;60%

Seattle;Cloudy;63;SW;9;71%

Seattle Boeing;Mostly cloudy;63;SSW;7;67%

Shelton;Partly sunny;63;SW;17;53%

Spokane;Sunny;73;SW;18;32%

Spokane Fairchild;Sunny;68;WSW;18;42%

Spokane Felts;Sunny;73;SW;18;32%

Stampede Pass;Rain;46;N;6;95%

Tacoma;Cloudy;61;SSW;13;64%

Tacoma Narrows;Cloudy;61;SSW;13;64%

Vancouver;Showers;63;WNW;6;86%

Walla Walla;Sunny;73;SW;17;33%

Wenatchee;Sunny;69;W;6;37%

Whidbey Island;Showers;58;WSW;9;74%

Yakima;Partly sunny;72;WNW;16;30%

