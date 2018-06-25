WA Current Conditions
Updated 2:04 pm, Monday, June 25, 2018
WA Current Conditions as of 11:00 AM PDT Monday, June 25, 2018
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Arlington;Cloudy;56;WSW;6;83%
Bellingham;Mostly cloudy;62;N;7;53%
Bremerton;Cloudy;64;SSW;8;71%
Chehalis;Showers;59;WSW;5;87%
Deer Park;Sunny;72;SW;21;36%
Eastsound;Partly sunny;63;N;6;51%
Ellensburg;Sunny;67;NW;23;44%
Ephrata;Sunny;75;WSW;10;29%
Everett;Cloudy;60;W;7;75%
Fort Lewis;Cloudy;61;SSW;12;82%
Friday Harbor;Cloudy;64;N;6;48%
Hoquiam;Cloudy;61;WSW;9;69%
Kelso-Longview;Cloudy;60;WNW;8;86%
Moses Lake;Sunny;74;N;5;31%
Olympia;Mostly cloudy;58;SW;6;74%
Omak;Sunny;67;N;3;60%
Pasco;Sunny;78;W;7;28%
Port Angeles;Sunny;58;NW;13;71%
Pullman;Sunny;66;WSW;15;49%
Puyallup;Cloudy;65;SW;8;68%
Quillayute;Cloudy;57;SSW;7;80%
Renton;Mostly cloudy;65;S;8;60%
Seattle;Cloudy;63;SW;9;71%
Seattle Boeing;Mostly cloudy;63;SSW;7;67%
Shelton;Partly sunny;63;SW;17;53%
Spokane;Sunny;73;SW;18;32%
Spokane Fairchild;Sunny;68;WSW;18;42%
Spokane Felts;Sunny;73;SW;18;32%
Stampede Pass;Rain;46;N;6;95%
Tacoma;Cloudy;61;SSW;13;64%
Tacoma Narrows;Cloudy;61;SSW;13;64%
Vancouver;Showers;63;WNW;6;86%
Walla Walla;Sunny;73;SW;17;33%
Wenatchee;Sunny;69;W;6;37%
Whidbey Island;Showers;58;WSW;9;74%
Yakima;Partly sunny;72;WNW;16;30%
_____
Copyright 2018 AccuWeather