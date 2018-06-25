WA Current Conditions as of 10:00 PM PDT Sunday, June 24, 2018

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Arlington;Mostly cloudy;61;WNW;14;77%

Bellingham;Partly cloudy;60;SSE;5;83%

Bremerton;Intermittent clouds;64;NNE;11;62%

Chehalis;Cloudy;66;NW;8;59%

Deer Park;Clear;66;NE;3;77%

Eastsound;Cloudy;61;Calm;0;77%

Ellensburg;Clear;75;E;9;42%

Ephrata;Clear;80;Calm;0;28%

Everett;Mostly cloudy;62;WNW;10;77%

Fort Lewis;Cloudy;68;NW;7;56%

Friday Harbor;Mostly cloudy;63;Calm;0;69%

Hoquiam;Cloudy;60;NW;9;77%

Kelso-Longview;Clear;65;WNW;8;62%

Moses Lake;Clear;83;E;5;27%

Olympia;Mostly cloudy;71;SW;7;40%

Omak;Clear;79;SSE;6;33%

Pasco;Clear;78;NNE;7;57%

Port Angeles;Rain;55;W;12;92%

Pullman;Clear;70;ESE;7;58%

Puyallup;Mostly cloudy;67;N;9;57%

Quillayute;Showers;53;WNW;3;96%

Renton;Partly cloudy;68;NW;24;24%

Seattle;Partly cloudy;64;N;11;61%

Seattle Boeing;Mostly clear;67;N;7;46%

Shelton;Partly cloudy;67;SW;15;50%

Spokane;Clear;73;N;3;50%

Spokane Fairchild;Clear;73;Calm;0;52%

Spokane Felts;Clear;73;N;3;50%

Stampede Pass;Clear;61;N;7;66%

Tacoma;Clear;63;N;7;55%

Tacoma Narrows;Clear;63;N;7;55%

Vancouver;Clear;70;NNW;8;52%

Walla Walla;Clear;79;E;10;46%

Wenatchee;Clear;77;E;8;36%

Whidbey Island;Cloudy;58;Calm;0;77%

Yakima;Clear;75;Calm;0;39%

_____

