WA Current Conditions as of 06:00 PM PDT Saturday, June 23, 2018

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Arlington;Intermittent clouds;72;WNW;7;61%

Bellingham;Sunny;70;S;7;52%

Bremerton;Cloudy;73;SW;6;54%

Chehalis;Partly sunny;72;NNE;8;56%

Deer Park;Mostly cloudy;72;Calm;0;51%

Eastsound;Sunny;70;N;6;56%

Ellensburg;Sunny;73;NW;31;43%

Ephrata;Cloudy;83;SSW;7;25%

Everett;Intermittent clouds;72;WNW;7;59%

Fort Lewis;Partly sunny;72;W;3;55%

Friday Harbor;Sunny;66;SSW;8;58%

Hoquiam;Sunny;66;W;13;69%

Kelso-Longview;Mostly cloudy;74;NW;8;53%

Moses Lake;Partly sunny;83;WSW;10;26%

Olympia;Mostly cloudy;72;N;3;47%

Omak;Sunny;83;N;10;32%

Pasco;Sunny;85;SSE;12;26%

Port Angeles;Sunny;61;NW;9;72%

Pullman;Cloudy;71;W;8;41%

Puyallup;Intermittent clouds;74;N;5;51%

Quillayute;Cloudy;60;NW;7;74%

Renton;Sunny;73;NW;7;19%

Seattle;Intermittent clouds;73;NW;6;53%

Seattle Boeing;Partly sunny;71;N;3;48%

Shelton;Cloudy;69;Calm;0;58%

Spokane;Cloudy;73;N;5;49%

Spokane Fairchild;Cloudy;74;NNW;9;39%

Spokane Felts;Cloudy;73;N;5;49%

Stampede Pass;Cloudy;52;N;7;89%

Tacoma;Cloudy;68;N;5;58%

Tacoma Narrows;Cloudy;68;N;5;58%

Vancouver;Partly sunny;75;NW;12;46%

Walla Walla;Sunny;80;S;5;24%

Wenatchee;Sunny;83;NW;17;27%

Whidbey Island;Partly sunny;65;W;7;62%

Yakima;Partly sunny;84;NNW;20;25%

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather