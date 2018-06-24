WA Current Conditions
Updated 9:02 pm, Saturday, June 23, 2018
WA Current Conditions as of 06:00 PM PDT Saturday, June 23, 2018
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Arlington;Intermittent clouds;72;WNW;7;61%
Bellingham;Sunny;70;S;7;52%
Bremerton;Cloudy;73;SW;6;54%
Chehalis;Partly sunny;72;NNE;8;56%
Deer Park;Mostly cloudy;72;Calm;0;51%
Eastsound;Sunny;70;N;6;56%
Ellensburg;Sunny;73;NW;31;43%
Ephrata;Cloudy;83;SSW;7;25%
Everett;Intermittent clouds;72;WNW;7;59%
Fort Lewis;Partly sunny;72;W;3;55%
Friday Harbor;Sunny;66;SSW;8;58%
Hoquiam;Sunny;66;W;13;69%
Kelso-Longview;Mostly cloudy;74;NW;8;53%
Moses Lake;Partly sunny;83;WSW;10;26%
Olympia;Mostly cloudy;72;N;3;47%
Omak;Sunny;83;N;10;32%
Pasco;Sunny;85;SSE;12;26%
Port Angeles;Sunny;61;NW;9;72%
Pullman;Cloudy;71;W;8;41%
Puyallup;Intermittent clouds;74;N;5;51%
Quillayute;Cloudy;60;NW;7;74%
Renton;Sunny;73;NW;7;19%
Seattle;Intermittent clouds;73;NW;6;53%
Seattle Boeing;Partly sunny;71;N;3;48%
Shelton;Cloudy;69;Calm;0;58%
Spokane;Cloudy;73;N;5;49%
Spokane Fairchild;Cloudy;74;NNW;9;39%
Spokane Felts;Cloudy;73;N;5;49%
Stampede Pass;Cloudy;52;N;7;89%
Tacoma;Cloudy;68;N;5;58%
Tacoma Narrows;Cloudy;68;N;5;58%
Vancouver;Partly sunny;75;NW;12;46%
Walla Walla;Sunny;80;S;5;24%
Wenatchee;Sunny;83;NW;17;27%
Whidbey Island;Partly sunny;65;W;7;62%
Yakima;Partly sunny;84;NNW;20;25%
_____
