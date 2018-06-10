WA Current Conditions
Updated 6:03 am, Sunday, June 10, 2018
WA Current Conditions as of 03:00 AM PDT Sunday, June 10, 2018
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Arlington;Showers;48;ESE;8;93%
Bellingham;Partly cloudy;50;S;5;71%
Bremerton;Mostly cloudy;46;SW;8;96%
Chehalis;Cloudy;48;SSW;5;100%
Deer Park;Partly cloudy;46;S;7;88%
Eastsound;Clear;50;Calm;0;71%
Ellensburg;Clear;45;WNW;13;70%
Ephrata;Partly cloudy;53;W;9;46%
Everett;Mostly cloudy;47;ESE;6;99%
Fort Lewis;Mostly cloudy;46;SSE;7;99%
Friday Harbor;Partly cloudy;48;N;5;76%
Hoquiam;Partly cloudy;52;SW;12;74%
Kelso-Longview;Mostly cloudy;50;S;3;89%
Moses Lake;Clear;50;WSW;12;58%
Olympia;Mostly cloudy;46;SSW;3;88%
Omak;Clear;43;SSW;3;100%
Pasco;Partly cloudy;51;SW;21;65%
Port Angeles;Mostly cloudy;45;SW;3;85%
Pullman;Mostly cloudy;44;WSW;13;76%
Puyallup;Mostly cloudy;48;SSW;6;89%
Quillayute;Cloudy;46;E;3;92%
Renton;Cloudy;51;SSE;8;76%
Seattle;Mostly cloudy;50;SW;8;85%
Seattle Boeing;Partly cloudy;51;S;6;86%
Shelton;Showers;48;SSW;3;89%
Spokane;Partly cloudy w/ showers;47;SW;10;70%
Spokane Fairchild;Mostly cloudy;43;SSW;10;93%
Spokane Felts;Partly cloudy w/ showers;47;SW;10;70%
Stampede Pass;Rain;35;N;7;95%
Tacoma;Cloudy;49;SSW;9;79%
Tacoma Narrows;Cloudy;49;SSW;9;79%
Vancouver;Cloudy;51;N;5;89%
Walla Walla;Cloudy;51;SSW;17;58%
Wenatchee;Clear;50;NNW;8;56%
Whidbey Island;Cloudy;53;WNW;12;73%
Yakima;Clear;43;WNW;6;76%
_____
