WA Current Conditions

WA Current Conditions as of 03:00 AM PDT Sunday, June 10, 2018

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Arlington;Showers;48;ESE;8;93%

Bellingham;Partly cloudy;50;S;5;71%

Bremerton;Mostly cloudy;46;SW;8;96%

Chehalis;Cloudy;48;SSW;5;100%

Deer Park;Partly cloudy;46;S;7;88%

Eastsound;Clear;50;Calm;0;71%

Ellensburg;Clear;45;WNW;13;70%

Ephrata;Partly cloudy;53;W;9;46%

Everett;Mostly cloudy;47;ESE;6;99%

Fort Lewis;Mostly cloudy;46;SSE;7;99%

Friday Harbor;Partly cloudy;48;N;5;76%

Hoquiam;Partly cloudy;52;SW;12;74%

Kelso-Longview;Mostly cloudy;50;S;3;89%

Moses Lake;Clear;50;WSW;12;58%

Olympia;Mostly cloudy;46;SSW;3;88%

Omak;Clear;43;SSW;3;100%

Pasco;Partly cloudy;51;SW;21;65%

Port Angeles;Mostly cloudy;45;SW;3;85%

Pullman;Mostly cloudy;44;WSW;13;76%

Puyallup;Mostly cloudy;48;SSW;6;89%

Quillayute;Cloudy;46;E;3;92%

Renton;Cloudy;51;SSE;8;76%

Seattle;Mostly cloudy;50;SW;8;85%

Seattle Boeing;Partly cloudy;51;S;6;86%

Shelton;Showers;48;SSW;3;89%

Spokane;Partly cloudy w/ showers;47;SW;10;70%

Spokane Fairchild;Mostly cloudy;43;SSW;10;93%

Spokane Felts;Partly cloudy w/ showers;47;SW;10;70%

Stampede Pass;Rain;35;N;7;95%

Tacoma;Cloudy;49;SSW;9;79%

Tacoma Narrows;Cloudy;49;SSW;9;79%

Vancouver;Cloudy;51;N;5;89%

Walla Walla;Cloudy;51;SSW;17;58%

Wenatchee;Clear;50;NNW;8;56%

Whidbey Island;Cloudy;53;WNW;12;73%

Yakima;Clear;43;WNW;6;76%

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather