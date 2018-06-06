WA Current Conditions as of 11:00 PM PDT Tuesday, June 5, 2018

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Arlington;Clear;60;Calm;0;53%

Bellingham;Cloudy;61;SSE;5;57%

Bremerton;Intermittent clouds;54;SSW;5;79%

Chehalis;Clear;55;Calm;0;81%

Deer Park;Clear;43;N;3;70%

Eastsound;Cloudy;57;Calm;0;67%

Ellensburg;Clear;55;NW;9;56%

Ephrata;Clear;62;NW;12;34%

Everett;Mostly cloudy;54;ESE;6;77%

Fort Lewis;Clear;58;WNW;5;71%

Friday Harbor;Cloudy;54;Calm;0;69%

Hoquiam;Cloudy;57;SSW;8;83%

Kelso-Longview;Clear;58;WNW;3;64%

Moses Lake;Clear;61;NNW;13;36%

Olympia;Clear;55;WNW;3;68%

Omak;Clear;57;Calm;0;41%

Pasco;Clear;67;WSW;7;34%

Port Angeles;Mostly cloudy;51;Calm;0;85%

Pullman;Clear;51;Calm;0;60%

Puyallup;Intermittent clouds;56;NNW;4;73%

Quillayute;Rain;52;Calm;0;96%

Renton;Clear;61;S;3;55%

Seattle;Partly cloudy;57;SSW;4;69%

Seattle Boeing;Clear;59;SW;5;57%

Shelton;Clear;53;WSW;5;76%

Spokane;Clear;53;NNE;3;50%

Spokane Fairchild;Clear;56;Calm;0;34%

Spokane Felts;Clear;53;NNE;3;50%

Stampede Pass;Clear;46;S;3;70%

Tacoma;Clear;56;W;5;66%

Tacoma Narrows;Clear;56;W;5;66%

Vancouver;Clear;60;N;6;64%

Walla Walla;Clear;60;E;8;51%

Wenatchee;Clear;63;W;10;35%

Whidbey Island;Partly cloudy;56;SSW;5;69%

Yakima;Clear;63;N;7;42%

