US Forecast for Saturday, December 18, 2021 _____ City\/Town, State;Yesterday\u2019s High Temp (F);Yesterday\u2019s Low Temp (F);Today\u2019s High Temp (F);Today\u2019s Low Temp (F);Weather Condition;Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index Albany, NY;50;34;34;30;A wintry mix;ESE;5;70%;96%;0 Albuquerque, NM;49;23;42;20;Partly sunny;ENE;5;36%;0%;3 Anchorage, AK;21;18;25;14;A bit of a.m. snow;NNE;4;73%;64%;0 Asheville, NC;69;44;65;43;A heavy thunderstorm;WNW;5;85%;97%;1 Atlanta, GA;65;59;67;51;A shower or two;SW;6;89%;98%;1 Atlantic City, NJ;58;49;53;46;A little a.m. rain;SW;7;72%;93%;1 Austin, TX;79;63;66;40;A shower and t-storm;N;15;69%;91%;1 Baltimore, MD;60;46;53;43;Cloudy;WSW;6;66%;85%;1 Baton Rouge, LA;76;67;78;48;Cloudy with showers;N;7;79%;100%;1 Billings, MT;14;3;32;32;Not as cold;WSW;12;54%;3%;1 Birmingham, AL;67;63;71;45;A heavy thunderstorm;NW;7;86%;97%;1 Bismarck, ND;12;-3;12;7;Partly sunny, cold;SSE;6;82%;4%;2 Boise, ID;38;22;36;31;Cloudy;ESE;6;62%;3%;1 Boston, MA;56;37;38;36;Snow;E;6;67%;100%;0 Bridgeport, CT;56;38;39;39;Colder with rain;NNE;7;82%;100%;1 Buffalo, NY;42;35;36;30;Snow and sleet;NNW;9;77%;100%;0 Burlington, VT;48;25;30;23;Colder, p.m. snow;WSW;5;67%;99%;1 Caribou, ME;44;18;22;15;Much colder;NNE;9;55%;29%;2 Casper, WY;28;5;31;25;Winds subsiding;SSW;24;50%;1%;2 Charleston, SC;74;60;72;63;Partly sunny, warm;SSW;6;83%;31%;3 Charleston, WV;51;48;67;37;A downpour;NW;9;78%;90%;1 Charlotte, NC;71;56;69;59;A few showers;SW;8;79%;99%;1 Cheyenne, WY;33;14;38;28;Brilliant sunshine;WSW;10;28%;0%;2 Chicago, IL;39;36;41;28;Breezy in the p.m.;NW;13;66%;26%;1 Cleveland, OH;42;37;43;34;Periods of rain;NNW;11;81%;99%;0 Columbia, SC;71;55;74;62;Variable clouds;SSW;6;81%;93%;1 Columbus, OH;45;39;51;32;Rain in the morning;NNW;11;91%;91%;0 Concord, NH;54;29;32;26;Afternoon snow;NNE;3;70%;99%;1 Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;77;52;53;33;A morning t-storm;N;20;54%;56%;2 Denver, CO;46;16;45;29;Sunshine;SSW;5;24%;0%;2 Des Moines, IA;39;25;31;17;Breezy and colder;NNW;17;57%;2%;2 Detroit, MI;42;33;34;27;A wintry mix, colder;NW;8;87%;98%;0 Dodge City, KS;53;17;37;16;Sunny and colder;S;11;48%;1%;3 Duluth, MN;18;17;23;7;Low clouds;WNW;7;82%;22%;0 El Paso, TX;62;41;55;36;Cooler;ESE;10;29%;26%;3 Fairbanks, AK;6;5;13;13;A little a.m. snow;NE;2;79%;73%;0 Fargo, ND;12;6;10;2;Mostly cloudy, cold;S;8;89%;0%;1 Grand Junction, CO;39;14;34;12;Brilliant sunshine;NNE;6;54%;0%;2 Grand Rapids, MI;36;32;36;23;A bit of a.m. snow;NW;8;80%;55%;0 Hartford, CT;60;37;37;36;A wintry mix;NE;5;76%;100%;1 Helena, MT;15;4;32;26;Cloudy, not as cold;SE;6;62%;18%;1 Honolulu, HI;82;69;82;70;A couple of showers;ENE;14;66%;97%;4 Houston, TX;81;68;72;47;Heavy thunderstorms;N;8;88%;100%;1 Indianapolis, IN;42;38;42;31;A little a.m. rain;NNW;12;92%;76%;1 Jackson, MS;77;65;76;43;A shower or two;N;7;80%;98%;1 Jacksonville, FL;79;61;80;65;Periods of sun, warm;S;7;71%;15%;3 Juneau, AK;29;19;26;18;Partly sunny, cold;ENE;3;67%;0%;1 Kansas City, MO;45;30;37;19;Breezy and colder;NNW;14;55%;3%;2 Knoxville, TN;66;52;66;42;Thunderstorms;NNW;6;88%;100%;1 Las Vegas, NV;55;33;53;32;Sunny, but cool;NNW;5;34%;0%;3 Lexington, KY;47;46;61;31;Periods of rain;NNW;14;91%;99%;0 Little Rock, AR;66;59;63;32;Rain, a thunderstorm;N;15;78%;96%;1 Long Beach, CA;65;41;65;40;Sunny, but cool;N;4;41%;0%;3 Los Angeles, CA;63;43;66;43;Plenty of sunshine;NNE;5;39%;1%;3 Louisville, KY;47;46;62;33;Morning rain;NNW;13;82%;90%;1 Madison, WI;30;27;32;19;Cloudy;NW;8;73%;26%;1 Memphis, TN;72;62;65;35;Showers, not as warm;N;15;86%;98%;1 Miami, FL;82;76;81;75;A shower or two;ESE;10;72%;97%;2 Milwaukee, WI;35;31;37;23;Cloudy;NW;11;62%;27%;0 Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;20;18;23;11;Mostly cloudy;W;9;72%;5%;1 Mobile, AL;73;66;72;57;Cloudy with showers;SSW;7;94%;100%;1 Montgomery, AL;70;62;69;53;Brief showers;SSW;6;92%;99%;1 Mt. Washington, NH;19;9;16;8;Afternoon snow;SE;29;65%;99%;0 Nashville, TN;64;61;67;36;Cloudy with showers;N;9;84%;97%;1 New Orleans, LA;75;69;79;58;A few showers;NW;7;78%;98%;1 New York, NY;59;41;44;41;Cooler with rain;SW;7;73%;98%;0 Newark, NJ;59;41;44;40;Cooler with rain;W;6;73%;98%;0 Norfolk, VA;68;49;68;59;Turning cloudy;SW;7;75%;89%;1 Oklahoma City, OK;59;37;44;19;Windy and cooler;N;21;39%;6%;3 Olympia, WA;42;39;47;34;Rain;S;14;92%;100%;0 Omaha, NE;42;24;28;13;Breezy and colder;ENE;15;57%;0%;2 Orlando, FL;84;66;85;69;Mostly cloudy, warm;SSE;6;70%;33%;3 Philadelphia, PA;61;43;49;42;A bit of rain;WSW;6;70%;96%;1 Phoenix, AZ;63;40;68;45;Sunshine;NE;6;26%;0%;3 Pittsburgh, PA;48;40;59;33;Periods of rain;NW;7;81%;99%;1 Portland, ME;50;33;33;28;Colder, p.m. snow;ENE;7;62%;99%;1 Portland, OR;44;40;51;37;Rain;NW;9;77%;100%;0 Providence, RI;58;37;39;36;A wintry mix, colder;NE;5;64%;100%;0 Raleigh, NC;71;56;69;62;Variable clouds;SW;7;82%;93%;1 Reno, NV;36;15;37;19;Cloudy and cold;WSW;4;78%;0%;1 Richmond, VA;71;48;65;45;Showers around;SW;6;72%;87%;1 Roswell, NM;60;33;50;24;Cooler with some sun;NW;8;24%;1%;2 Sacramento, CA;47;35;44;35;Fog, then sun;S;4;99%;2%;2 Salt Lake City, UT;38;16;31;17;Sun and clouds;NNW;5;70%;0%;2 San Antonio, TX;81;69;69;41;Couple of t-storms;NNE;15;65%;89%;1 San Diego, CA;65;41;64;41;Sunny and cool;ENE;5;44%;0%;3 San Francisco, CA;53;41;49;40;Mostly sunny, chilly;NE;7;71%;1%;2 Savannah, GA;77;61;78;64;Sun and clouds;SSW;6;77%;30%;3 Seattle-Tacoma, WA;43;38;48;37;Rain, windy;S;17;88%;99%;0 Sioux Falls, SD;28;14;19;8;Colder;S;10;68%;0%;2 Spokane, WA;26;21;39;32;A little a.m. snow;SW;7;83%;98%;0 Springfield, IL;40;34;41;21;Breezy;NNW;16;69%;7%;1 St. Louis, MO;40;38;42;24;Clearing and breezy;NNW;15;73%;12%;1 Tampa, FL;84;68;84;70;Clouds and sun, warm;E;6;74%;83%;3 Toledo, OH;42;33;36;26;Rain and sleet;NNW;6;92%;88%;0 Tucson, AZ;62;35;66;44;Plenty of sunshine;E;5;42%;0%;3 Tulsa, OK;59;39;44;23;Breezy and cooler;N;15;55%;7%;3 Vero Beach, FL;83;69;83;68;Cloudy and mild;SSE;10;73%;44%;2 Washington, DC;64;48;58;46;Cloudy;WSW;5;69%;85%;1 Wichita, KS;56;26;38;16;Breezy and colder;N;17;45%;5%;2 Wilmington, DE;57;45;50;42;A little a.m. rain;WSW;7;72%;92%;1 _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather