US Forecast for Tuesday, October 5, 2021

City/Town, State;Yesterday’s High Temp (F);Yesterday’s Low Temp (F);Today’s High Temp (F);Today’s Low Temp (F);Weather Condition;Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Albany, NY;59;52;61;51;Cloudy with a shower;N;4;87%;61%;1

Albuquerque, NM;77;55;78;57;Partly sunny;SSE;6;37%;41%;5

Anchorage, AK;45;36;46;40;Rain and drizzle;SE;5;71%;83%;0

Asheville, NC;73;61;69;63;Cloudy, a t-storm;SE;5;93%;83%;1

Atlanta, GA;75;66;72;67;Thunderstorms;ENE;5;82%;90%;1

Atlantic City, NJ;78;66;72;63;Humid with a shower;NE;9;96%;74%;1

Austin, TX;91;61;90;62;Sunny;NNE;6;36%;0%;6

Baltimore, MD;82;65;76;65;A p.m. t-storm;ENE;4;79%;79%;1

Baton Rouge, LA;85;66;82;66;A t-shower in spots;N;6;65%;45%;6

Billings, MT;86;58;88;57;Very warm;SSE;9;16%;1%;4

Birmingham, AL;79;69;74;68;Thunderstorms;ESE;6;81%;89%;1

Bismarck, ND;86;55;90;56;Very warm;S;12;36%;1%;4

Boise, ID;84;54;83;55;Partly sunny;ESE;6;20%;2%;4

Boston, MA;61;56;61;51;A shower or two;N;9;81%;68%;1

Bridgeport, CT;67;57;66;54;A passing shower;NNE;8;78%;61%;1

Buffalo, NY;69;63;68;61;A shower in the a.m.;ENE;8;79%;61%;1

Burlington, VT;64;53;63;52;Cloudy;E;3;75%;34%;1

Caribou, ME;62;33;64;38;Cloudy;NW;1;61%;4%;2

Casper, WY;79;44;80;46;Sunny and very warm;ESE;9;27%;0%;4

Charleston, SC;84;72;81;75;A stray thunderstorm;E;7;81%;66%;2

Charleston, WV;78;58;82;64;A passing shower;ESE;4;78%;73%;3

Charlotte, NC;79;65;81;67;A couple of t-storms;E;5;77%;82%;2

Cheyenne, WY;78;45;76;44;Sunny and warm;SSE;9;28%;0%;5

Chicago, IL;69;65;70;64;Decreasing clouds;E;11;78%;33%;2

Cleveland, OH;72;64;73;64;A passing shower;ENE;9;80%;59%;2

Columbia, SC;84;68;83;68;Humid with a t-storm;ESE;5;78%;78%;1

Columbus, OH;75;61;79;62;Some sun, a shower;NE;4;71%;51%;4

Concord, NH;58;49;59;44;Cloudy with a shower;N;4;81%;62%;1

Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;87;59;85;60;Sunshine;NNE;7;41%;4%;5

Denver, CO;81;48;81;51;Sunny and pleasant;S;6;29%;0%;5

Des Moines, IA;76;59;75;60;Periods of sun;E;6;67%;15%;2

Detroit, MI;73;61;70;59;Fog in the morning;NE;7;83%;36%;1

Dodge City, KS;86;50;80;49;Nice with sunshine;ESE;7;47%;1%;5

Duluth, MN;66;49;62;54;Sunny and nice;ENE;6;93%;6%;3

El Paso, TX;85;63;86;64;Clouds and sun;SE;7;32%;11%;6

Fairbanks, AK;37;26;39;30;Mostly cloudy;NE;5;61%;16%;1

Fargo, ND;81;51;79;57;Sunny and very warm;SSE;12;59%;6%;3

Grand Junction, CO;76;50;78;54;Partly sunny, nice;SW;8;39%;62%;5

Grand Rapids, MI;70;60;73;57;Nice with some sun;ENE;7;75%;30%;2

Hartford, CT;62;54;62;50;Cloudy with a shower;N;7;83%;62%;1

Helena, MT;81;44;82;51;Very warm;SSW;5;27%;25%;4

Honolulu, HI;87;75;87;76;Partly sunny, breezy;ENE;14;54%;33%;8

Houston, TX;87;64;87;64;Sunny and nice;ENE;5;50%;9%;6

Indianapolis, IN;72;63;79;65;A stray shower;NE;5;73%;73%;1

Jackson, MS;84;65;82;63;A t-storm in spots;ENE;5;74%;54%;5

Jacksonville, FL;87;71;85;74;A t-storm in spots;E;7;68%;55%;5

Juneau, AK;47;30;48;30;Mostly sunny, chilly;NE;4;61%;14%;2

Kansas City, MO;81;56;75;60;An afternoon shower;E;6;66%;47%;3

Knoxville, TN;80;64;74;66;A thunderstorm;NE;4;80%;79%;1

Las Vegas, NV;89;70;81;65;A thunderstorm;NE;5;38%;61%;3

Lexington, KY;74;59;78;65;A thunderstorm;ENE;6;78%;78%;3

Little Rock, AR;80;61;80;61;Sun and some clouds;NNE;6;62%;68%;5

Long Beach, CA;88;65;78;62;Clouds breaking;SW;7;62%;6%;5

Los Angeles, CA;86;63;78;59;Clouds breaking;SSW;6;61%;4%;5

Louisville, KY;75;61;81;67;A stray shower;ENE;5;76%;74%;2

Madison, WI;70;59;71;60;Decreasing clouds;ENE;6;75%;8%;2

Memphis, TN;84;63;77;64;A thunderstorm;NNE;7;77%;78%;3

Miami, FL;86;78;87;80;Some sun, a shower;E;8;68%;66%;5

Milwaukee, WI;70;61;68;61;Decreasing clouds;NE;10;78%;11%;2

Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;73;54;74;58;Partly sunny, warm;SE;5;65%;9%;4

Mobile, AL;80;71;78;71;A heavy thunderstorm;ESE;7;79%;79%;3

Montgomery, AL;78;67;73;67;Heavy thunderstorms;ESE;6;86%;90%;2

Mt. Washington, NH;48;40;46;41;Cloudy;NW;16;80%;36%;1

Nashville, TN;80;63;77;67;A thunderstorm;SE;5;75%;85%;2

New Orleans, LA;83;72;82;72;A t-storm around;ESE;6;66%;47%;6

New York, NY;72;61;68;59;A passing shower;NNE;7;81%;60%;1

Newark, NJ;71;61;69;58;A passing shower;NE;6;81%;61%;2

Norfolk, VA;85;66;83;67;A p.m. t-storm;E;5;78%;69%;4

Oklahoma City, OK;84;55;81;55;Plenty of sun;ESE;6;47%;1%;5

Olympia, WA;64;47;57;43;A couple of showers;S;9;85%;87%;1

Omaha, NE;80;51;77;59;Sunny and pleasant;ESE;6;64%;10%;4

Orlando, FL;88;72;89;75;A t-storm around;ENE;7;68%;55%;6

Philadelphia, PA;80;65;73;61;Humid with a shower;ENE;6;82%;73%;1

Phoenix, AZ;98;73;90;69;A stray thunderstorm;ENE;6;43%;64%;4

Pittsburgh, PA;76;63;79;62;A passing shower;E;4;68%;62%;2

Portland, ME;58;52;61;46;A shower in the a.m.;WNW;6;73%;58%;1

Portland, OR;68;52;57;48;Occasional rain;SW;6;82%;86%;1

Providence, RI;61;56;61;51;A couple of showers;N;8;83%;70%;1

Raleigh, NC;85;65;85;67;A p.m. t-storm;ESE;5;72%;66%;2

Reno, NV;79;45;76;49;Partly sunny;WSW;8;28%;1%;5

Richmond, VA;83;64;84;66;A shower and t-storm;ENE;4;77%;85%;1

Roswell, NM;85;53;86;54;Mostly sunny;E;4;37%;0%;6

Sacramento, CA;92;55;83;57;Mostly sunny;SSW;8;43%;2%;4

Salt Lake City, UT;83;58;78;58;A stray t-shower;SSE;10;33%;71%;4

San Antonio, TX;91;60;91;62;Plenty of sunshine;NE;6;42%;0%;6

San Diego, CA;80;65;74;63;Some sun returning;W;7;75%;10%;5

San Francisco, CA;76;56;67;59;Low clouds and fog;W;11;64%;2%;3

Savannah, GA;87;71;84;73;A t-storm in spots;ESE;4;82%;68%;2

Seattle-Tacoma, WA;62;50;57;47;Rain and drizzle;S;9;81%;87%;1

Sioux Falls, SD;81;49;77;55;Sunny and pleasant;SSE;7;58%;6%;4

Spokane, WA;72;47;76;51;Mostly sunny, warm;SW;4;48%;25%;3

Springfield, IL;72;61;75;60;A shower in places;NE;8;77%;74%;1

St. Louis, MO;76;61;77;62;A shower in spots;ENE;5;70%;84%;2

Tampa, FL;90;73;90;75;Partly sunny, humid;NE;5;65%;29%;7

Toledo, OH;72;61;72;60;Fog in the morning;ENE;5;85%;53%;1

Tucson, AZ;96;70;90;64;A t-storm in spots;E;6;43%;41%;5

Tulsa, OK;84;54;82;59;Sunny;ENE;5;51%;6%;5

Vero Beach, FL;89;73;89;76;A t-storm in spots;E;8;73%;64%;6

Washington, DC;83;64;78;65;A p.m. t-storm;ENE;5;79%;80%;1

Wichita, KS;82;50;78;55;Sunny and pleasant;E;6;50%;1%;5

Wilmington, DE;80;64;73;62;Humid with a shower;ENE;6;86%;73%;1

