US Forecast for Monday, October 4, 2021 _____ City\/Town, State;Yesterday's High Temp (F);Yesterday's Low Temp (F);Today's High Temp (F);Today's Low Temp (F);Weather Condition;Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index Albany, NY;66;56;60;53;Periods of rain;NE;5;90%;92%;1 Albuquerque, NM;73;53;77;54;Mostly sunny;ENE;4;40%;0%;5 Anchorage, AK;44;30;44;36;Mostly sunny, chilly;SE;2;68%;30%;2 Asheville, NC;74;61;75;62;A couple of t-storms;S;4;84%;82%;2 Atlanta, GA;77;67;77;67;A shower and t-storm;SSE;4;81%;87%;2 Atlantic City, NJ;77;70;76;67;A shower and t-storm;SSW;9;82%;82%;2 Austin, TX;89;66;89;61;Partly sunny;NNE;7;42%;1%;6 Baltimore, MD;83;65;80;64;Showers\/thunderstorm;SW;5;73%;82%;1 Baton Rouge, LA;85;71;82;68;A shower and t-storm;N;5;79%;69%;6 Billings, MT;84;48;84;57;Sunny and very warm;SW;7;23%;1%;4 Birmingham, AL;76;68;80;68;A shower and t-storm;ESE;4;79%;83%;2 Bismarck, ND;83;45;83;56;Sunshine and warm;SE;5;39%;2%;4 Boise, ID;82;51;83;55;Warm with sunshine;ESE;7;21%;0%;4 Boston, MA;69;60;62;57;Cooler with rain;ENE;11;83%;96%;1 Bridgeport, CT;77;64;70;59;A little rain;NE;7;82%;86%;1 Buffalo, NY;70;67;69;62;Cloudy with showers;NE;6;77%;93%;1 Burlington, VT;61;54;60;53;A shower in the p.m.;SE;5;85%;82%;1 Caribou, ME;54;36;60;32;Areas of low clouds;N;4;63%;7%;3 Casper, WY;75;38;78;43;Breezy in the a.m.;SSW;13;25%;0%;4 Charleston, SC;79;71;82;71;A t-storm around;SE;6;69%;74%;5 Charleston, WV;76;64;75;59;A thunderstorm;SSE;5;83%;58%;1 Charlotte, NC;83;66;80;65;A couple of t-storms;S;5;75%;82%;2 Cheyenne, WY;75;43;74;45;Sunny and warm;S;8;27%;0%;5 Chicago, IL;75;67;71;64;A stray shower;NNE;10;80%;60%;2 Cleveland, OH;75;64;73;62;A couple of showers;SE;7;83%;75%;1 Columbia, SC;86;67;85;67;A thunderstorm;SE;5;71%;77%;3 Columbus, OH;74;64;74;60;Cloudy with showers;WSW;5;76%;79%;1 Concord, NH;60;51;56;49;Cooler with showers;E;6;90%;99%;1 Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;86;61;87;62;Sunny, low humidity;NNE;8;42%;0%;5 Denver, CO;77;48;79;49;Nice with sunshine;S;5;27%;1%;5 Des Moines, IA;77;51;76;57;Sunny and pleasant;NE;7;56%;11%;4 Detroit, MI;75;64;71;60;A couple of showers;NNE;5;82%;85%;1 Dodge City, KS;79;50;83;48;Sunny and nice;ESE;7;46%;3%;5 Duluth, MN;63;52;67;48;Sunny and pleasant;ESE;5;76%;6%;3 El Paso, TX;84;62;85;63;Mostly sunny;ESE;6;38%;0%;6 Fairbanks, AK;39;29;36;22;Low clouds breaking;NNE;5;64%;30%;1 Fargo, ND;74;48;77;54;Sunny and warm;SE;6;55%;7%;3 Grand Junction, CO;75;49;76;50;Mostly sunny;ESE;6;42%;0%;5 Grand Rapids, MI;71;62;73;58;A shower;NE;6;84%;66%;1 Hartford, CT;75;60;64;57;Cooler with rain;NNE;6;86%;88%;1 Helena, MT;78;41;80;44;Mostly sunny;SSE;5;32%;8%;4 Honolulu, HI;87;75;87;75;Partly sunny, breezy;ENE;14;55%;36%;7 Houston, TX;86;70;87;64;Partly sunny;NNW;6;55%;10%;6 Indianapolis, IN;75;65;75;62;A couple of showers;N;5;79%;77%;2 Jackson, MS;84;68;83;65;Humid with a t-storm;N;3;76%;63%;2 Jacksonville, FL;86;70;87;71;Clouds and sun, warm;ESE;6;65%;42%;6 Juneau, AK;43;34;46;29;Chilly with some sun;NE;4;76%;25%;1 Kansas City, MO;75;54;79;56;Sunny and nice;NE;6;49%;4%;4 Knoxville, TN;71;65;78;64;A couple of t-storms;SE;5;79%;83%;2 Las Vegas, NV;90;67;89;67;Partly sunny;NW;4;20%;30%;5 Lexington, KY;71;64;75;61;A stray thunderstorm;SSW;6;81%;51%;2 Little Rock, AR;80;63;81;63;Partly sunny;N;5;63%;36%;3 Long Beach, CA;90;64;82;64;Partly sunny;WNW;5;45%;47%;4 Los Angeles, CA;94;67;86;62;Partly sunny;SSW;5;43%;45%;5 Louisville, KY;73;66;78;63;A couple of showers;N;5;73%;66%;2 Madison, WI;73;61;69;59;A shower in the a.m.;NNE;6;82%;60%;3 Memphis, TN;84;64;81;65;Partly sunny, humid;ENE;4;70%;70%;3 Miami, FL;85;77;86;76;Clouds and sun;ENE;7;62%;25%;7 Milwaukee, WI;76;62;68;61;A morning shower;N;11;88%;59%;1 Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;71;53;73;53;Sunny and beautiful;NE;4;64%;6%;4 Mobile, AL;81;72;81;70;A shower and t-storm;S;5;82%;88%;5 Montgomery, AL;77;68;76;66;A shower and t-storm;SSE;5;84%;93%;2 Mt. Washington, NH;45;39;44;41;An afternoon shower;SSE;20;90%;74%;1 Nashville, TN;74;63;79;62;A t-storm around;NNE;4;72%;55%;2 New Orleans, LA;83;73;81;72;A shower and t-storm;NNW;5;80%;77%;5 New York, NY;78;66;73;63;A shower and t-storm;NNE;6;82%;82%;1 Newark, NJ;80;66;75;63;A shower and t-storm;NNE;5;79%;82%;1 Norfolk, VA;86;65;84;66;Partial sunshine;S;7;62%;44%;5 Oklahoma City, OK;80;55;82;53;Nice with sunshine;ENE;6;45%;1%;5 Olympia, WA;61;43;63;45;Clouds breaking;SW;3;68%;60%;3 Omaha, NE;77;50;78;50;Sunny and nice;NE;5;55%;4%;4 Orlando, FL;88;71;87;72;A t-storm around;E;7;66%;51%;6 Philadelphia, PA;83;67;79;66;A shower and t-storm;NE;5;78%;82%;2 Phoenix, AZ;96;74;97;73;Partly sunny, warm;N;5;24%;42%;5 Pittsburgh, PA;73;65;75;63;A shower and t-storm;S;5;76%;69%;1 Portland, ME;58;52;58;52;Cloudy;E;9;77%;72%;1 Portland, OR;68;50;68;49;High clouds;NNE;5;68%;25%;4 Providence, RI;74;60;64;58;Cooler with rain;NE;7;85%;90%;1 Raleigh, NC;85;66;84;66;Showers around;S;6;69%;90%;2 Reno, NV;80;44;80;44;Sunny and warm;WSW;6;21%;0%;5 Richmond, VA;84;66;82;65;A p.m. t-storm;SSW;7;70%;84%;3 Roswell, NM;82;52;85;53;Mostly sunny;WNW;4;42%;3%;6 Sacramento, CA;91;55;93;56;Hazy sun and hot;SSW;5;34%;1%;4 Salt Lake City, UT;78;53;82;57;Mostly sunny, warm;ESE;9;29%;2%;5 San Antonio, TX;90;68;89;60;Partly sunny;NNE;6;46%;4%;6 San Diego, CA;85;66;80;66;An afternoon shower;SW;6;57%;64%;5 San Francisco, CA;83;57;74;56;Sunny and pleasant;WSW;10;52%;1%;5 Savannah, GA;85;68;86;69;Partly sunny, humid;SSE;4;74%;40%;6 Seattle-Tacoma, WA;59;48;61;48;Some sun returning;NNE;4;68%;46%;3 Sioux Falls, SD;78;46;78;49;Sunny and very warm;SE;3;53%;5%;4 Spokane, WA;72;44;73;49;Partial sunshine;SSE;2;53%;1%;3 Springfield, IL;74;59;74;60;A shower or two;N;7;78%;65%;2 St. Louis, MO;76;60;77;60;Clouds and sun;N;6;68%;44%;3 Tampa, FL;90;71;91;74;Partial sunshine;ENE;5;62%;25%;7 Toledo, OH;76;61;74;59;A couple of showers;NNE;1;86%;85%;1 Tucson, AZ;94;69;93;67;Partly sunny;ESE;6;28%;41%;6 Tulsa, OK;81;56;82;53;Sunny;NE;5;48%;2%;5 Vero Beach, FL;89;71;88;74;Partly sunny;ESE;7;69%;41%;7 Washington, DC;84;68;80;64;A p.m. t-storm;SSE;6;74%;80%;1 Wichita, KS;78;49;80;49;Sunny and pleasant;ESE;5;46%;2%;5 Wilmington, DE;82;66;79;65;Showers\/thunderstorm;ESE;6;82%;84%;2