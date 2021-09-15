US Forecast for Thursday, September 16, 2021

_____

City/Town, State;Yesterday’s High Temp (F);Yesterday’s Low Temp (F);Today’s High Temp (F);Today’s Low Temp (F);Weather Condition;Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Albany, NY;83;57;74;62;Clouds and sun;SE;5;87%;44%;2

Albuquerque, NM;89;62;89;61;Mostly sunny, warm;W;6;23%;0%;7

Anchorage, AK;54;43;53;43;Cloudy with a shower;N;10;79%;66%;1

Asheville, NC;78;63;73;64;Not as warm;ESE;4;79%;44%;3

Atlanta, GA;78;69;76;69;Humid with showers;ESE;6;79%;93%;2

Atlantic City, NJ;83;71;77;71;A t-storm around;ENE;7;90%;77%;2

Austin, TX;92;72;93;71;Humid;ENE;4;52%;11%;4

Baltimore, MD;90;70;81;71;A t-storm or two;ENE;6;78%;72%;2

Baton Rouge, LA;82;71;83;72;A couple of t-storms;S;7;89%;83%;2

Billings, MT;87;54;62;41;Partial sunshine;E;9;45%;30%;4

Birmingham, AL;76;70;78;73;A t-storm in spots;SE;7;79%;57%;3

Bismarck, ND;85;55;76;45;Partly sunny;NW;10;49%;55%;4

Boise, ID;82;48;73;47;Lots of sun, nice;NE;8;29%;0%;5

Boston, MA;86;68;74;66;A shower and t-storm;NE;7;77%;71%;1

Bridgeport, CT;85;68;78;69;A shower and t-storm;ENE;7;79%;81%;1

Buffalo, NY;72;57;78;65;Partly sunny, nice;ESE;6;66%;10%;5

Burlington, VT;80;56;76;62;Partly sunny, nice;SE;4;63%;26%;4

Caribou, ME;62;51;73;49;Mostly sunny, warmer;S;3;60%;4%;4

Casper, WY;85;50;84;40;Sunny and warm;NE;15;18%;8%;5

Charleston, SC;85;72;86;73;Mostly cloudy;SE;5;75%;44%;2

Charleston, WV;80;65;82;66;A t-storm around;ESE;4;77%;46%;3

Charlotte, NC;86;70;85;70;A couple of showers;NE;5;63%;72%;4

Cheyenne, WY;84;55;85;44;Mostly sunny, warm;NW;10;17%;7%;6

Chicago, IL;74;62;81;66;Sunny and warm;SSE;7;43%;9%;5

Cleveland, OH;74;63;78;67;Partly sunny, warm;ESE;8;62%;10%;5

Columbia, SC;86;70;83;71;Humid;NNE;4;71%;55%;3

Columbus, OH;75;59;80;63;Clouds and sun, warm;E;5;61%;10%;5

Concord, NH;85;61;72;58;Cooler;ENE;5;79%;44%;1

Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;90;71;90;72;Mostly sunny, humid;SE;8;60%;15%;6

Denver, CO;91;58;91;53;Mostly sunny and hot;W;6;16%;7%;6

Des Moines, IA;80;60;86;66;Breezy with sunshine;S;14;59%;14%;5

Detroit, MI;75;58;76;62;Mostly sunny, nice;ESE;6;64%;10%;5

Dodge City, KS;89;64;93;65;Sunny, breezy, hot;SSE;20;49%;5%;6

Duluth, MN;76;60;80;56;Breezy in the p.m.;WSW;13;64%;75%;3

El Paso, TX;95;69;96;65;Mostly sunny and hot;SSE;6;31%;3%;8

Fairbanks, AK;58;36;57;31;Mostly cloudy;N;5;60%;27%;2

Fargo, ND;73;60;76;48;A p.m. t-storm;NW;9;76%;54%;2

Grand Junction, CO;89;57;88;57;Mostly sunny;E;11;16%;0%;6

Grand Rapids, MI;76;52;79;59;Mostly sunny, warm;SE;6;57%;7%;5

Hartford, CT;86;66;78;67;A shower and t-storm;ENE;6;78%;77%;1

Helena, MT;81;50;67;38;Cooler but pleasant;S;11;28%;0%;5

Honolulu, HI;86;75;88;77;Breezy in the p.m.;ENE;14;59%;20%;8

Houston, TX;82;73;86;74;Humid with some sun;NE;6;77%;44%;3

Indianapolis, IN;79;58;83;65;Partly sunny, warm;ESE;5;53%;7%;6

Jackson, MS;76;71;82;72;A thunderstorm;ESE;9;87%;79%;2

Jacksonville, FL;88;75;85;74;A p.m. t-storm;ESE;7;75%;66%;3

Juneau, AK;54;46;51;41;A little a.m. rain;ENE;9;83%;81%;1

Kansas City, MO;82;67;87;70;Partly sunny, humid;SSE;10;59%;6%;6

Knoxville, TN;81;65;82;65;Partly sunny, humid;NE;4;76%;39%;3

Las Vegas, NV;101;72;99;74;Sunny and hot;NW;8;9%;0%;7

Lexington, KY;72;65;80;66;Fog in the morning;E;5;74%;27%;5

Little Rock, AR;89;69;89;71;Humid with some sun;E;8;63%;22%;5

Long Beach, CA;77;59;74;59;Low clouds, then sun;W;6;66%;0%;6

Los Angeles, CA;78;56;75;57;Turning sunny, cool;SSW;6;64%;1%;7

Louisville, KY;81;67;84;68;Mostly cloudy, humid;E;5;61%;27%;3

Madison, WI;74;52;79;60;Warm with sunshine;S;8;52%;12%;5

Memphis, TN;87;70;87;72;Humid;SE;9;67%;33%;6

Miami, FL;88;78;87;79;A p.m. t-storm;S;7;71%;71%;7

Milwaukee, WI;74;58;78;64;Breezy in the p.m.;S;12;55%;9%;5

Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;78;63;83;63;Mostly cloudy, windy;SW;19;57%;75%;4

Mobile, AL;79;75;82;77;A couple of t-storms;S;11;80%;88%;2

Montgomery, AL;74;68;75;71;A thunderstorm;SE;8;85%;87%;2

Mt. Washington, NH;55;43;51;46;Sun and clouds;SSE;16;80%;37%;2

Nashville, TN;74;66;83;67;Humid and warmer;ESE;5;71%;30%;4

New Orleans, LA;80;77;84;76;A couple of t-storms;SSW;9;80%;80%;2

New York, NY;86;70;78;69;A shower and t-storm;E;6;82%;78%;1

Newark, NJ;89;69;80;72;A shower and t-storm;ENE;6;77%;77%;1

Norfolk, VA;88;70;84;72;Partly sunny, humid;NE;7;73%;66%;6

Oklahoma City, OK;89;68;91;68;Sunny and warm;SSE;8;57%;8%;7

Olympia, WA;67;40;69;48;Increasing clouds;ENE;6;57%;65%;4

Omaha, NE;83;65;90;68;Mostly sunny, warm;S;18;58%;21%;5

Orlando, FL;91;74;88;74;A t-storm or two;E;5;78%;72%;4

Philadelphia, PA;90;71;80;70;A t-storm or two;ENE;6;79%;77%;1

Phoenix, AZ;106;78;105;79;Sunny and hot;W;5;20%;4%;7

Pittsburgh, PA;77;62;80;65;Fog in the morning;ESE;5;73%;32%;2

Portland, ME;74;62;71;59;Mainly cloudy;ENE;7;79%;39%;2

Portland, OR;69;46;75;53;Mostly sunny;NE;5;47%;22%;5

Providence, RI;82;69;74;67;A shower and t-storm;NNE;6;78%;80%;1

Raleigh, NC;87;69;87;71;Partly sunny;NNE;5;65%;44%;5

Reno, NV;89;48;82;47;Sunny;WSW;6;25%;0%;6

Richmond, VA;88;71;82;71;A t-storm around;NE;5;74%;55%;4

Roswell, NM;88;63;93;60;Very warm;S;12;42%;17%;8

Sacramento, CA;88;55;84;53;Mostly sunny;S;5;48%;1%;6

Salt Lake City, UT;88;62;85;59;Warm with sunshine;E;9;23%;0%;6

San Antonio, TX;90;71;96;72;Partly sunny;E;6;54%;8%;8

San Diego, CA;74;63;72;62;Low clouds, then sun;NW;7;66%;0%;6

San Francisco, CA;67;57;65;57;Low clouds breaking;SW;11;59%;1%;5

Savannah, GA;87;72;84;71;A t-storm around;NE;4;83%;64%;3

Seattle-Tacoma, WA;62;47;67;53;Partly sunny;N;6;56%;61%;4

Sioux Falls, SD;78;67;88;59;Mostly sunny, warmer;SW;19;61%;75%;5

Spokane, WA;75;43;68;44;Mostly sunny;ESE;2;32%;2%;4

Springfield, IL;81;54;83;62;Partly sunny;SE;7;56%;8%;6

St. Louis, MO;83;58;84;64;Partly sunny;ESE;6;64%;4%;6

Tampa, FL;89;75;85;76;A shower and t-storm;SE;5;83%;83%;4

Toledo, OH;76;56;78;57;Mostly sunny;SE;3;68%;9%;5

Tucson, AZ;102;71;101;73;Mostly sunny and hot;ESE;5;23%;11%;8

Tulsa, OK;92;70;92;70;Lots of sun, warm;SSE;6;55%;8%;6

Vero Beach, FL;90;74;89;73;A p.m. t-storm;S;6;76%;72%;6

Washington, DC;90;69;83;70;A t-storm or two;ENE;5;78%;72%;2

Wichita, KS;84;65;87;67;Sunny and humid;SSE;10;59%;6%;6

Wilmington, DE;89;69;79;70;A t-storm or two;ENE;7;83%;77%;2

_____

