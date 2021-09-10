US Forecast for Saturday, September 11, 2021

_____

City/Town, State;Yesterday’s High Temp (F);Yesterday’s Low Temp (F);Today’s High Temp (F);Today’s Low Temp (F);Weather Condition;Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Albany, NY;71;49;73;58;Patchy morning fog;S;7;63%;28%;5

Albuquerque, NM;94;66;94;66;Very warm;S;6;21%;0%;8

Anchorage, AK;57;47;58;47;Cloudy;N;3;73%;27%;1

Asheville, NC;75;53;79;55;Mostly sunny;SE;5;57%;4%;7

Atlanta, GA;81;60;84;61;Mostly sunny;ESE;5;57%;4%;8

Atlantic City, NJ;75;62;77;71;Sunny and nice;SSW;8;51%;2%;6

Austin, TX;95;66;95;69;Sunny and hot;SSE;3;40%;3%;8

Baltimore, MD;77;57;81;64;Mostly sunny;S;5;50%;4%;6

Baton Rouge, LA;86;60;88;67;Sunny and pleasant;ESE;7;58%;13%;8

Billings, MT;93;61;79;55;A t-storm around;N;9;40%;42%;5

Birmingham, AL;82;62;86;67;Mostly sunny;SE;5;56%;1%;8

Bismarck, ND;94;59;75;53;Showers around;ENE;9;56%;82%;4

Boise, ID;79;55;79;53;Sunny and nice;NE;7;48%;0%;5

Boston, MA;76;57;76;65;Sunshine, pleasant;SSW;7;47%;3%;5

Bridgeport, CT;75;55;77;66;Mostly sunny, nice;SSW;7;49%;4%;6

Buffalo, NY;72;61;79;73;Partly sunny, breezy;SSW;14;52%;22%;5

Burlington, VT;68;54;76;65;Lots of sun, warmer;S;9;59%;56%;5

Caribou, ME;66;49;69;55;Partly sunny;SSW;10;56%;27%;4

Casper, WY;92;58;85;49;Windy and not as hot;NNE;18;29%;10%;6

Charleston, SC;80;66;81;67;Nice with some sun;ESE;6;60%;6%;8

Charleston, WV;77;53;82;64;Mostly sunny;S;5;60%;10%;6

Charlotte, NC;81;58;84;60;Mostly sunny, nice;S;5;48%;1%;7

Cheyenne, WY;92;64;89;56;Variable cloudiness;WNW;12;24%;47%;5

Chicago, IL;80;65;87;72;Breezy and very warm;SSW;15;55%;10%;5

Cleveland, OH;73;64;82;72;Mostly sunny, breezy;SSW;15;48%;20%;6

Columbia, SC;82;57;84;59;Mostly sunny, nice;SSE;4;56%;4%;7

Columbus, OH;77;54;81;67;Mostly sunny, nice;SSW;8;57%;0%;6

Concord, NH;74;47;75;55;Sunshine, pleasant;SSW;6;58%;5%;5

Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;93;69;94;69;Sunny and hot;SSE;9;36%;2%;8

Denver, CO;98;63;93;60;Mostly cloudy, hot;W;7;20%;32%;5

Des Moines, IA;85;63;94;70;Hot;SW;11;59%;13%;6

Detroit, MI;77;59;84;70;Partly sunny, warm;SSW;14;58%;29%;5

Dodge City, KS;99;67;102;70;Record-tying heat;S;18;33%;3%;7

Duluth, MN;82;61;74;54;Partly sunny;N;7;67%;18%;5

El Paso, TX;94;68;95;67;Sunshine and warm;ESE;5;22%;0%;9

Fairbanks, AK;64;40;56;42;Periods of sun;NNE;4;62%;23%;2

Fargo, ND;85;60;74;50;Not as warm;N;9;62%;20%;5

Grand Junction, CO;94;63;88;61;Partly sunny, warm;ESE;8;27%;48%;7

Grand Rapids, MI;77;59;86;70;Warm with some sun;SSW;13;63%;30%;5

Hartford, CT;73;54;77;62;Mostly sunny;SSW;6;52%;5%;5

Helena, MT;86;58;73;49;A stray thunderstorm;WSW;12;48%;41%;2

Honolulu, HI;86;74;87;75;Breezy in the p.m.;ENE;13;54%;61%;11

Houston, TX;91;66;92;74;Clouds and sun;ESE;6;51%;10%;8

Indianapolis, IN;80;61;86;72;Sunshine and warm;SSW;9;57%;7%;6

Jackson, MS;86;61;90;64;Sunny and pleasant;S;5;50%;5%;8

Jacksonville, FL;84;75;86;75;A t-storm in spots;ENE;9;62%;64%;5

Juneau, AK;55;51;56;49;Morning rain, cloudy;SSE;6;87%;80%;1

Kansas City, MO;89;72;93;75;Hot, becoming breezy;SSW;13;46%;0%;6

Knoxville, TN;81;52;84;58;Mostly sunny;S;5;62%;6%;7

Las Vegas, NV;101;81;102;80;Sunny and hot;WNW;8;22%;0%;7

Lexington, KY;75;54;81;63;Mostly sunny;SSW;7;67%;4%;7

Little Rock, AR;92;65;95;66;Sunny and warm;S;7;44%;5%;7

Long Beach, CA;86;68;89;66;Mostly sunny, warm;WSW;7;52%;0%;7

Los Angeles, CA;88;67;91;67;Mostly sunny, warm;SSE;6;49%;0%;7

Louisville, KY;80;58;86;68;Mostly sunny;S;8;61%;5%;6

Madison, WI;79;59;90;65;Very warm;SSW;7;59%;28%;5

Memphis, TN;87;66;90;68;Sunshine and nice;S;8;45%;4%;7

Miami, FL;90;78;89;81;A t-storm around;ENE;8;63%;54%;9

Milwaukee, WI;79;65;87;68;Clouds and sun, warm;SW;14;57%;28%;3

Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;81;66;82;58;Mostly sunny;NNE;8;62%;16%;5

Mobile, AL;87;66;88;73;Sunshine, pleasant;SE;6;53%;18%;8

Montgomery, AL;87;65;83;66;Sunshine, pleasant;SE;6;64%;4%;8

Mt. Washington, NH;43;33;46;42;Windy;SSW;33;84%;19%;3

Nashville, TN;81;57;88;64;Sunny and pleasant;S;6;53%;3%;7

New Orleans, LA;85;71;87;77;Sunny and nice;SE;8;53%;18%;8

New York, NY;75;61;78;66;Sunny and pleasant;SSW;7;43%;2%;6

Newark, NJ;76;57;79;63;Mostly sunny, nice;SSW;6;46%;4%;6

Norfolk, VA;77;61;81;62;Mostly sunny;SSE;5;53%;4%;7

Oklahoma City, OK;93;70;97;67;Breezy and hot;S;14;36%;2%;7

Olympia, WA;69;49;70;52;Partly sunny;WNW;6;70%;21%;3

Omaha, NE;89;67;97;68;Hot;SW;12;55%;15%;6

Orlando, FL;89;73;88;75;A t-storm around;ENE;5;76%;55%;3

Philadelphia, PA;76;56;80;64;Mostly sunny;SSW;6;48%;3%;6

Phoenix, AZ;107;83;106;83;Mostly sunny, warm;WNW;5;26%;0%;8

Pittsburgh, PA;73;55;78;64;Mostly sunny;S;6;57%;10%;6

Portland, ME;72;55;71;62;Nice with sunshine;SSW;8;55%;5%;5

Portland, OR;68;49;76;57;Partly sunny, nice;N;4;66%;8%;5

Providence, RI;75;54;76;64;Sunshine and nice;SSW;7;50%;2%;5

Raleigh, NC;80;55;83;59;Mostly sunny;SSE;4;56%;3%;7

Reno, NV;79;50;85;52;Some sun;W;5;33%;0%;7

Richmond, VA;78;56;81;64;Abundant sunshine;S;6;56%;2%;7

Roswell, NM;99;62;98;62;Hot;SSE;9;26%;3%;8

Sacramento, CA;87;57;89;58;Mostly sunny;S;4;47%;2%;6

Salt Lake City, UT;94;65;81;61;Not as warm;SSE;6;49%;55%;6

San Antonio, TX;95;67;93;72;Plenty of sun;ESE;7;46%;3%;9

San Diego, CA;79;70;83;70;Periods of sun;NW;8;64%;0%;8

San Francisco, CA;66;58;67;57;Low clouds breaking;SW;10;61%;3%;6

Savannah, GA;85;67;86;68;Partly sunny, nice;N;5;58%;8%;8

Seattle-Tacoma, WA;68;54;69;57;Nice with some sun;N;6;64%;65%;3

Sioux Falls, SD;84;64;86;59;Warm with some sun;NE;9;64%;56%;4

Spokane, WA;77;55;73;51;Sunshine, pleasant;SSE;7;61%;28%;5

Springfield, IL;82;65;89;70;Warm with sunshine;SSW;15;55%;2%;6

St. Louis, MO;84;68;93;70;Mostly sunny and hot;S;7;48%;4%;6

Tampa, FL;87;76;88;77;A t-storm around;ENE;5;76%;55%;4

Toledo, OH;77;55;84;68;Partly sunny, breezy;SW;13;58%;17%;6

Tucson, AZ;104;76;102;75;Mostly sunny and hot;E;5;27%;0%;8

Tulsa, OK;98;72;100;70;Hot;S;11;36%;2%;7

Vero Beach, FL;92;74;89;78;A t-storm around;ENE;6;77%;55%;7

Washington, DC;77;56;81;63;Mostly sunny;S;6;56%;3%;6

Wichita, KS;95;68;98;70;Hot, becoming breezy;S;14;39%;3%;7

Wilmington, DE;76;57;79;64;Mostly sunny, nice;S;6;53%;2%;6

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather