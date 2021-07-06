US Forecast for Wednesday, July 7, 2021 _____ City/Town, State;Yesterday’s High Temp (F);Yesterday’s Low Temp (F);Today’s High Temp (F);Today’s Low Temp (F);Weather Condition;Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index Albany, NY;86;66;80;60;A p.m. t-storm;N;6;72%;78%;6 Albuquerque, NM;89;68;87;68;Sunshine and nice;SE;8;51%;17%;12 Anchorage, AK;58;51;60;51;Mostly cloudy;SE;8;60%;72%;2 Asheville, NC;86;63;85;68;A p.m. t-storm;SE;5;61%;71%;4 Atlanta, GA;86;72;84;71;A p.m. t-storm;E;6;66%;63%;4 Atlantic City, NJ;91;75;83;75;Humid;SSW;10;70%;24%;11 Austin, TX;90;72;86;73;A couple of t-storms;S;2;78%;78%;5 Baltimore, MD;96;75;96;74;Humid;ESE;6;51%;37%;11 Baton Rouge, LA;86;75;85;74;Cloudy, a t-storm;SW;6;76%;64%;3 Billings, MT;95;64;99;67;Very hot;ESE;7;40%;27%;10 Birmingham, AL;83;71;83;72;A t-storm in spots;SE;6;74%;73%;3 Bismarck, ND;74;59;81;62;Mostly sunny;SE;8;55%;29%;9 Boise, ID;107;78;100;68;Very hot;N;9;18%;0%;10 Boston, MA;88;73;93;69;Hot, a p.m. t-storm;NW;7;52%;63%;10 Bridgeport, CT;90;70;90;70;Partly sunny;NW;7;61%;63%;10 Buffalo, NY;79;71;85;65;A thunderstorm;ENE;8;60%;84%;5 Burlington, VT;89;63;69;58;Rain, a thunderstorm;N;7;71%;74%;3 Caribou, ME;83;54;70;46;Partly sunny;N;11;50%;12%;9 Casper, WY;85;57;94;60;Sunny and very warm;ESE;8;29%;6%;11 Charleston, SC;84;75;87;74;Tropical storm;SW;21;76%;96%;3 Charleston, WV;93;68;87;70;Partly sunny;S;5;68%;49%;11 Charlotte, NC;92;69;92;73;A t-storm around;S;6;55%;84%;9 Cheyenne, WY;80;56;85;59;Mostly sunny, warmer;S;9;41%;2%;12 Chicago, IL;92;73;83;65;A shower and t-storm;NNE;8;62%;82%;9 Cleveland, OH;87;77;84;73;A stray thunderstorm;SW;9;73%;81%;9 Columbia, SC;91;72;90;73;Rain and wind;SSE;10;68%;92%;6 Columbus, OH;93;75;90;72;A p.m. t-storm;SSW;7;60%;83%;9 Concord, NH;86;67;85;63;A p.m. t-storm;WNW;6;63%;71%;7 Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;92;75;90;76;Humid with some sun;SSE;5;66%;32%;12 Denver, CO;84;60;89;65;Mostly sunny;S;6;39%;5%;12 Des Moines, IA;89;69;77;60;Not as warm;N;10;66%;32%;3 Detroit, MI;92;71;88;68;Couple of t-storms;ESE;6;66%;86%;4 Dodge City, KS;91;69;87;64;A little a.m. rain;ENE;11;64%;55%;8 Duluth, MN;66;53;62;49;Mostly sunny;NE;12;65%;10%;9 El Paso, TX;90;75;87;70;A stray p.m. t-storm;ESE;8;52%;42%;8 Fairbanks, AK;64;48;65;49;Rain and drizzle;SW;6;63%;66%;1 Fargo, ND;73;55;75;53;Partly sunny;SE;6;61%;6%;5 Grand Junction, CO;95;68;100;73;Sunshine and warm;SE;7;18%;1%;12 Grand Rapids, MI;88;69;82;62;A t-storm around;ENE;6;69%;73%;3 Hartford, CT;93;70;92;72;A heavy thunderstorm;N;6;61%;78%;10 Helena, MT;95;60;92;60;Partly sunny and hot;SW;6;31%;36%;10 Honolulu, HI;88;74;87;73;Mostly cloudy;NE;12;51%;16%;10 Houston, TX;83;76;82;77;Thunderstorms;S;6;81%;80%;4 Indianapolis, IN;90;72;88;71;A t-storm around;SSW;6;62%;64%;9 Jackson, MS;87;73;84;72;Cloudy, a t-storm;SSW;5;86%;74%;3 Jacksonville, FL;83;76;79;76;Tropical storm;SW;24;84%;86%;2 Juneau, AK;66;53;63;52;Rather cloudy;SSE;8;72%;68%;2 Kansas City, MO;90;71;85;67;A stray p.m. t-storm;NNE;6;67%;61%;7 Knoxville, TN;92;69;88;71;A t-storm around;SW;4;64%;64%;4 Las Vegas, NV;112;90;115;90;Sunshine, very hot;NW;7;11%;0%;12 Lexington, KY;85;69;87;69;A stray p.m. t-storm;SSW;7;70%;67%;10 Little Rock, AR;91;72;90;74;Partly sunny;S;5;54%;27%;11 Long Beach, CA;77;62;79;64;Partly sunny;S;6;68%;0%;11 Los Angeles, CA;82;63;86;67;Partly sunny;S;6;53%;0%;11 Louisville, KY;92;73;90;71;A p.m. t-storm;SSW;7;64%;73%;10 Madison, WI;91;68;76;60;A shower and t-storm;NNE;6;69%;70%;2 Memphis, TN;91;74;85;74;A stray p.m. t-storm;SSE;6;72%;52%;5 Miami, FL;85;82;86;81;Rather cloudy;SE;10;70%;55%;7 Milwaukee, WI;93;65;74;61;A t-storm, cooler;N;10;78%;78%;2 Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;79;57;68;54;Partly sunny, cooler;NE;11;70%;14%;6 Mobile, AL;81;76;86;77;A p.m. t-storm;WSW;6;73%;75%;4 Montgomery, AL;92;70;81;70;A t-storm around;NE;7;78%;64%;3 Mt. Washington, NH;57;48;55;48;Windy in the morning;NW;26;89%;44%;3 Nashville, TN;93;71;87;70;A stray p.m. t-storm;S;7;69%;73%;6 New Orleans, LA;89;77;85;78;A t-storm in spots;SSW;5;71%;58%;3 New York, NY;93;74;93;74;Hot and humid;NNW;7;56%;55%;10 Newark, NJ;96;74;97;74;Very hot and humid;NW;7;51%;55%;10 Norfolk, VA;91;72;95;76;Partly sunny;SSW;8;49%;13%;11 Oklahoma City, OK;87;71;87;71;Sun and clouds;ESE;6;63%;55%;12 Olympia, WA;83;55;72;52;Not as warm;SW;9;72%;7%;7 Omaha, NE;91;68;80;59;Not as warm;NNE;12;65%;21%;5 Orlando, FL;88;77;83;76;Some wind and rain;S;22;84%;73%;3 Philadelphia, PA;94;74;95;75;Hot and humid;SSW;7;52%;44%;11 Phoenix, AZ;111;87;111;89;Mostly sunny, warm;SW;7;22%;1%;12 Pittsburgh, PA;92;73;89;69;A stray p.m. t-storm;ESE;7;60%;74%;11 Portland, ME;80;67;80;62;A t-storm around;N;6;56%;55%;10 Portland, OR;90;60;80;56;Not as warm;N;5;53%;6%;9 Providence, RI;88;71;91;70;A p.m. t-storm;W;6;58%;71%;10 Raleigh, NC;91;70;91;72;Inc. clouds;SSW;7;55%;70%;11 Reno, NV;97;65;97;62;Mostly sunny and hot;W;8;18%;0%;12 Richmond, VA;93;74;96;76;Clouds and sun;S;7;45%;13%;11 Roswell, NM;86;69;87;69;A stray thunderstorm;WNW;5;63%;41%;9 Sacramento, CA;92;54;94;55;Plenty of sunshine;S;6;45%;2%;11 Salt Lake City, UT;99;74;104;78;Hot;SE;8;16%;0%;11 San Antonio, TX;84;75;86;76;Heavy thunderstorms;SSE;8;78%;80%;3 San Diego, CA;71;62;72;64;Partly sunny;SW;7;69%;0%;11 San Francisco, CA;68;59;69;58;Partly sunny;WSW;15;58%;4%;10 Savannah, GA;83;75;83;73;Wind and rain;SW;15;86%;96%;3 Seattle-Tacoma, WA;80;57;71;55;Not as warm;SSW;12;70%;11%;9 Sioux Falls, SD;86;60;78;56;Sun and clouds;ENE;11;59%;28%;7 Spokane, WA;98;64;93;62;Hot with sunshine;WNW;7;29%;2%;9 Springfield, IL;88;71;89;67;A t-storm around;NNE;7;61%;64%;10 St. Louis, MO;93;71;92;72;Partly sunny;SSW;6;52%;41%;11 Tampa, FL;85;76;84;78;Rain and wind;SSE;22;87%;94%;3 Toledo, OH;90;73;86;68;A stray p.m. t-storm;SW;5;69%;82%;5 Tucson, AZ;104;82;105;85;Mostly sunny;ESE;7;32%;40%;12 Tulsa, OK;92;70;92;71;Clouds and sun;WNW;5;60%;49%;11 Vero Beach, FL;85;76;87;75;A t-storm, breezy;SSE;16;82%;80%;3 Washington, DC;95;75;97;76;Hot and humid;S;6;47%;26%;11 Wichita, KS;89;69;84;64;A stray p.m. t-storm;NE;7;72%;49%;6 Wilmington, DE;94;72;95;73;Very hot and humid;S;7;54%;34%;11 _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather