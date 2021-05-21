US Forecast for Saturday, May 22, 2021 _____ City/Town, State;Yesterday’s High Temp (F);Yesterday’s Low Temp (F);Today’s High Temp (F);Today’s Low Temp (F);Weather Condition;Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index Albany, NY;88;62;85;65;A stray p.m. t-storm;WNW;8;60%;66%;7 Albuquerque, NM;79;58;82;54;Becoming very windy;SE;21;26%;23%;10 Anchorage, AK;55;44;55;42;Rain and drizzle;NNW;8;58%;65%;1 Asheville, NC;81;52;83;58;Sun and clouds;NW;5;50%;3%;11 Atlanta, GA;84;60;84;62;Clouds and sun, warm;S;5;44%;1%;11 Atlantic City, NJ;79;61;83;69;Partly sunny;W;9;54%;6%;10 Austin, TX;85;70;81;70;Tropical rainstorm;SE;5;80%;83%;3 Baltimore, MD;83;62;91;70;Clouds and sun;NNW;8;39%;9%;10 Baton Rouge, LA;78;68;85;62;Sunshine and warmer;ESE;10;62%;14%;12 Billings, MT;40;34;62;47;Mainly cloudy, cool;ENE;8;69%;66%;3 Birmingham, AL;86;66;88;63;Partly sunny, warm;SE;6;40%;3%;11 Bismarck, ND;76;54;63;46;Cloudy and cooler;NE;10;66%;44%;2 Boise, ID;58;44;58;40;A shower;NNW;6;72%;70%;5 Boston, MA;82;62;86;68;A stray p.m. t-storm;WSW;9;53%;65%;6 Bridgeport, CT;77;57;85;63;A t-storm around;WNW;5;58%;64%;9 Buffalo, NY;80;67;72;63;A p.m. t-storm;SW;10;70%;65%;5 Burlington, VT;89;66;84;64;A thunderstorm;NW;8;43%;71%;3 Caribou, ME;85;63;80;58;Spotty showers;W;10;65%;76%;2 Casper, WY;46;37;60;46;Windy in the p.m.;ENE;15;69%;44%;3 Charleston, SC;79;61;80;64;Clouds and sun, nice;SSW;6;64%;0%;11 Charleston, WV;88;59;86;59;Clouds and sun, warm;WSW;5;54%;16%;11 Charlotte, NC;84;56;87;63;Sun and clouds, warm;WSW;4;43%;0%;11 Cheyenne, WY;70;45;64;50;A stray p.m. t-storm;SE;10;76%;66%;3 Chicago, IL;84;70;85;71;Warm with some sun;WSW;8;52%;35%;8 Cleveland, OH;84;69;78;69;Clouds and sun, warm;WSW;9;56%;44%;6 Columbia, SC;87;55;88;63;Partly sunny;SW;4;43%;0%;11 Columbus, OH;88;62;85;64;Partly sunny, warm;W;7;49%;17%;10 Concord, NH;86;62;88;62;A stray p.m. t-storm;NW;6;42%;66%;6 Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;83;70;79;70;Thunderstorms;SE;11;83%;78%;3 Denver, CO;80;52;74;55;A stray p.m. t-storm;S;8;53%;66%;4 Des Moines, IA;77;66;78;65;Spotty showers;S;11;75%;75%;4 Detroit, MI;89;70;88;68;A stray p.m. t-storm;W;8;52%;56%;6 Dodge City, KS;80;62;80;63;Cloudy and humid;SSE;16;71%;44%;4 Duluth, MN;73;59;77;43;Mostly cloudy, warm;W;9;53%;49%;2 El Paso, TX;89;71;95;70;Partly sunny;SSW;8;18%;7%;12 Fairbanks, AK;60;46;57;37;Rain and drizzle;W;8;57%;70%;1 Fargo, ND;89;70;80;52;A thunderstorm;N;11;63%;63%;3 Grand Junction, CO;68;49;77;52;Breezy and warmer;ESE;14;29%;35%;11 Grand Rapids, MI;85;67;87;66;Partly sunny, warm;SW;9;55%;33%;7 Hartford, CT;83;58;91;65;A t-storm around;WNW;7;49%;64%;7 Helena, MT;36;30;46;37;Low clouds may break;W;8;74%;81%;5 Honolulu, HI;83;73;84;72;Sunshine, pleasant;ENE;13;51%;55%;13 Houston, TX;80;72;79;71;A couple of t-storms;ESE;9;81%;81%;3 Indianapolis, IN;85;63;85;67;Clouds and sun, warm;SW;6;50%;9%;7 Jackson, MS;84;65;86;65;Partly sunny, nice;S;7;55%;7%;11 Jacksonville, FL;79;68;81;62;Partly sunny;E;10;55%;4%;12 Juneau, AK;52;44;51;42;Showers;ENE;13;77%;98%;1 Kansas City, MO;75;67;74;65;A thunderstorm;S;10;78%;64%;4 Knoxville, TN;88;60;88;63;Warm with some sun;ESE;4;51%;3%;11 Las Vegas, NV;66;54;72;59;Cool with sunshine;NW;8;19%;11%;11 Lexington, KY;85;60;85;62;Warm with some sun;W;5;56%;5%;11 Little Rock, AR;80;65;85;63;Mostly sunny, nice;ESE;6;54%;9%;11 Long Beach, CA;70;55;68;54;Clouds to sun;SW;9;53%;3%;10 Los Angeles, CA;72;55;69;55;Partly sunny;SSW;7;49%;3%;10 Louisville, KY;87;63;89;66;Partly sunny, warm;W;5;49%;5%;10 Madison, WI;75;67;84;68;A shower in spots;SW;7;55%;55%;4 Memphis, TN;85;68;89;68;Partly sunny, warm;E;6;48%;6%;11 Miami, FL;82;76;82;76;Breezy;ENE;15;49%;66%;12 Milwaukee, WI;85;67;85;67;Rain and drizzle;SW;10;53%;65%;4 Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;79;67;85;68;Partly sunny, warm;SSW;11;62%;47%;4 Mobile, AL;84;71;85;65;Partly sunny, nice;S;9;54%;7%;12 Montgomery, AL;86;64;84;62;Clouds and sun, nice;SE;7;48%;3%;12 Mt. Washington, NH;61;51;56;46;A p.m. t-storm;NW;24;81%;72%;3 Nashville, TN;87;60;89;62;Partly sunny, warm;NE;4;48%;4%;10 New Orleans, LA;81;74;83;68;Sunny and pleasant;ESE;12;60%;12%;12 New York, NY;80;65;90;70;A t-storm around;WNW;7;49%;64%;9 Newark, NJ;84;65;93;69;A t-storm around;WNW;7;41%;64%;9 Norfolk, VA;71;51;90;70;Warmer;WSW;6;44%;4%;11 Oklahoma City, OK;79;68;74;69;Thunderstorms;SE;8;80%;79%;3 Olympia, WA;63;41;70;50;Clouds and sun;SSW;6;61%;31%;8 Omaha, NE;80;67;82;67;Mostly cloudy, humid;S;12;68%;42%;3 Orlando, FL;86;69;84;66;Partly sunny, breezy;ENE;14;52%;2%;12 Philadelphia, PA;84;64;92;70;Periods of sun;WNW;7;39%;7%;8 Phoenix, AZ;85;61;83;60;Mostly sunny;NW;8;12%;0%;11 Pittsburgh, PA;89;63;86;66;Clouds and sun, warm;WSW;7;48%;33%;10 Portland, ME;67;55;69;60;A p.m. t-storm;SW;9;83%;72%;4 Portland, OR;67;46;73;52;Sun and clouds;NW;5;53%;31%;9 Providence, RI;76;56;80;64;A t-storm around;SW;8;63%;64%;6 Raleigh, NC;83;51;88;66;Clouds and sun, warm;W;5;48%;0%;11 Reno, NV;51;39;57;41;Cold with a t-shower;W;9;50%;56%;5 Richmond, VA;82;53;92;66;Partly sunny and hot;WNW;6;42%;8%;11 Roswell, NM;94;66;83;65;A strong t-storm;SE;16;62%;80%;6 Sacramento, CA;74;49;79;50;Partly sunny;SSW;5;40%;3%;10 Salt Lake City, UT;65;47;68;47;Breezy in the p.m.;NNW;13;20%;73%;11 San Antonio, TX;86;70;82;71;A little rain;ESE;8;77%;73%;4 San Diego, CA;64;56;65;55;Low clouds breaking;NNW;8;59%;5%;9 San Francisco, CA;63;49;63;51;Partly sunny;WSW;10;56%;1%;10 Savannah, GA;83;62;84;61;Partly sunny;S;7;58%;0%;11 Seattle-Tacoma, WA;65;47;71;53;Partly sunny;S;6;59%;28%;8 Sioux Falls, SD;83;68;83;66;Mostly cloudy, warm;S;13;63%;45%;3 Spokane, WA;64;45;68;43;An afternoon shower;S;8;38%;50%;8 Springfield, IL;83;68;83;65;Mostly sunny;SW;8;59%;18%;10 St. Louis, MO;88;66;88;65;Partly sunny, warm;S;5;45%;16%;8 Tampa, FL;88;69;88;67;Mostly sunny;ENE;9;47%;1%;12 Toledo, OH;88;64;84;65;A t-storm around;WSW;6;47%;49%;8 Tucson, AZ;86;65;89;58;Breezy in the p.m.;NW;12;11%;0%;12 Tulsa, OK;75;69;75;69;Humid with a t-storm;SSE;8;75%;71%;2 Vero Beach, FL;83;71;82;67;Winds subsiding;E;16;57%;50%;12 Washington, DC;85;59;92;71;Clouds and sun, hot;WNW;8;43%;10%;10 Wichita, KS;79;66;76;67;A shower and t-storm;SSE;9;76%;72%;2 Wilmington, DE;83;60;91;69;Partly sunny and hot;WNW;8;45%;6%;10 _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather