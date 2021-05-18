US Forecast for Wednesday, May 19, 2021 _____ City/Town, State;Yesterday’s High Temp (F);Yesterday’s Low Temp (F);Today’s High Temp (F);Today’s Low Temp (F);Weather Condition;Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index Albany, NY;83;55;85;57;Sunshine and warm;NW;6;45%;13%;9 Albuquerque, NM;63;50;78;58;Pleasant and warmer;SSE;5;41%;19%;12 Anchorage, AK;60;43;57;45;Partly sunny;SSE;8;51%;36%;4 Asheville, NC;71;57;76;54;Mostly cloudy;SE;6;55%;7%;7 Atlanta, GA;76;60;79;59;Partly sunny, nice;ESE;8;56%;25%;10 Atlantic City, NJ;81;60;78;63;Sunny and very warm;W;8;54%;0%;10 Austin, TX;80;71;75;65;Rain and a t-storm;NE;6;80%;77%;3 Baltimore, MD;79;57;86;60;Sunny and very warm;W;4;39%;3%;10 Baton Rouge, LA;79;70;80;72;A p.m. t-storm;ESE;12;80%;71%;3 Billings, MT;87;47;73;50;Cooler with some sun;E;10;33%;44%;8 Birmingham, AL;78;67;83;66;Partly sunny;ESE;9;51%;17%;10 Bismarck, ND;79;62;83;59;Warm with some sun;ENE;9;37%;44%;8 Boise, ID;75;45;60;42;Increasing clouds;NW;10;48%;36%;7 Boston, MA;81;62;79;58;Sunshine and warm;SSE;8;41%;2%;9 Bridgeport, CT;80;58;84;55;Mostly sunny, warm;N;6;43%;11%;10 Buffalo, NY;72;54;79;64;Sun, some clouds;SE;6;49%;13%;9 Burlington, VT;78;54;83;59;Sunshine and warm;SE;5;37%;24%;9 Caribou, ME;70;41;69;44;Partly sunny;SSE;8;36%;4%;8 Casper, WY;78;44;71;44;A p.m. t-storm;ESE;12;41%;60%;10 Charleston, SC;78;66;77;64;A shower or two;E;9;63%;58%;8 Charleston, WV;79;57;84;59;Clouds and sun;ESE;4;55%;27%;9 Charlotte, NC;78;58;82;57;Partly sunny;SE;6;48%;9%;11 Cheyenne, WY;63;44;67;46;A shower and t-storm;S;8;58%;66%;7 Chicago, IL;70;62;78;66;A t-storm in spots;S;13;68%;58%;4 Cleveland, OH;70;62;79;66;Becoming cloudy;SSE;7;54%;36%;7 Columbia, SC;83;59;81;56;Clouds and sun, nice;SE;6;55%;30%;8 Columbus, OH;79;60;81;61;Some sun, a t-storm;SE;7;56%;58%;9 Concord, NH;80;54;83;50;Mostly sunny, warm;N;7;32%;5%;9 Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;73;64;75;65;Rain, a thunderstorm;SE;13;81%;81%;3 Denver, CO;60;48;73;51;A t-storm, warmer;SSW;6;50%;63%;8 Des Moines, IA;69;63;73;64;Spotty showers;SSE;14;84%;84%;3 Detroit, MI;79;58;79;63;A thunderstorm;SSE;8;57%;62%;4 Dodge City, KS;72;56;74;59;A shower and t-storm;S;9;81%;77%;3 Duluth, MN;63;54;72;58;A shower in the p.m.;NE;6;55%;84%;2 El Paso, TX;86;66;92;67;Mostly sunny, nice;WNW;12;21%;10%;12 Fairbanks, AK;63;44;60;38;Clouds and sun;N;5;47%;36%;3 Fargo, ND;83;60;88;64;A shower in the p.m.;S;12;47%;89%;6 Grand Junction, CO;79;53;83;59;Partly sunny;S;8;26%;17%;11 Grand Rapids, MI;81;62;77;65;A p.m. t-storm;S;9;71%;69%;2 Hartford, CT;81;59;87;54;Partly sunny;S;7;39%;16%;10 Helena, MT;75;42;54;38;Showers around;NW;8;46%;97%;4 Honolulu, HI;85;73;85;73;Mostly sunny, breezy;ENE;16;52%;32%;13 Houston, TX;84;74;82;70;Rain, a thunderstorm;E;16;83%;97%;3 Indianapolis, IN;74;64;76;64;Cloudy, a t-storm;SE;8;63%;59%;3 Jackson, MS;75;67;80;67;Humid;SE;11;71%;30%;6 Jacksonville, FL;81;68;80;67;Sun and some clouds;E;12;64%;29%;12 Juneau, AK;61;41;59;41;Mostly sunny;ESE;7;59%;5%;5 Kansas City, MO;77;65;75;66;A shower and t-storm;SSE;12;78%;77%;3 Knoxville, TN;77;59;84;57;Mostly cloudy;SSE;4;53%;16%;10 Las Vegas, NV;96;72;96;70;Breezy and hot;SSW;16;8%;0%;11 Lexington, KY;77;62;80;62;Increasing clouds;E;7;57%;33%;6 Little Rock, AR;79;67;78;66;A shower and t-storm;SE;8;80%;80%;3 Long Beach, CA;72;59;70;60;Fog in the morning;S;7;67%;4%;10 Los Angeles, CA;74;60;73;61;Patchy morning fog;SSE;6;54%;4%;10 Louisville, KY;80;68;83;65;A p.m. t-storm;ESE;8;50%;56%;4 Madison, WI;73;61;76;67;Cloudy with a shower;SSE;8;64%;66%;2 Memphis, TN;76;69;81;69;A p.m. t-storm;SE;14;62%;58%;6 Miami, FL;82;79;83;77;A t-storm in spots;ENE;18;56%;76%;6 Milwaukee, WI;70;61;72;64;A t-storm around;S;13;69%;66%;2 Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;74;62;79;66;Showers around;SSE;10;65%;82%;2 Mobile, AL;79;72;82;71;Clouds and sun;ESE;13;65%;27%;7 Montgomery, AL;85;64;80;63;Nice with some sun;ESE;9;59%;13%;11 Mt. Washington, NH;46;36;52;45;Windy in the morning;WSW;23;69%;15%;5 Nashville, TN;78;67;82;64;Partly sunny;SE;8;54%;28%;7 New Orleans, LA;79;74;79;75;A stray p.m. t-storm;ESE;16;78%;69%;5 New York, NY;83;64;87;66;Sunny and very warm;N;6;39%;7%;10 Newark, NJ;82;60;88;62;Sunny and very warm;NW;6;37%;7%;10 Norfolk, VA;74;51;83;56;Mostly sunny, nice;S;6;51%;0%;11 Oklahoma City, OK;75;62;74;64;Cloudy, a t-storm;SSE;14;81%;79%;3 Olympia, WA;58;36;58;37;A p.m. shower or two;WSW;5;65%;74%;5 Omaha, NE;71;63;76;65;Showers;SSE;13;81%;94%;2 Orlando, FL;86;70;82;69;Winds subsiding;E;16;59%;30%;8 Philadelphia, PA;80;59;87;64;Lots of sun, warm;W;6;37%;0%;10 Phoenix, AZ;95;74;99;73;Mostly sunny, warm;WSW;8;19%;0%;11 Pittsburgh, PA;79;55;84;60;Partly sunny;SE;5;50%;7%;10 Portland, ME;74;57;70;51;Partly sunny;SW;7;49%;1%;9 Portland, OR;60;42;60;44;Spotty showers;NW;6;55%;72%;6 Providence, RI;82;60;83;52;Partly sunny, warm;SSE;7;38%;4%;10 Raleigh, NC;79;54;82;55;Mostly sunny, nice;SE;5;52%;3%;11 Reno, NV;78;48;69;41;Partly sunny, breezy;WNW;13;25%;14%;11 Richmond, VA;79;52;85;54;Mostly sunny;SSE;5;48%;1%;11 Roswell, NM;81;58;83;60;Clouds and sunshine;SSE;5;42%;27%;12 Sacramento, CA;85;49;76;48;Mostly sunny;SW;8;36%;5%;10 Salt Lake City, UT;81;58;82;61;A shower in the p.m.;ESE;14;25%;56%;11 San Antonio, TX;83;74;74;67;Rain and a t-storm;E;10;79%;80%;2 San Diego, CA;67;60;70;61;Fog in the morning;SW;8;63%;1%;7 San Francisco, CA;63;50;60;48;Windy in the p.m.;WNW;22;53%;3%;11 Savannah, GA;81;65;80;64;A shower or two;ESE;12;64%;60%;8 Seattle-Tacoma, WA;60;44;59;45;An afternoon shower;SSE;7;61%;63%;5 Sioux Falls, SD;68;58;76;63;Showers around;SE;11;71%;88%;2 Spokane, WA;62;40;60;41;A shower in the p.m.;E;5;32%;66%;6 Springfield, IL;68;63;80;66;A thunderstorm;SSE;16;75%;63%;5 St. Louis, MO;72;63;80;65;A p.m. t-storm;SSE;11;67%;63%;3 Tampa, FL;88;70;88;71;Clouds and sun;ENE;11;53%;32%;11 Toledo, OH;76;58;78;61;A thunderstorm;S;6;61%;61%;3 Tucson, AZ;89;67;96;69;Mostly sunny;S;8;18%;1%;12 Tulsa, OK;79;67;76;67;A shower and t-storm;ESE;10;74%;82%;3 Vero Beach, FL;82;73;82;71;A t-storm in spots;E;20;64%;55%;6 Washington, DC;80;54;86;57;Plenty of sunshine;S;5;47%;2%;10 Wichita, KS;72;62;74;64;A shower and t-storm;SSE;11;74%;84%;2 Wilmington, DE;80;55;86;60;Mostly sunny, warm;W;7;43%;0%;10 _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather