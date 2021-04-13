US Forecast for Wednesday, April 14, 2021 _____ City/Town, State;Yesterday’s High Temp (F);Yesterday’s Low Temp (F);Today’s High Temp (F);Today’s Low Temp (F);Weather Condition;Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index Albany, NY;66;45;70;44;An afternoon shower;SE;5;45%;80%;4 Albuquerque, NM;66;46;76;50;Breezy in the p.m.;SE;15;27%;4%;9 Anchorage, AK;42;33;42;34;Rain and snow;S;9;67%;90%;1 Asheville, NC;71;49;75;45;Showers around;WSW;6;62%;87%;7 Atlanta, GA;84;59;77;55;Showers around;WSW;6;52%;85%;8 Atlantic City, NJ;56;48;60;52;Mostly cloudy;SSW;11;71%;77%;2 Austin, TX;83;63;79;60;Low clouds;NNE;6;66%;70%;3 Baltimore, MD;63;48;62;51;A little rain;SSE;5;74%;80%;2 Baton Rouge, LA;70;67;73;62;Rain, a thunderstorm;N;9;87%;92%;2 Billings, MT;38;22;37;26;Cloudy and cold;ENE;9;63%;41%;2 Birmingham, AL;84;61;69;53;Afternoon rain;NW;8;68%;92%;3 Bismarck, ND;30;20;37;24;Cloudy and cold;N;10;70%;38%;2 Boise, ID;61;36;57;36;Rather cloudy;SE;7;44%;22%;2 Boston, MA;55;47;53;43;Clouds and sunshine;ESE;9;60%;8%;6 Bridgeport, CT;63;46;65;45;A p.m. shower or two;E;7;54%;84%;4 Buffalo, NY;54;43;56;42;Clouds and sun;SW;8;56%;64%;5 Burlington, VT;66;44;67;46;Partly sunny;SE;6;44%;42%;4 Caribou, ME;59;32;59;30;Sunny and mild;ESE;8;41%;7%;6 Casper, WY;37;21;36;26;A little snow, cold;ENE;17;55%;89%;2 Charleston, SC;74;58;77;65;Rather cloudy;SSW;11;65%;19%;7 Charleston, WV;69;50;63;42;A little a.m. rain;WSW;5;67%;80%;2 Charlotte, NC;77;55;81;59;A t-storm around;WSW;7;52%;76%;8 Cheyenne, WY;37;22;34;28;Cloudy and cold;SE;11;85%;67%;2 Chicago, IL;55;38;47;39;Becoming cloudy;NW;8;54%;38%;3 Cleveland, OH;59;48;59;43;Sunny intervals;N;7;49%;66%;7 Columbia, SC;81;56;84;60;Partly sunny;WSW;8;54%;59%;9 Columbus, OH;66;45;63;36;Mostly cloudy;NNW;7;47%;34%;7 Concord, NH;65;41;63;38;Sunny intervals;SE;5;51%;18%;3 Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;79;58;69;55;Cloudy with a shower;NE;13;69%;86%;2 Denver, CO;48;32;49;36;Mostly cloudy;E;7;72%;62%;2 Des Moines, IA;54;32;51;34;Clouds and sun;NNW;15;46%;7%;3 Detroit, MI;66;39;56;36;Cooler;WNW;8;50%;73%;2 Dodge City, KS;54;35;56;37;Cloudy and cool;ENE;11;51%;55%;2 Duluth, MN;36;33;48;34;Cloudy and milder;NNW;7;55%;44%;2 El Paso, TX;79;55;86;63;Plenty of sunshine;WSW;9;23%;2%;10 Fairbanks, AK;41;23;42;22;Rather cloudy;NNW;6;59%;10%;2 Fargo, ND;32;27;34;29;Cloudy and cold;NNW;14;82%;25%;1 Grand Junction, CO;62;45;72;41;Increasingly windy;W;17;25%;30%;8 Grand Rapids, MI;53;36;45;36;Mostly cloudy;W;9;60%;60%;2 Hartford, CT;66;45;68;43;Partly sunny;SE;6;50%;33%;5 Helena, MT;42;25;41;27;Windy in the p.m.;NNW;14;51%;39%;2 Honolulu, HI;81;69;82;69;Mostly sunny;NE;12;51%;26%;11 Houston, TX;84;73;82;63;A couple of t-storms;NE;5;75%;89%;3 Indianapolis, IN;65;43;60;38;Periods of sun;NW;8;47%;28%;7 Jackson, MS;76;62;69;54;Rain, a thunderstorm;N;6;77%;82%;2 Jacksonville, FL;79;59;85;65;Some sunshine;SW;8;61%;14%;10 Juneau, AK;40;39;43;39;Rain;ENE;12;85%;89%;1 Kansas City, MO;61;38;58;35;Clouds and sun;NNW;9;39%;7%;8 Knoxville, TN;73;51;72;48;Rain;NW;5;72%;86%;2 Las Vegas, NV;85;57;77;56;Breezy with sunshine;NW;20;19%;2%;9 Lexington, KY;65;49;58;39;Showers around;W;6;65%;68%;3 Little Rock, AR;73;48;63;46;Spotty showers;N;8;66%;70%;3 Long Beach, CA;64;54;63;53;Low clouds may break;WSW;8;58%;17%;3 Los Angeles, CA;64;55;64;52;Low clouds breaking;SW;7;53%;15%;6 Louisville, KY;68;51;68;41;Clouds and sun;W;6;45%;33%;7 Madison, WI;48;31;42;37;Inc. clouds;WNW;9;62%;54%;3 Memphis, TN;73;55;62;47;Cooler with showers;N;12;65%;86%;2 Miami, FL;84;72;80;71;Sunny and pleasant;ESE;10;58%;5%;11 Milwaukee, WI;51;35;48;38;Clouds and sun;W;9;52%;44%;3 Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;36;32;47;36;Cloudy;NW;13;64%;37%;1 Mobile, AL;79;64;76;65;Rain and a t-storm;S;8;75%;88%;2 Montgomery, AL;88;61;74;58;Rain, a thunderstorm;S;6;62%;81%;4 Mt. Washington, NH;37;28;38;27;Clouds and sun;SSE;14;78%;13%;3 Nashville, TN;74;53;57;42;Cooler with showers;WNW;7;71%;93%;3 New Orleans, LA;76;71;79;68;Rain and a t-storm;S;11;78%;90%;2 New York, NY;62;49;67;50;Mostly cloudy;S;7;50%;73%;4 Newark, NJ;64;47;68;50;An afternoon shower;S;6;50%;80%;4 Norfolk, VA;61;48;73;59;A little p.m. rain;S;9;56%;90%;7 Oklahoma City, OK;67;47;62;48;An afternoon shower;ENE;10;55%;64%;3 Olympia, WA;64;37;69;37;Sunny and mild;NNE;8;38%;2%;6 Omaha, NE;56;31;54;31;Breezy with some sun;N;15;46%;4%;5 Orlando, FL;91;65;86;68;Partly sunny, warm;S;8;60%;15%;10 Philadelphia, PA;64;48;67;51;Showers around;S;6;54%;83%;2 Phoenix, AZ;88;62;87;62;Mostly sunny;WSW;8;18%;0%;9 Pittsburgh, PA;70;49;68;43;A morning shower;WNW;6;49%;75%;3 Portland, ME;56;41;49;35;Partly sunny;SW;8;58%;3%;6 Portland, OR;66;42;70;44;Mild with sunshine;NNW;6;39%;2%;6 Providence, RI;58;46;60;43;Clouds and sun;ESE;7;55%;20%;6 Raleigh, NC;75;53;81;58;A p.m. thunderstorm;SSW;8;54%;82%;8 Reno, NV;54;35;53;31;Sun and clouds, cold;W;8;49%;28%;4 Richmond, VA;69;48;68;53;Periods of rain;NE;6;69%;87%;2 Roswell, NM;68;50;75;52;Breezy in the p.m.;ESE;11;55%;62%;9 Sacramento, CA;77;48;74;46;Partly sunny, nice;S;5;42%;9%;8 Salt Lake City, UT;60;42;51;37;Cooler with showers;E;15;64%;94%;2 San Antonio, TX;82;67;84;64;Mostly cloudy, humid;NNE;8;72%;57%;3 San Diego, CA;62;55;63;54;Low clouds may break;NNW;7;56%;12%;4 San Francisco, CA;62;49;63;49;Breezy in the p.m.;WSW;13;59%;2%;8 Savannah, GA;79;60;83;66;Sun and some clouds;SSW;9;58%;55%;9 Seattle-Tacoma, WA;63;42;65;43;Sunny and pleasant;NE;11;43%;2%;5 Sioux Falls, SD;43;27;49;30;Clouds and sun;NNW;15;47%;4%;3 Spokane, WA;56;36;62;39;Breezy in the p.m.;ENE;12;30%;0%;6 Springfield, IL;62;37;56;34;Clouds and sun;NNW;11;43%;5%;7 St. Louis, MO;65;44;62;38;Mostly sunny;NNW;9;43%;18%;8 Tampa, FL;86;65;85;69;Mostly sunny;SW;6;65%;11%;10 Toledo, OH;65;38;57;35;Rather cloudy;WNW;6;49%;36%;3 Tucson, AZ;88;58;86;57;Sunny;S;9;13%;0%;10 Tulsa, OK;68;49;65;48;Clouds and sunshine;NNE;7;52%;66%;5 Vero Beach, FL;86;62;81;60;Partly sunny;SSE;11;65%;9%;10 Washington, DC;67;51;62;54;Occasional rain;SE;5;69%;83%;2 Wichita, KS;59;38;63;39;Partly sunny;NNE;9;46%;44%;5 Wilmington, DE;64;46;63;52;Showers around;SSE;7;61%;85%;2