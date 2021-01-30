US Forecast for Sunday, January 31, 2021

City/Town, State;Yesterday’s High Temp (F);Yesterday’s Low Temp (F);Today’s High Temp (F);Today’s Low Temp (F);Weather Condition;Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Albany, NY;21;0;16;7;Partly sunny;N;5;58%;11%;2

Albuquerque, NM;48;24;49;28;Plenty of sunshine;ENE;5;43%;0%;4

Anchorage, AK;17;1;9;-4;Mainly cloudy;N;3;75%;13%;1

Asheville, NC;40;32;49;33;Morning rain;N;6;84%;82%;1

Atlanta, GA;50;43;58;36;Morning rain, cloudy;WNW;6;80%;82%;1

Atlantic City, NJ;35;26;36;35;Snow and rain;ENE;9;62%;93%;1

Austin, TX;77;50;67;41;Sunny, not as warm;NNW;10;36%;1%;4

Baltimore, MD;38;25;32;30;Colder, p.m. snow;ENE;9;79%;86%;1

Baton Rouge, LA;70;62;62;41;Mostly sunny;NNW;10;68%;9%;4

Billings, MT;45;24;47;29;Mostly sunny;WSW;10;48%;1%;2

Birmingham, AL;60;51;64;37;A morning shower;NW;10;70%;60%;2

Bismarck, ND;26;17;31;16;Mostly sunny;SE;5;72%;1%;2

Boise, ID;47;34;52;35;Mostly cloudy;ESE;12;46%;0%;2

Boston, MA;21;7;24;18;Sun, some clouds;ENE;4;49%;2%;3

Bridgeport, CT;28;12;25;22;Some sun, very cold;NE;5;49%;66%;2

Buffalo, NY;25;15;27;22;Mostly cloudy;ENE;9;66%;66%;1

Burlington, VT;11;-1;16;1;Sunny, but cold;NNE;4;62%;2%;2

Caribou, ME;11;2;20;11;Partly sunny;NNW;5;66%;10%;1

Casper, WY;41;19;38;26;Breezy in the a.m.;SSW;21;51%;0%;3

Charleston, SC;53;48;64;47;Breezy, p.m. showers;SW;14;76%;99%;2

Charleston, WV;42;33;41;34;A bit of rain;S;8;87%;81%;1

Charlotte, NC;45;35;42;35;Morning rain, cloudy;NNE;5;95%;89%;1

Cheyenne, WY;43;25;45;27;Plenty of sunshine;SSW;9;30%;0%;3

Chicago, IL;33;32;33;31;Breezy with snow;NNE;16;82%;87%;1

Cleveland, OH;33;29;35;30;Intermittent snow;ENE;14;78%;90%;1

Columbia, SC;49;41;55;41;Periods of rain;NNW;7;90%;88%;1

Columbus, OH;33;29;35;30;Snow and rain;N;8;91%;92%;1

Concord, NH;19;0;27;4;Sunny, not as cold;NNE;3;46%;2%;2

Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;75;41;55;34;Breezy and cooler;NNW;17;50%;1%;4

Denver, CO;53;23;50;27;Plenty of sun;SSW;6;31%;0%;3

Des Moines, IA;34;29;32;21;A bit of a.m. snow;NNW;17;81%;72%;1

Detroit, MI;28;27;30;24;Some snow;NE;13;79%;88%;1

Dodge City, KS;51;26;46;24;Breezy in the a.m.;WSW;17;66%;2%;3

Duluth, MN;30;25;30;22;An afternoon flurry;W;6;81%;82%;1

El Paso, TX;62;35;64;38;Partly sunny;E;7;27%;0%;4

Fairbanks, AK;-6;-23;-15;-25;Cloudy and very cold;NNE;2;85%;16%;0

Fargo, ND;28;21;28;16;Mostly cloudy;NW;8;63%;2%;1

Grand Junction, CO;43;21;42;22;Mostly sunny;NNE;6;55%;0%;3

Grand Rapids, MI;28;25;29;23;Some snow;NE;13;81%;88%;1

Hartford, CT;25;5;24;18;Mostly sunny;NE;4;47%;21%;3

Helena, MT;42;21;42;23;Partly sunny;SSE;5;56%;0%;2

Honolulu, HI;82;71;82;70;Breezy;ENE;15;59%;75%;5

Houston, TX;72;53;63;43;Plenty of sunshine;NNW;11;50%;2%;4

Indianapolis, IN;36;32;36;25;Snow and rain;N;8;97%;93%;1

Jackson, MS;64;58;60;36;Partly sunny;NNW;11;66%;13%;2

Jacksonville, FL;66;55;75;55;Periods of sun;SSW;12;62%;71%;3

Juneau, AK;31;23;32;18;Mostly cloudy;E;4;69%;43%;1

Kansas City, MO;50;32;35;26;Breezy and colder;NNW;16;73%;14%;1

Knoxville, TN;38;33;53;36;Rain tapering off;WSW;5;83%;72%;1

Las Vegas, NV;55;37;58;47;Sunshine and cool;NW;5;39%;0%;3

Lexington, KY;40;34;43;28;A little rain;W;10;97%;83%;1

Little Rock, AR;55;43;46;34;Breezy;NW;15;69%;6%;2

Long Beach, CA;61;44;67;51;Clouds and sun;N;4;51%;0%;4

Los Angeles, CA;61;46;68;54;Clouds and sun;NNE;4;41%;1%;4

Louisville, KY;41;36;45;30;A little rain;WNW;9;93%;84%;1

Madison, WI;31;28;30;20;Breezy with snow;N;15;81%;75%;1

Memphis, TN;59;49;51;35;Cloudy and breezy;NW;16;68%;19%;1

Miami, FL;73;69;77;69;Areas of low clouds;S;11;59%;44%;2

Milwaukee, WI;34;30;33;26;Breezy with snow;NE;16;78%;95%;1

Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;32;27;33;21;A little a.m. snow;NW;7;78%;76%;1

Mobile, AL;65;61;72;40;Periods of sun;NNW;9;66%;27%;4

Montgomery, AL;63;52;65;37;Showers around;WNW;9;74%;80%;2

Mt. Washington, NH;1;-6;14;5;Sunny, not as cold;SE;14;37%;2%;3

Nashville, TN;49;44;52;34;Cooler with a shower;WNW;16;74%;71%;1

New Orleans, LA;70;65;70;44;Breezy in the p.m.;NNW;12;68%;23%;4

New York, NY;35;20;29;26;Clouding up;NE;6;43%;72%;1

Newark, NJ;33;17;28;24;A bit of p.m. snow;NE;5;49%;85%;1

Norfolk, VA;37;28;48;41;Occasional rain;SSW;9;70%;92%;1

Oklahoma City, OK;63;32;44;28;Cooler;NNW;16;64%;1%;3

Olympia, WA;49;43;50;43;Periods of rain;SE;8;88%;90%;0

Omaha, NE;38;28;33;17;Breezy;NNW;18;80%;3%;1

Orlando, FL;73;57;78;61;Breezy in the p.m.;SSW;12;61%;73%;2

Philadelphia, PA;35;22;30;27;A bit of p.m. snow;NE;7;64%;88%;1

Phoenix, AZ;63;41;73;54;Partly sunny, warmer;ENE;5;41%;0%;4

Pittsburgh, PA;32;27;31;28;Snow, sleet;ESE;10;82%;84%;1

Portland, ME;22;11;26;19;Brilliant sunshine;NNE;6;40%;1%;2

Portland, OR;50;47;53;49;A little rain;SSE;7;75%;86%;1

Providence, RI;24;5;25;19;Partly sunny;NE;4;45%;8%;3

Raleigh, NC;41;31;40;33;Periods of rain;N;7;95%;92%;1

Reno, NV;40;26;43;31;Periods of sun;SSW;6;65%;4%;3

Richmond, VA;39;27;36;34;Afternoon rain;NNW;7;85%;88%;1

Roswell, NM;64;33;59;29;Plenty of sun;SE;5;35%;0%;4

Sacramento, CA;57;44;62;46;Periods of sun;ESE;7;65%;19%;2

Salt Lake City, UT;43;25;43;27;Mostly sunny;ENE;7;52%;0%;3

San Antonio, TX;77;51;71;42;Plenty of sunshine;N;10;36%;1%;4

San Diego, CA;62;44;66;54;Clouds and sun;N;5;54%;0%;4

San Francisco, CA;56;49;59;50;Partly sunny;SSW;7;69%;19%;2

Savannah, GA;58;50;68;50;Couple of t-storms;WSW;15;75%;94%;1

Seattle-Tacoma, WA;49;44;51;45;Occasional rain;ESE;8;82%;91%;1

Sioux Falls, SD;31;26;30;15;Rather cloudy;NNW;12;78%;5%;1

Spokane, WA;42;36;45;38;Snow, then rain;SE;5;74%;86%;0

Springfield, IL;38;34;35;27;Breezy with snow;N;16;91%;88%;1

St. Louis, MO;41;37;37;31;Spotty showers;NW;15;89%;81%;1

Tampa, FL;70;58;74;60;Turning cloudy;SSW;7;75%;78%;3

Toledo, OH;30;27;32;25;On-and-off snow;NE;12;90%;93%;1

Tucson, AZ;62;40;73;54;Partly sunny, warmer;ESE;9;42%;0%;4

Tulsa, OK;64;37;43;31;Breezy and cooler;NNW;15;64%;2%;1

Vero Beach, FL;73;58;78;63;Partly sunny, nice;SSW;10;62%;65%;2

Washington, DC;39;27;33;32;Periods of snow;NE;7;78%;89%;1

Wichita, KS;50;30;39;25;Breezy and colder;NNW;16;68%;2%;2

Wilmington, DE;35;24;30;29;A bit of p.m. snow;NE;8;68%;89%;1

