US Forecast for Sunday, January 10, 2021 _____ City/Town, State;Yesterday’s High Temp (F);Yesterday’s Low Temp (F);Today’s High Temp (F);Today’s Low Temp (F);Weather Condition;Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index Albany, NY;32;21;33;21;Mostly sunny;NW;7;60%;3%;2 Albuquerque, NM;41;26;40;22;Mostly sunny;SE;5;52%;4%;3 Anchorage, AK;31;25;31;24;A little icy mix;ENE;10;76%;77%;0 Asheville, NC;34;21;47;29;Mostly sunny, milder;E;6;54%;11%;3 Atlanta, GA;38;27;50;35;Partly sunny;E;4;57%;14%;3 Atlantic City, NJ;40;31;47;28;Plenty of sunshine;WNW;9;53%;3%;2 Austin, TX;56;38;40;34;Morning rain;N;7;84%;88%;1 Baltimore, MD;43;30;46;27;Plenty of sunshine;NW;7;50%;5%;2 Baton Rouge, LA;50;30;49;35;Partly sunny;NNE;7;62%;77%;2 Billings, MT;38;25;44;30;Mostly cloudy;WSW;14;49%;3%;2 Birmingham, AL;38;25;48;33;Becoming cloudy;ENE;4;55%;28%;3 Bismarck, ND;32;18;41;22;Low clouds;SSW;9;66%;0%;1 Boise, ID;39;27;40;23;Freezing fog;ESE;6;66%;0%;1 Boston, MA;36;27;39;28;Mostly sunny;W;7;46%;2%;2 Bridgeport, CT;36;23;39;22;Sunshine;NW;8;52%;4%;2 Buffalo, NY;35;24;33;27;Mostly cloudy;SW;6;70%;3%;1 Burlington, VT;28;22;28;18;Partly sunny;ESE;5;71%;0%;2 Caribou, ME;31;18;25;9;Partly sunny;WNW;9;68%;2%;2 Casper, WY;26;13;30;18;Breezy in the a.m.;SSW;20;63%;1%;2 Charleston, SC;53;33;55;40;Mostly sunny;NE;5;56%;9%;3 Charleston, WV;36;23;45;28;Mostly sunny;ENE;2;65%;6%;3 Charlotte, NC;47;27;53;30;Plenty of sunshine;ENE;4;41%;2%;3 Cheyenne, WY;29;14;34;20;Mostly sunny;W;7;56%;1%;2 Chicago, IL;37;27;34;23;Mostly cloudy;W;7;68%;10%;1 Cleveland, OH;36;31;36;29;Mostly cloudy;SSE;6;74%;26%;1 Columbia, SC;51;29;54;32;Mostly sunny;ENE;3;49%;6%;3 Columbus, OH;36;24;38;28;Partly sunny;S;3;68%;28%;2 Concord, NH;34;20;35;14;Partly sunny;NW;7;57%;2%;2 Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;49;35;38;33;Snow and rain;NNW;9;79%;93%;1 Denver, CO;34;20;38;24;Not as cold;SSW;5;62%;4%;3 Des Moines, IA;24;18;29;23;Partly sunny;WSW;7;83%;2%;1 Detroit, MI;38;23;36;26;Periods of sun;SW;4;69%;5%;1 Dodge City, KS;35;27;39;22;Partly sunny;SSE;7;76%;16%;1 Duluth, MN;27;17;30;25;Freezing fog;SW;6;63%;1%;2 El Paso, TX;61;33;45;21;Sunshine and cooler;ESE;7;62%;1%;3 Fairbanks, AK;10;0;9;2;Partly sunny;ENE;5;79%;8%;0 Fargo, ND;30;18;29;22;Low clouds;SSW;9;86%;0%;1 Grand Junction, CO;36;11;32;10;Sunny;NNE;5;66%;0%;3 Grand Rapids, MI;33;21;34;25;Mostly cloudy;S;4;74%;11%;1 Hartford, CT;35;22;41;21;Sunshine;WNW;6;46%;4%;2 Helena, MT;26;17;38;23;Mostly cloudy;S;4;57%;1%;1 Honolulu, HI;82;69;82;70;A shower in the a.m.;ENE;12;62%;59%;5 Houston, TX;54;40;44;36;Cloudy, rain;N;10;79%;97%;1 Indianapolis, IN;33;23;36;24;Mostly cloudy;NW;4;65%;4%;2 Jackson, MS;44;28;46;34;Mainly cloudy;N;4;59%;73%;2 Jacksonville, FL;50;33;57;42;Mostly sunny;NE;6;64%;9%;3 Juneau, AK;40;38;42;36;Rain and snow;ENE;19;87%;94%;0 Kansas City, MO;35;23;36;24;Partly sunny;NW;5;68%;4%;2 Knoxville, TN;37;22;45;29;Mostly sunny;NE;4;58%;14%;3 Las Vegas, NV;58;33;56;33;Sunshine and cool;NNW;5;31%;0%;3 Lexington, KY;33;23;41;25;Periods of sun;NW;3;62%;12%;3 Little Rock, AR;44;27;41;30;Partly sunny;NE;6;64%;66%;2 Long Beach, CA;71;45;70;44;Partly sunny;N;4;34%;0%;3 Los Angeles, CA;72;51;71;49;Partly sunny;NE;5;30%;2%;3 Louisville, KY;32;26;41;27;Periods of sun;NW;3;57%;12%;2 Madison, WI;31;17;28;16;Mostly cloudy;W;5;77%;4%;1 Memphis, TN;37;29;41;31;Partly sunny;NNE;6;65%;32%;2 Miami, FL;67;48;69;61;Partly sunny;ENE;8;52%;9%;4 Milwaukee, WI;36;24;31;22;Mostly cloudy;WSW;6;76%;5%;1 Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;21;20;30;24;Fog;SW;6;87%;0%;2 Mobile, AL;49;29;49;37;Partly sunny;ENE;5;62%;76%;2 Montgomery, AL;42;27;49;35;Partly sunny;ESE;4;53%;29%;3 Mt. Washington, NH;27;13;18;12;Very windy;WNW;41;43%;0%;2 Nashville, TN;36;23;42;26;Partly sunny;NNE;5;59%;28%;3 New Orleans, LA;49;37;49;41;Partly sunny;ENE;9;64%;81%;3 New York, NY;37;31;43;32;Plenty of sun;NW;8;41%;2%;2 Newark, NJ;38;25;43;24;Plenty of sunshine;NW;6;44%;4%;2 Norfolk, VA;45;32;46;30;Mostly sunny;S;6;48%;3%;3 Oklahoma City, OK;42;30;42;29;More clouds than sun;N;8;67%;36%;1 Olympia, WA;43;37;50;45;A little a.m. rain;S;7;89%;79%;1 Omaha, NE;29;21;33;23;Areas of low clouds;SSW;5;81%;2%;1 Orlando, FL;57;40;65;50;Plenty of sunshine;ENE;6;58%;7%;4 Philadelphia, PA;42;29;44;29;Plenty of sunshine;WNW;6;46%;5%;2 Phoenix, AZ;69;42;66;44;Mostly sunny;NE;5;29%;0%;3 Pittsburgh, PA;39;28;40;28;Clouds and sun;ESE;4;58%;7%;2 Portland, ME;35;20;36;20;Partly sunny;WNW;9;54%;2%;2 Portland, OR;46;39;50;42;Low clouds;E;5;82%;44%;0 Providence, RI;35;23;41;23;Mostly sunny;W;7;42%;3%;2 Raleigh, NC;49;27;52;30;Plenty of sunshine;SW;4;45%;4%;3 Reno, NV;45;22;50;22;Mostly sunny;S;5;52%;0%;3 Richmond, VA;47;28;50;27;Plenty of sunshine;E;5;41%;3%;3 Roswell, NM;36;31;39;18;Morning snow, cloudy;WNW;9;71%;68%;1 Sacramento, CA;58;36;56;37;Areas of morning fog;NNW;5;73%;2%;2 Salt Lake City, UT;37;21;34;19;Mostly cloudy;E;5;69%;0%;2 San Antonio, TX;54;40;42;30;Occasional rain;N;12;90%;78%;1 San Diego, CA;63;47;69;47;Mostly sunny, nice;NE;5;42%;0%;3 San Francisco, CA;59;46;58;47;Periods of sun;NNW;6;72%;26%;1 Savannah, GA;49;34;57;41;Plenty of sun;NE;4;62%;11%;3 Seattle-Tacoma, WA;46;40;50;46;A little a.m. rain;SE;6;86%;73%;0 Sioux Falls, SD;32;23;34;23;Fog;SSW;6;84%;3%;1 Spokane, WA;39;30;41;35;Mostly cloudy;SSE;1;79%;25%;0 Springfield, IL;30;22;29;20;Mostly cloudy;WNW;6;85%;4%;1 St. Louis, MO;34;23;33;21;Mostly cloudy;N;6;67%;6%;1 Tampa, FL;56;39;62;46;Mostly sunny;ENE;5;61%;9%;4 Toledo, OH;37;21;35;26;Periods of sun;N;2;76%;6%;2 Tucson, AZ;64;37;62;41;Plenty of sunshine;ESE;6;33%;0%;3 Tulsa, OK;45;26;42;25;Variable cloudiness;NNE;6;63%;23%;1 Vero Beach, FL;61;38;66;52;Plenty of sunshine;NNW;6;66%;8%;4 Washington, DC;46;32;48;32;Plenty of sunshine;N;7;42%;3%;2 Wichita, KS;40;25;40;23;Decreasing clouds;NNE;7;64%;20%;1 Wilmington, DE;42;28;43;26;Sunshine;WNW;7;50%;3%;2