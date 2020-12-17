US Forecast for Friday, December 18, 2020 _____ City/Town, State;Yesterday’s High Temp (F);Yesterday’s Low Temp (F);Today’s High Temp (F);Today’s Low Temp (F);Weather Condition;Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index Albany, NY;24;9;24;3;Mostly sunny;NNW;6;76%;5%;2 Albuquerque, NM;44;28;47;25;Mostly sunny;NNW;8;44%;2%;3 Anchorage, AK;19;15;21;15;A little p.m. snow;N;2;73%;63%;0 Asheville, NC;41;25;43;26;Mostly sunny;SE;8;50%;2%;3 Atlanta, GA;38;27;52;29;Mostly sunny;ESE;5;44%;3%;3 Atlantic City, NJ;38;27;37;26;Turning sunny;NNW;13;71%;10%;2 Austin, TX;64;36;63;57;Increasing clouds;SSE;4;72%;70%;1 Baltimore, MD;37;24;36;20;Partly sunny;NW;6;71%;15%;1 Baton Rouge, LA;52;32;59;44;Mostly sunny;ESE;7;56%;19%;3 Billings, MT;44;30;40;30;Mostly sunny;SW;11;58%;8%;2 Birmingham, AL;44;26;53;31;Mostly sunny;ESE;5;50%;8%;3 Bismarck, ND;37;23;28;10;Breezy and colder;S;14;66%;4%;2 Boise, ID;42;29;41;30;Partly sunny;ESE;5;68%;58%;2 Boston, MA;25;21;31;19;Not as cold;NW;8;65%;7%;2 Bridgeport, CT;31;18;31;14;Turning sunny;NNW;7;61%;5%;2 Buffalo, NY;27;17;29;21;Partly sunny;S;5;63%;6%;2 Burlington, VT;17;10;21;8;Plenty of sun;E;6;61%;2%;2 Caribou, ME;13;4;21;2;Partly sunny;NNW;7;72%;2%;2 Casper, WY;40;25;33;23;A bit of a.m. snow;SSW;10;73%;58%;2 Charleston, SC;47;37;54;34;Mostly sunny;NNE;7;57%;3%;3 Charleston, WV;35;28;38;26;Low clouds;SE;4;71%;12%;1 Charlotte, NC;45;32;49;27;Partly sunny;N;6;46%;0%;3 Cheyenne, WY;45;25;33;19;A bit of a.m. snow;WSW;10;72%;61%;1 Chicago, IL;36;26;41;36;Breezy in the p.m.;SSW;13;62%;27%;1 Cleveland, OH;36;32;37;32;Showers around;S;7;72%;64%;1 Columbia, SC;46;34;51;28;Mostly sunny;NNE;5;54%;6%;3 Columbus, OH;32;23;35;27;Clouds breaking;S;6;74%;4%;2 Concord, NH;23;10;28;2;Not as cold;NW;5;55%;2%;2 Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;59;38;60;50;Breezy;S;15;60%;58%;3 Denver, CO;51;29;37;22;A little snow;S;5;65%;58%;1 Des Moines, IA;28;22;41;25;Mostly cloudy;NW;12;80%;17%;1 Detroit, MI;33;25;36;29;Mostly cloudy;SSW;5;72%;5%;1 Dodge City, KS;40;31;44;23;Partly sunny;NNW;13;75%;27%;2 Duluth, MN;32;22;32;16;A little p.m. snow;NW;8;80%;57%;0 El Paso, TX;58;35;62;33;Partial sunshine;NW;8;25%;0%;3 Fairbanks, AK;-9;-18;-13;-19;Very cold;N;5;64%;59%;0 Fargo, ND;32;26;32;9;Breezy in the p.m.;NNW;14;82%;25%;1 Grand Junction, CO;36;25;38;17;Morning flurries;ENE;6;70%;61%;1 Grand Rapids, MI;31;23;37;32;Mostly cloudy;S;8;70%;27%;1 Hartford, CT;27;20;30;10;Mostly sunny;NNW;7;60%;4%;2 Helena, MT;43;32;42;33;Periods of sun;SE;8;54%;21%;1 Honolulu, HI;84;72;83;73;Windy with some sun;ENE;19;58%;14%;4 Houston, TX;54;40;65;58;Inc. clouds;SE;8;69%;59%;3 Indianapolis, IN;32;23;41;32;Not as cold;S;6;65%;10%;2 Jackson, MS;46;26;57;35;Partly sunny;SSE;4;53%;10%;3 Jacksonville, FL;56;34;55;40;Some sun;NNE;8;57%;1%;3 Juneau, AK;35;33;39;36;A little snow;ESE;11;93%;80%;0 Kansas City, MO;47;31;52;32;Breezy;WSW;15;57%;28%;2 Knoxville, TN;39;25;44;26;Partly sunny;NE;4;57%;7%;3 Las Vegas, NV;60;39;57;32;Plenty of sun;NNW;9;34%;0%;3 Lexington, KY;32;23;39;28;Not as cold;SSE;5;67%;8%;2 Little Rock, AR;45;29;54;41;An afternoon shower;SSE;6;59%;74%;3 Long Beach, CA;63;45;70;44;Mostly sunny;NNE;5;43%;1%;3 Los Angeles, CA;63;48;67;47;Plenty of sunshine;NNE;5;50%;2%;3 Louisville, KY;36;27;45;33;Not as cold;SSE;5;57%;10%;2 Madison, WI;32;14;38;31;Increasing clouds;SSW;10;73%;28%;1 Memphis, TN;41;30;53;39;Partly sunny, milder;SSE;7;56%;29%;3 Miami, FL;83;57;71;61;Not as warm;NE;12;52%;5%;4 Milwaukee, WI;34;24;38;35;Becoming cloudy;SSW;12;68%;60%;1 Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;29;24;38;20;Cloudy;NW;11;78%;13%;1 Mobile, AL;48;30;57;37;Plenty of sunshine;ENE;6;53%;10%;3 Montgomery, AL;42;27;55;29;Mostly sunny;ESE;5;48%;6%;3 Mt. Washington, NH;12;6;12;8;Winds subsiding;NNE;25;32%;2%;2 Nashville, TN;39;25;46;31;Partly sunny;SSE;5;59%;16%;3 New Orleans, LA;48;39;57;47;Mostly sunny;E;9;57%;13%;3 New York, NY;35;21;32;19;Turning sunny, cold;NNW;9;58%;2%;2 Newark, NJ;31;20;31;15;Turning sunny, cold;NNW;7;65%;4%;2 Norfolk, VA;45;33;43;33;Periods of sun;NNW;8;61%;4%;1 Oklahoma City, OK;52;36;56;36;Breezy;SW;17;65%;44%;2 Olympia, WA;50;41;48;43;Heavy p.m. showers;SW;14;89%;90%;0 Omaha, NE;34;23;40;22;Mostly cloudy;NNW;10;81%;11%;2 Orlando, FL;65;43;61;50;Plenty of sunshine;NNW;9;55%;6%;4 Philadelphia, PA;36;24;35;19;Turning sunny;NW;7;56%;3%;2 Phoenix, AZ;67;45;66;43;Sunshine;ENE;5;39%;0%;3 Pittsburgh, PA;33;27;34;25;Mainly cloudy;SW;5;73%;17%;1 Portland, ME;21;14;29;14;Not as cold;NNW;11;57%;2%;2 Portland, OR;50;41;49;45;Cloudy, p.m. showers;SW;10;83%;91%;0 Providence, RI;26;18;31;14;Turning sunny;NNW;8;63%;12%;2 Raleigh, NC;49;33;45;26;Partly sunny;NNW;5;55%;2%;3 Reno, NV;42;21;44;20;Mostly cloudy;WSW;4;63%;0%;2 Richmond, VA;42;28;43;26;Partly sunny;NNW;6;64%;4%;1 Roswell, NM;57;32;61;27;Mostly sunny;N;7;28%;1%;3 Sacramento, CA;57;39;57;34;Patchy morning fog;ESE;5;63%;2%;2 Salt Lake City, UT;38;28;35;23;Morning flurries;SE;4;82%;56%;1 San Antonio, TX;60;38;64;53;Becoming cloudy;SE;6;76%;67%;1 San Diego, CA;63;47;64;46;Mostly sunny;ENE;6;58%;1%;3 San Francisco, CA;59;46;57;42;Mostly sunny;WSW;6;61%;3%;2 Savannah, GA;50;33;55;34;Plenty of sun;NE;7;58%;2%;3 Seattle-Tacoma, WA;50;44;49;45;Heavy showers;SSW;16;82%;87%;0 Sioux Falls, SD;39;26;41;14;Cloudy;NNW;10;71%;5%;1 Spokane, WA;42;34;42;38;Rain and drizzle;S;7;84%;79%;0 Springfield, IL;35;24;44;37;Partly sunny;SSW;13;74%;41%;2 St. Louis, MO;37;27;49;40;Partly sunny;S;9;62%;27%;2 Tampa, FL;64;41;65;43;Plenty of sunshine;NE;7;48%;5%;4 Toledo, OH;33;25;35;29;Clouds and sun;S;3;79%;4%;2 Tucson, AZ;73;44;64;38;Plenty of sunshine;ESE;6;39%;0%;3 Tulsa, OK;50;36;55;40;Partly sunny;S;11;54%;57%;3 Vero Beach, FL;73;45;64;55;Partly sunny;NE;12;67%;8%;4 Washington, DC;39;29;40;27;Periods of sun;NW;6;57%;11%;1 Wichita, KS;51;31;50;30;Breezy;NW;17;72%;12%;2 Wilmington, DE;35;23;33;20;Turning sunny, cold;NNW;8;63%;2%;2