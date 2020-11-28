US Forecast for Sunday, November 29, 2020

City/Town, State;Yesterday’s High Temp (F);Yesterday’s Low Temp (F);Today’s High Temp (F);Today’s Low Temp (F);Weather Condition;Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Albany, NY;51;32;49;33;Mostly sunny;SSE;6;58%;7%;2

Albuquerque, NM;51;28;52;25;Abundant sunshine;ESE;10;35%;0%;3

Anchorage, AK;27;18;24;18;A bit of snow;S;3;88%;82%;0

Asheville, NC;62;36;57;47;Rather cloudy;E;6;74%;75%;2

Atlanta, GA;66;48;60;44;Cooler, p.m. rain;ESE;6;79%;94%;1

Atlantic City, NJ;59;39;60;47;Plenty of sunshine;S;8;48%;12%;2

Austin, TX;59;47;62;39;Plenty of sunshine;NNW;8;58%;10%;4

Baltimore, MD;58;34;57;46;Mostly sunny;SSE;4;51%;59%;2

Baton Rouge, LA;67;59;67;43;A shower and t-storm;NW;10;98%;70%;1

Billings, MT;50;26;43;32;Sunny;SW;8;49%;1%;2

Birmingham, AL;64;47;65;46;Rain;S;7;78%;92%;1

Bismarck, ND;59;23;38;11;Much colder;SSW;11;48%;2%;2

Boise, ID;40;24;44;24;Partly sunny;E;6;52%;4%;2

Boston, MA;54;38;54;43;Mostly sunny;SSW;7;47%;7%;2

Bridgeport, CT;55;35;53;40;Plenty of sun;SW;6;51%;9%;2

Buffalo, NY;45;37;51;40;Mostly sunny;SSW;12;53%;12%;2

Burlington, VT;45;37;47;38;Partly sunny;SSE;8;64%;8%;2

Caribou, ME;36;29;38;26;Partly sunny;WSW;6;68%;11%;1

Casper, WY;47;17;39;23;Brilliant sunshine;SSW;10;50%;2%;2

Charleston, SC;61;53;70;62;An afternoon shower;S;8;80%;86%;1

Charleston, WV;52;32;63;47;Becoming cloudy;SE;4;56%;88%;3

Charlotte, NC;66;44;62;52;Mostly cloudy;NE;5;60%;83%;2

Cheyenne, WY;56;23;37;19;Sunny and colder;SW;9;45%;2%;2

Chicago, IL;51;37;50;32;Clouding up;NNW;10;60%;48%;2

Cleveland, OH;47;38;54;41;Not as cool;SSE;11;47%;57%;2

Columbia, SC;62;46;65;57;A shower in the p.m.;ESE;5;73%;89%;1

Columbus, OH;48;30;51;37;Increasing clouds;ESE;5;58%;83%;2

Concord, NH;50;28;49;28;Mostly sunny;WSW;4;63%;7%;2

Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;59;44;52;33;Decreasing clouds;NNW;16;77%;11%;2

Denver, CO;61;30;42;29;Sunny and cooler;S;6;46%;2%;3

Des Moines, IA;58;31;41;18;Windy;NNW;20;62%;3%;2

Detroit, MI;46;34;51;37;Mostly sunny;W;8;61%;58%;2

Dodge City, KS;49;33;47;19;Windy and cooler;N;24;48%;5%;3

Duluth, MN;47;30;34;16;Cloudy and colder;NNW;13;63%;6%;1

El Paso, TX;58;31;60;31;Abundant sunshine;E;6;36%;0%;4

Fairbanks, AK;4;-3;3;-6;A little snow;SSE;4;96%;85%;0

Fargo, ND;50;28;29;15;Much colder;NNW;15;58%;2%;1

Grand Junction, CO;45;24;49;23;Plenty of sunshine;E;5;35%;0%;3

Grand Rapids, MI;47;36;48;35;Mostly sunny;NNW;9;69%;53%;2

Hartford, CT;53;34;56;37;Plenty of sun;S;5;49%;8%;2

Helena, MT;42;25;42;22;Plenty of sunshine;SW;4;53%;3%;2

Honolulu, HI;83;70;83;70;A shower;NE;12;59%;85%;4

Houston, TX;65;57;66;44;Decreasing clouds;NNW;13;74%;27%;4

Indianapolis, IN;47;31;53;35;Turning cloudy;WNW;4;53%;71%;2

Jackson, MS;61;52;59;41;Rain;WNW;8;84%;91%;1

Jacksonville, FL;75;59;75;66;Cloudy and warmer;S;7;82%;67%;1

Juneau, AK;39;38;41;35;Periods of rain;SSE;10;92%;87%;0

Kansas City, MO;57;39;48;25;Increasingly windy;NNW;15;54%;8%;1

Knoxville, TN;61;39;61;46;Considerable clouds;NE;4;67%;75%;1

Las Vegas, NV;58;34;64;37;Mostly sunny;N;5;22%;0%;3

Lexington, KY;48;32;58;39;Mostly cloudy;NNE;5;63%;78%;2

Little Rock, AR;57;37;47;33;Cooler with rain;NW;7;81%;77%;1

Long Beach, CA;75;45;74;48;Sunny and pleasant;NE;5;26%;0%;3

Los Angeles, CA;73;46;74;48;Sunny and pleasant;NE;5;29%;2%;3

Louisville, KY;51;33;56;39;Cloudy;NNW;4;58%;78%;1

Madison, WI;49;30;43;24;Increasing clouds;NNW;9;63%;6%;2

Memphis, TN;57;40;48;35;Cooler with rain;NNW;8;72%;93%;1

Miami, FL;81;69;82;71;A shower or two;SSE;7;68%;62%;4

Milwaukee, WI;51;38;48;31;Some sun;NNW;11;60%;18%;2

Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;51;34;35;18;Colder;NNW;18;55%;3%;1

Mobile, AL;68;60;71;49;Strong thunderstorms;W;8;86%;89%;1

Montgomery, AL;66;52;65;47;Strong thunderstorms;S;8;84%;90%;1

Mt. Washington, NH;22;17;26;23;Windy;SW;32;75%;7%;1

Nashville, TN;55;34;62;37;Afternoon rain;N;4;59%;92%;2

New Orleans, LA;69;62;69;50;Strong thunderstorms;NW;11;85%;74%;1

New York, NY;58;40;56;47;Plenty of sun;SSW;6;43%;7%;2

Newark, NJ;56;34;56;40;Plenty of sunshine;SSW;5;45%;9%;2

Norfolk, VA;61;43;62;53;Inc. clouds;ESE;5;54%;89%;3

Oklahoma City, OK;52;38;49;28;Cooler;N;14;73%;22%;1

Olympia, WA;48;34;48;41;Variable cloudiness;S;2;87%;100%;1

Omaha, NE;60;30;41;20;Very windy, cooler;NNW;23;54%;3%;2

Orlando, FL;83;67;83;69;Mostly cloudy;S;5;68%;44%;1

Philadelphia, PA;57;37;55;45;Plenty of sun;SSE;5;49%;20%;2

Phoenix, AZ;71;46;76;49;Sunshine and nice;ENE;4;23%;0%;3

Pittsburgh, PA;50;34;57;43;Mostly sunny;SE;6;44%;75%;2

Portland, ME;47;32;46;35;Mostly sunny;SSW;5;64%;6%;2

Portland, OR;48;36;49;39;Mostly cloudy;ESE;6;78%;93%;1

Providence, RI;55;35;56;39;Plenty of sunshine;S;5;47%;7%;2

Raleigh, NC;66;40;64;54;Increasing clouds;E;4;60%;75%;3

Reno, NV;52;20;51;24;Partly sunny;WSW;5;47%;0%;3

Richmond, VA;62;37;62;50;Inc. clouds;SE;5;52%;89%;3

Roswell, NM;54;31;57;24;Winds subsiding;NNW;16;34%;0%;3

Sacramento, CA;63;35;62;36;Partly sunny;SE;3;62%;2%;2

Salt Lake City, UT;43;26;43;25;Mostly sunny;E;5;58%;0%;2

San Antonio, TX;61;43;67;36;Plenty of sun;N;9;53%;6%;4

San Diego, CA;73;48;71;50;Sunny and beautiful;NNE;6;39%;1%;3

San Francisco, CA;62;43;62;43;Partly sunny;WSW;6;51%;2%;3

Savannah, GA;63;57;71;65;An afternoon shower;S;7;83%;85%;1

Seattle-Tacoma, WA;48;38;51;43;Partly sunny;SSE;5;73%;100%;1

Sioux Falls, SD;58;30;35;17;Windy, much colder;NNW;22;54%;1%;2

Spokane, WA;44;29;44;29;Variable cloudiness;ESE;2;78%;26%;2

Springfield, IL;52;32;51;27;Increasing clouds;NNW;8;61%;70%;2

St. Louis, MO;53;32;54;31;A shower in the p.m.;NNW;5;56%;82%;1

Tampa, FL;79;66;82;68;Mostly cloudy, humid;SSW;5;76%;68%;2

Toledo, OH;47;32;51;37;Mostly sunny;WSW;7;64%;66%;2

Tucson, AZ;69;44;75;48;Sunny and warm;E;6;23%;0%;3

Tulsa, OK;55;37;53;26;Mostly cloudy;N;8;71%;30%;1

Vero Beach, FL;81;64;81;68;Partly sunny;S;4;73%;36%;2

Washington, DC;60;41;59;50;Mostly sunny;SSE;5;51%;80%;2

Wichita, KS;53;39;49;23;Windy in the p.m.;N;18;55%;27%;2

Wilmington, DE;59;37;57;44;Plenty of sun;SSE;6;49%;26%;2

