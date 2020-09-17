US Forecast
US Forecast for Thursday, September 17, 2020
City/Town, State;Yesterday’s High Temp (F);Yesterday’s Low Temp (F);Today’s High Temp (F);Today’s Low Temp (F);Weather Condition;Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Albany, NY;71;51;71;46;Becoming cloudy;N;6;72%;44%;4
Albuquerque, NM;87;57;83;56;Mostly sunny;ESE;7;29%;0%;7
Anchorage, AK;58;48;56;46;Cloudy with showers;SE;14;74%;99%;1
Asheville, NC;73;63;69;63;Stormy;NNE;5;90%;93%;1
Atlanta, GA;67;66;74;67;Stormy;ENE;7;95%;94%;1
Atlantic City, NJ;72;67;77;66;Partly sunny;SSW;9;77%;73%;4
Austin, TX;90;72;88;71;A t-storm in spots;N;5;63%;53%;5
Baltimore, MD;74;61;78;63;High clouds;SSW;5;75%;67%;4
Baton Rouge, LA;87;71;90;73;Clouds and sunshine;SSE;11;67%;67%;4
Billings, MT;71;51;83;51;Mostly sunny, nice;ENE;8;39%;4%;5
Birmingham, AL;72;69;81;67;Tropical rainstorm;NNE;7;80%;78%;2
Bismarck, ND;63;43;69;44;Partly sunny;SE;8;60%;1%;4
Boise, ID;86;60;94;63;Mostly sunny;E;5;17%;1%;5
Boston, MA;75;62;79;56;Inc. clouds;NNE;8;58%;56%;5
Bridgeport, CT;72;60;77;57;Mostly cloudy;WNW;8;68%;61%;4
Buffalo, NY;70;60;64;48;Mostly cloudy;N;8;70%;30%;2
Burlington, VT;74;56;61;41;A little a.m. rain;N;8;71%;63%;1
Caribou, ME;68;53;61;31;Mostly cloudy;N;7;56%;40%;3
Casper, WY;79;45;83;46;Abundant sunshine;E;7;28%;6%;5
Charleston, SC;79;76;85;75;A couple of t-storms;SSW;6;82%;91%;2
Charleston, WV;82;60;81;59;Cloudy;NNE;3;69%;21%;3
Charlotte, NC;77;68;73;68;Stormy;NE;6;91%;97%;1
Cheyenne, WY;74;49;84;50;Mostly sunny, warmer;NE;8;23%;2%;6
Chicago, IL;84;61;66;55;Cooler with some sun;NNE;15;58%;13%;5
Cleveland, OH;74;62;67;55;Mostly cloudy;NE;15;67%;43%;2
Columbia, SC;77;71;81;71;A couple of t-storms;NNE;6;86%;94%;2
Columbus, OH;78;52;73;51;Mostly cloudy;N;8;75%;11%;2
Concord, NH;77;52;76;48;Increasing clouds;N;7;61%;30%;5
Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;88;71;85;67;A t-storm around;N;10;66%;42%;5
Denver, CO;78;55;88;55;Mostly sunny;SSW;6;25%;2%;6
Des Moines, IA;81;51;72;51;Mostly sunny;NE;8;55%;14%;5
Detroit, MI;77;55;66;46;Not as warm;NNE;9;60%;6%;5
Dodge City, KS;88;53;84;54;Mostly sunny, nice;SSE;7;57%;0%;6
Duluth, MN;66;38;59;40;Plenty of sun;NNE;6;59%;8%;4
El Paso, TX;89;64;89;64;Plenty of sunshine;SE;6;35%;0%;8
Fairbanks, AK;57;46;62;41;Cloudy;NE;6;57%;75%;1
Fargo, ND;63;41;59;44;Cool with some sun;E;6;55%;8%;3
Grand Junction, CO;87;55;88;57;Plenty of sunshine;ESE;8;20%;0%;6
Grand Rapids, MI;77;50;66;41;Not as warm;NE;8;54%;1%;5
Hartford, CT;74;58;79;56;Mostly cloudy;N;6;66%;56%;4
Helena, MT;74;49;84;50;Mostly sunny;W;3;33%;0%;5
Honolulu, HI;89;75;88;76;Partly sunny;ENE;13;49%;17%;10
Houston, TX;94;77;91;74;Mostly cloudy, humid;NNE;6;65%;44%;4
Indianapolis, IN;81;59;72;49;Not as warm;NNE;9;69%;42%;2
Jackson, MS;83;69;87;68;Mostly cloudy, humid;S;8;62%;30%;2
Jacksonville, FL;86;76;89;75;A couple of t-storms;WSW;7;81%;90%;3
Juneau, AK;64;41;63;50;Mostly cloudy;E;8;60%;69%;2
Kansas City, MO;83;60;76;55;Not as warm;NE;9;57%;3%;6
Knoxville, TN;83;67;78;64;A little rain;NE;6;81%;80%;1
Las Vegas, NV;103;76;104;76;Hazy sun and hot;WSW;6;8%;0%;6
Lexington, KY;79;59;81;56;Cloudy;NE;5;62%;6%;3
Little Rock, AR;87;71;85;66;Clouds and sun;NE;8;60%;19%;6
Long Beach, CA;95;65;89;64;Partly sunny;WNW;5;44%;0%;6
Los Angeles, CA;93;65;92;68;Hazy sun and warm;SSE;5;33%;0%;7
Louisville, KY;82;59;83;56;Cloudy;NNE;5;57%;6%;3
Madison, WI;75;51;65;44;Partly sunny, cooler;E;6;67%;14%;4
Memphis, TN;85;70;85;65;Mostly cloudy, humid;NNE;13;64%;7%;5
Miami, FL;89;80;89;78;Partly sunny;S;9;69%;45%;9
Milwaukee, WI;80;57;62;51;Partly sunny, cooler;NE;11;69%;12%;3
Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;71;45;62;44;Partly sunny;NNE;6;49%;10%;5
Mobile, AL;77;72;85;73;Cloudy and warmer;N;7;72%;42%;2
Montgomery, AL;70;69;78;68;A morning shower;N;8;86%;68%;2
Mt. Washington, NH;55;45;47;32;Rain possible;N;24;81%;62%;1
Nashville, TN;83;69;84;60;Plenty of clouds;NNE;6;60%;16%;3
New Orleans, LA;85;75;88;78;Clouds and sun;SSE;11;67%;66%;4
New York, NY;73;63;79;60;Partly sunny;NW;6;69%;63%;5
Newark, NJ;74;59;79;59;Clouds and sun, nice;NNW;6;70%;63%;5
Norfolk, VA;77;67;75;70;Tropical rainstorm;ENE;6;87%;94%;1
Oklahoma City, OK;84;64;84;57;Periods of sun;NE;8;68%;1%;7
Olympia, WA;71;55;76;57;Increasing clouds;SW;3;78%;53%;2
Omaha, NE;79;51;75;52;Mostly sunny, nice;E;6;56%;17%;5
Orlando, FL;93;78;91;79;A t-storm around;SE;9;72%;55%;5
Philadelphia, PA;74;61;79;61;Partly sunny;SW;5;71%;64%;4
Phoenix, AZ;107;78;108;81;Plenty of sun;E;6;13%;2%;7
Pittsburgh, PA;78;57;77;53;Overcast;N;5;64%;17%;2
Portland, ME;71;60;73;50;Clouds and sun;N;8;61%;45%;4
Portland, OR;69;63;78;60;Hazy sun;W;5;66%;69%;4
Providence, RI;73;61;79;57;Clouds limiting sun;NW;7;63%;57%;4
Raleigh, NC;79;68;75;68;Tropical rainstorm;NE;6;94%;94%;1
Reno, NV;84;52;87;50;Smoky with hazy sun;WSW;7;18%;1%;6
Richmond, VA;75;63;72;65;A little rain;NE;5;92%;88%;1
Roswell, NM;92;60;86;57;Plenty of sunshine;ESE;7;42%;4%;7
Sacramento, CA;91;62;86;59;Hazy sun;SSW;6;49%;2%;6
Salt Lake City, UT;90;65;94;68;Sunny;ESE;6;16%;0%;5
San Antonio, TX;92;74;88;72;A t-storm around;NNE;8;68%;64%;5
San Diego, CA;87;67;84;67;Partly sunny;NW;7;48%;0%;6
San Francisco, CA;80;62;71;61;Clouds breaking;W;11;82%;5%;5
Savannah, GA;78;75;87;75;A couple of t-storms;SSE;14;84%;89%;3
Seattle-Tacoma, WA;71;61;74;60;Increasing clouds;N;5;79%;34%;3
Sioux Falls, SD;75;45;71;51;Variable cloudiness;E;9;51%;11%;4
Spokane, WA;79;55;91;55;Hazy sunshine;ENE;2;37%;2%;4
Springfield, IL;83;60;75;49;Not as warm;NE;11;68%;11%;5
St. Louis, MO;82;61;79;53;Partly sunny;NNE;8;66%;9%;3
Tampa, FL;88;77;88;79;A p.m. shower or two;SW;7;84%;86%;6
Toledo, OH;77;55;67;44;Not as warm;NNE;7;61%;27%;5
Tucson, AZ;102;75;101;74;Sunny and hot;ESE;7;15%;0%;8
Tulsa, OK;88;65;85;58;Partly sunny;NE;6;63%;3%;6
Vero Beach, FL;90;76;91;77;Partly sunny, humid;SSW;12;68%;53%;7
Washington, DC;75;63;77;64;Partly sunny;ESE;5;79%;74%;3
Wichita, KS;85;59;81;52;Sunshine and nice;E;8;65%;0%;6
Wilmington, DE;74;60;78;62;Partly sunny;SW;6;76%;65%;3
