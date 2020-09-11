US Forecast
US Forecast for Saturday, September 12, 2020
_____
City/Town, State;Yesterday’s High Temp (F);Yesterday’s Low Temp (F);Today’s High Temp (F);Today’s Low Temp (F);Weather Condition;Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Albany, NY;69;42;71;51;Mostly sunny;SSE;5;55%;4%;5
Albuquerque, NM;70;51;78;54;Sunshine, pleasant;ENE;7;35%;0%;8
Anchorage, AK;57;39;55;40;Sunny;SSE;5;66%;9%;3
Asheville, NC;84;69;77;67;A t-storm or two;ESE;5;84%;77%;3
Atlanta, GA;89;73;85;72;Some sun, a t-storm;E;6;80%;76%;3
Atlantic City, NJ;78;67;73;67;Periods of sun;E;15;67%;5%;3
Austin, TX;83;66;90;72;Partial sunshine;NNE;3;60%;18%;5
Baltimore, MD;81;65;75;63;Inc. clouds;E;9;66%;7%;4
Baton Rouge, LA;92;74;91;75;A p.m. t-storm;ENE;6;74%;63%;7
Billings, MT;84;51;88;53;Sunny and nice;WSW;8;33%;2%;5
Birmingham, AL;90;74;88;73;A stray p.m. t-storm;ESE;5;77%;57%;4
Bismarck, ND;64;49;80;47;Mostly sunny, warmer;SSW;6;55%;5%;5
Boise, ID;89;57;91;60;Hazy sun and hot;E;6;19%;0%;5
Boston, MA;67;55;68;56;Mostly sunny;ESE;9;53%;3%;5
Bridgeport, CT;76;55;71;61;Partly sunny, nice;ESE;9;55%;6%;6
Buffalo, NY;66;49;79;65;Warmer;S;7;55%;68%;3
Burlington, VT;63;45;73;56;Clouds and sun, nice;SSE;6;49%;5%;5
Caribou, ME;64;39;69;47;Mostly sunny, warmer;SSW;5;50%;3%;5
Casper, WY;57;40;76;44;Sunny and warmer;SSW;10;40%;4%;6
Charleston, SC;87;77;87;77;A t-storm around;ENE;7;78%;65%;4
Charleston, WV;84;70;88;70;Partly sunny;SE;6;66%;44%;3
Charlotte, NC;89;74;80;70;A couple of t-storms;ENE;7;80%;72%;2
Cheyenne, WY;56;45;74;46;Mostly sunny, warmer;SW;13;29%;3%;6
Chicago, IL;68;63;72;62;Showers and t-storms;WSW;7;88%;84%;1
Cleveland, OH;70;62;80;70;Showers around;S;10;63%;85%;2
Columbia, SC;94;75;87;73;A t-storm or two;ENE;6;78%;82%;3
Columbus, OH;73;60;85;69;A p.m. t-storm;SSE;7;76%;90%;3
Concord, NH;72;42;71;45;Mostly sunny, nice;SSE;5;52%;4%;5
Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;78;63;86;69;Humid and warmer;SW;5;71%;7%;7
Denver, CO;70;48;80;52;Mostly sunny, warmer;WNW;6;29%;3%;6
Des Moines, IA;63;56;72;54;A shower in the p.m.;NW;8;78%;66%;4
Detroit, MI;68;59;78;69;Warmer;SE;7;66%;75%;5
Dodge City, KS;73;53;83;52;Sunny and warmer;ESE;10;54%;0%;7
Duluth, MN;64;52;60;52;Spotty showers;WSW;6;91%;90%;1
El Paso, TX;81;62;90;67;Mostly sunny, warmer;NE;5;43%;1%;8
Fairbanks, AK;51;41;51;38;Mostly cloudy;W;4;68%;49%;1
Fargo, ND;64;51;63;49;A shower or two;S;5;92%;63%;1
Grand Junction, CO;68;46;77;50;Sunny and pleasant;NNE;6;38%;0%;7
Grand Rapids, MI;68;56;73;61;Increasing clouds;SSW;7;80%;86%;2
Hartford, CT;76;51;74;53;Mostly sunny, nice;ESE;6;53%;6%;5
Helena, MT;87;50;87;49;Mostly sunny;WSW;5;34%;0%;5
Honolulu, HI;90;74;89;74;Partly sunny;ENE;11;52%;33%;10
Houston, TX;89;74;93;76;Partly sunny;NE;6;65%;39%;8
Indianapolis, IN;78;64;87;69;Warmer;SSW;6;71%;67%;3
Jackson, MS;87;74;89;74;A t-storm in spots;E;4;72%;56%;6
Jacksonville, FL;89;79;88;78;A p.m. t-storm;ENE;10;74%;86%;5
Juneau, AK;62;41;60;42;Mostly sunny;NE;8;52%;0%;3
Kansas City, MO;64;57;78;56;Sunshine and warmer;NW;7;71%;44%;6
Knoxville, TN;90;70;88;69;A t-storm or two;ENE;4;79%;71%;4
Las Vegas, NV;94;68;99;73;Hazy sun;NW;4;9%;0%;7
Lexington, KY;80;66;87;71;A t-storm in spots;SSE;7;76%;100%;6
Little Rock, AR;91;71;90;72;Sunny intervals;E;5;70%;36%;7
Long Beach, CA;86;63;80;63;Mostly cloudy;SSW;6;64%;0%;7
Los Angeles, CA;86;64;80;64;Hazy sun and smoky;SSE;6;52%;0%;7
Louisville, KY;79;68;89;73;A p.m. t-storm;S;6;73%;88%;4
Madison, WI;61;57;70;56;Periods of rain;W;7;88%;85%;1
Memphis, TN;90;75;87;73;A heavy thunderstorm;ESE;5;77%;74%;6
Miami, FL;88;80;85;80;A t-storm or two;ESE;13;80%;86%;2
Milwaukee, WI;63;60;71;59;Morning showers;WSW;12;90%;87%;1
Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;60;53;64;52;Spotty showers;W;7;90%;70%;1
Mobile, AL;92;77;90;76;A thunderstorm;ENE;8;76%;66%;3
Montgomery, AL;93;74;87;72;A p.m. t-storm;ESE;7;77%;64%;4
Mt. Washington, NH;45;35;47;38;Partly sunny;S;17;58%;4%;5
Nashville, TN;92;71;89;73;A thunderstorm;SSE;6;74%;75%;3
New Orleans, LA;86;79;88;80;A stray a.m. t-storm;ENE;8;74%;76%;4
New York, NY;77;60;72;63;Partly sunny;E;8;52%;4%;6
Newark, NJ;78;58;72;61;Clouds and sunshine;ESE;7;54%;5%;6
Norfolk, VA;84;72;76;71;Not as warm;ENE;11;78%;57%;2
Oklahoma City, OK;69;57;84;63;Sunshine and warmer;S;8;76%;7%;7
Olympia, WA;77;46;79;46;Sunshine;SW;3;60%;3%;5
Omaha, NE;60;51;70;50;Clouds and sun;NNW;8;79%;26%;2
Orlando, FL;91;79;88;77;A couple of t-storms;ESE;13;81%;83%;4
Philadelphia, PA;80;61;74;62;Partly sunny;E;8;60%;6%;3
Phoenix, AZ;97;74;102;78;Hazy sun and warm;NNW;5;16%;0%;8
Pittsburgh, PA;79;61;80;65;Mostly cloudy, humid;SE;7;60%;70%;3
Portland, ME;70;51;66;56;Mostly sunny;S;7;53%;3%;5
Portland, OR;76;55;83;55;Hazy sunshine;N;4;51%;3%;5
Providence, RI;70;52;71;52;Sunshine and nice;ENE;8;54%;4%;5
Raleigh, NC;86;71;79;67;A shower;ENE;7;83%;70%;2
Reno, NV;87;50;90;51;Hazy sun and warm;WSW;4;21%;0%;6
Richmond, VA;83;68;79;63;A thick cloud cover;NE;7;67%;21%;2
Roswell, NM;79;53;88;55;Partly sunny;NNW;5;43%;6%;8
Sacramento, CA;84;57;87;56;Smoky with hazy sun;S;4;46%;0%;6
Salt Lake City, UT;80;57;87;58;Hazy sun;ESE;7;20%;0%;6
San Antonio, TX;83;68;91;71;Warmer with some sun;NE;6;68%;24%;6
San Diego, CA;79;65;78;66;Mostly cloudy;WNW;8;62%;0%;7
San Francisco, CA;67;57;68;57;Hazy and smoky;WSW;7;70%;0%;6
Savannah, GA;89;77;88;76;A t-storm or two;E;10;79%;82%;5
Seattle-Tacoma, WA;77;55;77;55;Mostly sunny;N;6;63%;4%;5
Sioux Falls, SD;56;52;67;49;Inc. clouds;WNW;7;77%;52%;2
Spokane, WA;89;53;89;51;Partly sunny;SSE;6;28%;2%;5
Springfield, IL;80;69;75;60;Showers around;WSW;7;90%;72%;2
St. Louis, MO;84;70;78;66;A p.m. t-storm;SSE;5;84%;65%;3
Tampa, FL;94;77;89;77;A p.m. t-storm;ENE;9;80%;85%;4
Toledo, OH;67;57;79;67;Warmer;SSE;3;77%;75%;2
Tucson, AZ;95;69;99;73;Hazy sunshine;NNE;6;22%;0%;8
Tulsa, OK;69;61;85;64;Mostly sunny, warmer;S;5;73%;8%;7
Vero Beach, FL;89;77;86;77;A t-storm or two;SE;14;81%;88%;3
Washington, DC;82;67;76;64;Not as warm;E;7;64%;7%;3
Wichita, KS;67;56;83;54;Sunshine and warmer;NNE;8;72%;27%;7
Wilmington, DE;79;62;74;62;Clouds and sun;ENE;9;63%;4%;4
_____
