US Forecast
US Forecast for Sunday, August 30, 2020
_____
City/Town, State;Yesterday’s High Temp (F);Yesterday’s Low Temp (F);Today’s High Temp (F);Today’s Low Temp (F);Weather Condition;Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Albany, NY;80;59;71;48;Partly sunny, windy;NW;18;62%;5%;6
Albuquerque, NM;91;65;89;63;Mostly cloudy;N;7;31%;6%;7
Anchorage, AK;65;49;62;49;A little p.m. rain;ESE;9;70%;90%;1
Asheville, NC;81;67;83;69;A t-storm around;SE;6;74%;65%;7
Atlanta, GA;86;73;89;72;A p.m. t-storm;SW;5;75%;71%;9
Atlantic City, NJ;79;67;81;69;Mostly sunny, breezy;NW;15;55%;3%;7
Austin, TX;103;78;104;80;Partly sunny;S;5;50%;2%;10
Baltimore, MD;84;66;82;66;Lots of sun, breezy;NW;14;54%;5%;7
Baton Rouge, LA;88;77;90;77;A t-storm around;S;6;77%;67%;5
Billings, MT;92;57;68;49;A shower in the a.m.;S;10;45%;58%;5
Birmingham, AL;83;73;87;74;A stray p.m. t-storm;SSW;6;79%;66%;7
Bismarck, ND;82;59;74;46;A p.m. t-storm;WNW;12;61%;60%;3
Boise, ID;93;55;78;53;Sunny and cooler;NNW;9;21%;0%;6
Boston, MA;77;65;80;57;Mostly sunny, windy;NW;19;48%;5%;6
Bridgeport, CT;78;62;79;56;Partly sunny, windy;NNW;18;56%;8%;7
Buffalo, NY;77;60;73;57;Clouds and sun, nice;S;7;61%;27%;4
Burlington, VT;75;59;70;51;Mostly cloudy, windy;WNW;19;57%;19%;3
Caribou, ME;61;52;62;45;Cloudy;NW;10;76%;55%;1
Casper, WY;88;56;82;38;Windy, then cooler;ENE;20;24%;11%;7
Charleston, SC;90;77;91;77;A t-storm around;SW;6;72%;64%;7
Charleston, WV;84;62;82;63;Partly sunny;E;4;65%;67%;8
Charlotte, NC;89;70;89;71;Sunshine and humid;ESE;5;63%;58%;8
Cheyenne, WY;74;59;85;45;Variable cloudiness;NE;15;23%;6%;6
Chicago, IL;80;65;75;65;Nice with sunshine;ESE;7;56%;5%;7
Cleveland, OH;78;64;72;62;Clouds and sun;E;9;61%;16%;4
Columbia, SC;89;74;91;74;A t-storm around;SSE;5;69%;71%;9
Columbus, OH;83;56;77;60;Mostly sunny;ENE;5;64%;29%;7
Concord, NH;68;57;75;47;Windy;WNW;18;54%;4%;6
Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;104;79;101;80;Partly sunny and hot;SSE;7;56%;18%;9
Denver, CO;83;61;91;52;Partly sunny, warmer;NNW;7;26%;11%;8
Des Moines, IA;79;55;82;62;Mostly sunny;SSE;9;49%;56%;7
Detroit, MI;78;57;75;59;Sunshine and nice;SSE;6;59%;13%;6
Dodge City, KS;79;62;90;62;Partly sunny, warmer;SSE;11;66%;13%;8
Duluth, MN;74;53;69;58;Partly sunny;SSE;7;74%;82%;5
El Paso, TX;103;78;99;77;Mostly sunny and hot;NW;7;28%;28%;10
Fairbanks, AK;67;45;66;49;Partly sunny;E;5;54%;65%;2
Fargo, ND;74;57;76;49;Showers and t-storms;NW;13;70%;87%;5
Grand Junction, CO;86;64;91;62;Sunshine, pleasant;SSW;11;25%;7%;8
Grand Rapids, MI;75;55;76;55;Partly sunny, nice;ENE;5;63%;7%;6
Hartford, CT;79;62;78;54;Partly sunny, windy;NW;18;56%;7%;7
Helena, MT;90;51;73;47;Cooler with sunshine;WSW;10;36%;29%;6
Honolulu, HI;89;77;89;76;Mostly sunny, breezy;ENE;17;49%;56%;11
Houston, TX;96;79;95;80;Clouds and sun;S;7;68%;30%;10
Indianapolis, IN;84;60;79;63;Mostly sunny;SSE;5;61%;30%;7
Jackson, MS;93;73;90;76;Mostly cloudy, humid;SSW;7;70%;36%;7
Jacksonville, FL;87;76;88;76;A t-storm in spots;SW;8;76%;55%;4
Juneau, AK;59;49;53;50;Rain;ESE;11;96%;96%;1
Kansas City, MO;75;61;82;66;Mostly sunny;SSE;6;57%;64%;6
Knoxville, TN;86;71;85;71;A t-storm around;E;4;74%;71%;6
Las Vegas, NV;105;76;103;74;Mostly sunny;NW;8;16%;2%;8
Lexington, KY;82;61;78;64;Sunny and nice;E;6;70%;69%;8
Little Rock, AR;96;73;85;74;Rain and a t-storm;SE;7;77%;85%;2
Long Beach, CA;79;61;79;61;Low clouds, then sun;W;6;64%;0%;8
Los Angeles, CA;81;61;82;61;Partly sunny;SW;6;55%;1%;8
Louisville, KY;83;64;79;65;Partly sunny;ENE;6;69%;72%;8
Madison, WI;77;51;75;58;Sunny and pleasant;SE;6;61%;8%;6
Memphis, TN;92;73;84;72;Rain, a thunderstorm;SW;9;85%;92%;2
Miami, FL;90;79;91;80;A p.m. t-storm;WSW;7;70%;71%;8
Milwaukee, WI;77;59;72;63;Partly sunny;ESE;8;63%;6%;6
Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;78;56;78;60;Partly sunny, nice;SE;10;58%;65%;6
Mobile, AL;88;77;89;77;A thunderstorm;SSW;6;80%;65%;3
Montgomery, AL;88;73;87;73;A stray p.m. t-storm;SW;5;80%;57%;6
Mt. Washington, NH;54;36;39;32;Mostly cloudy, windy;WNW;36;93%;42%;2
Nashville, TN;90;71;83;71;Rain, a thunderstorm;E;5;75%;91%;3
New Orleans, LA;89;78;89;80;A thunderstorm;S;7;76%;62%;5
New York, NY;79;65;78;62;Partly sunny, breezy;NNW;15;50%;5%;7
Newark, NJ;86;63;79;59;Partly sunny, breezy;NNW;15;53%;6%;7
Norfolk, VA;89;73;85;67;Mostly sunny;SE;6;58%;10%;8
Oklahoma City, OK;93;69;91;73;A t-storm around;ESE;7;75%;55%;8
Olympia, WA;71;46;75;54;Nice with some sun;SW;4;58%;35%;5
Omaha, NE;84;58;84;61;Mostly cloudy;SSE;13;47%;59%;5
Orlando, FL;94;77;88;78;A stray p.m. t-storm;WSW;9;76%;58%;4
Philadelphia, PA;80;64;79;62;Mostly sunny, breezy;NNW;15;52%;4%;7
Phoenix, AZ;104;78;96;82;A severe t-storm;WSW;6;55%;70%;4
Pittsburgh, PA;82;60;78;59;Partial sunshine;NE;6;61%;14%;6
Portland, ME;67;61;73;52;Mostly cloudy, windy;WNW;18;59%;5%;4
Portland, OR;77;51;77;58;Partly sunny, nice;NNW;5;53%;33%;6
Providence, RI;77;63;79;53;Mostly sunny, windy;NW;18;54%;5%;6
Raleigh, NC;85;70;88;69;Mostly sunny;SE;4;60%;16%;8
Reno, NV;94;60;91;56;Hazy sunshine;WNW;6;26%;0%;8
Richmond, VA;85;66;85;65;Mostly sunny;ESE;5;57%;13%;8
Roswell, NM;100;68;99;72;Mostly sunny and hot;WSW;8;32%;12%;9
Sacramento, CA;90;58;93;59;Hazy and seasonable;S;5;45%;0%;7
Salt Lake City, UT;93;68;89;58;Mostly sunny;N;10;24%;0%;7
San Antonio, TX;103;77;102;79;Partly sunny, warm;SSE;6;54%;2%;10
San Diego, CA;78;66;76;66;Low clouds, then sun;NW;7;63%;0%;8
San Francisco, CA;68;57;70;56;Partly sunny;WSW;9;63%;0%;7
Savannah, GA;91;76;93;75;A t-storm around;WSW;7;70%;55%;9
Seattle-Tacoma, WA;71;54;74;59;Nice with some sun;WNW;6;55%;34%;5
Sioux Falls, SD;81;55;81;53;Mostly cloudy, windy;SSW;18;48%;66%;5
Spokane, WA;85;50;78;54;Mostly sunny;SSW;6;26%;10%;5
Springfield, IL;80;54;81;60;Sunny and delightful;SSE;7;56%;13%;7
St. Louis, MO;84;64;75;66;A passing shower;ESE;6;72%;66%;2
Tampa, FL;92;78;88;78;A morning t-storm;SW;6;81%;74%;5
Toledo, OH;79;54;75;54;Sunshine, pleasant;N;3;65%;13%;7
Tucson, AZ;99;76;89;74;A heavy thunderstorm;WNW;7;61%;66%;3
Tulsa, OK;88;71;87;73;Humid with a t-storm;SE;5;83%;63%;3
Vero Beach, FL;92;74;90;73;A p.m. t-storm;SW;8;74%;75%;6
Washington, DC;85;65;83;65;Mostly sunny;NNE;7;55%;3%;7
Wichita, KS;77;63;86;67;Partly sunny, warmer;SSE;6;71%;61%;8
Wilmington, DE;81;63;79;63;Mostly sunny, breezy;NW;14;58%;2%;7
_____
