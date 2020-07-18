US Forecast
US Forecast for Sunday, July 19, 2020
City/Town, State;Yesterday’s High Temp (F);Yesterday’s Low Temp (F);Today’s High Temp (F);Today’s Low Temp (F);Weather Condition;Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Albany, NY;91;67;98;74;Very hot;S;8;51%;40%;10
Albuquerque, NM;93;70;93;68;A t-storm around;ESE;6;29%;64%;9
Anchorage, AK;68;55;66;57;A little p.m. rain;NE;8;76%;86%;2
Asheville, NC;88;68;88;69;A t-storm around;W;5;69%;54%;9
Atlanta, GA;94;73;92;74;A t-storm around;NW;5;60%;44%;11
Atlantic City, NJ;87;74;87;76;Partly sunny, humid;S;9;67%;22%;10
Austin, TX;99;76;97;77;Warm with sunshine;SSE;3;54%;14%;12
Baltimore, MD;96;77;99;83;Very hot;SSW;7;47%;23%;10
Baton Rouge, LA;93;74;93;75;A t-storm around;ESE;7;66%;55%;12
Billings, MT;86;59;89;61;Sun and clouds;ENE;7;38%;8%;9
Birmingham, AL;95;74;93;73;Partly sunny;S;4;58%;12%;11
Bismarck, ND;76;57;82;56;Mostly cloudy;NE;9;51%;30%;7
Boise, ID;91;60;93;62;Partly sunny;NNE;7;25%;0%;10
Boston, MA;90;72;96;77;Mostly sunny;SSW;9;49%;3%;10
Bridgeport, CT;89;71;92;75;Mostly sunny, humid;SSW;8;56%;7%;10
Buffalo, NY;84;74;88;73;A heavy thunderstorm;SW;13;63%;80%;8
Burlington, VT;90;70;96;71;Partly sunny;S;13;47%;44%;9
Caribou, ME;82;61;81;70;Partly sunny;S;8;71%;55%;4
Casper, WY;89;54;93;54;Mostly sunny;E;8;29%;13%;10
Charleston, SC;90;76;90;77;A t-storm around;S;7;70%;55%;10
Charleston, WV;94;73;96;75;Clouds and sun, hot;SW;6;61%;42%;11
Charlotte, NC;94;73;96;75;A t-storm around;SW;5;62%;64%;11
Cheyenne, WY;95;59;85;58;A thunderstorm;SW;11;43%;52%;11
Chicago, IL;92;78;88;72;A t-storm around;WNW;10;69%;44%;7
Cleveland, OH;89;79;92;75;A heavy thunderstorm;W;15;58%;80%;9
Columbia, SC;95;75;96;75;A t-storm around;SSW;5;62%;55%;11
Columbus, OH;93;74;95;73;Hot with some sun;WSW;10;65%;66%;10
Concord, NH;90;64;98;73;Periods of sun;SSW;8;50%;23%;9
Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;94;76;95;77;Plenty of sunshine;SE;10;58%;4%;11
Denver, CO;97;65;87;64;A t-storm around;SSW;9;38%;64%;10
Des Moines, IA;93;74;89;70;Partly sunny;NW;9;53%;30%;9
Detroit, MI;91;76;92;70;A strong t-storm;WNW;11;73%;50%;3
Dodge City, KS;99;69;90;66;A strong t-storm;WSW;10;66%;73%;11
Duluth, MN;85;64;81;58;Variable cloudiness;N;12;59%;12%;7
El Paso, TX;102;78;99;77;Mostly cloudy, hot;NW;7;31%;44%;10
Fairbanks, AK;65;54;71;53;A little a.m. rain;NNW;4;69%;74%;2
Fargo, ND;83;61;80;58;Decreasing clouds;N;12;62%;14%;6
Grand Junction, CO;96;67;96;66;Partly sunny, warm;SE;9;19%;5%;11
Grand Rapids, MI;92;76;84;66;A shower or t-storm;W;14;79%;60%;5
Hartford, CT;93;70;97;76;Very hot;S;7;51%;8%;10
Helena, MT;84;54;86;56;Mostly sunny, nice;SW;7;32%;1%;9
Honolulu, HI;90;78;89;77;A shower in the a.m.;ENE;18;61%;63%;13
Houston, TX;91;76;92;78;A t-storm in spots;SE;6;66%;73%;12
Indianapolis, IN;92;77;93;73;Hot with some sun;WSW;10;65%;55%;10
Jackson, MS;94;74;94;73;Sun and some clouds;SSW;3;58%;29%;11
Jacksonville, FL;91;74;91;74;A t-storm in spots;SE;7;66%;44%;12
Juneau, AK;59;54;57;54;Rain at times;ESE;11;93%;97%;1
Kansas City, MO;97;77;93;73;Mostly sunny, humid;N;5;58%;76%;11
Knoxville, TN;95;74;94;74;A t-storm around;SW;5;65%;43%;10
Las Vegas, NV;109;82;110;84;Plenty of sunshine;WNW;6;9%;3%;11
Lexington, KY;91;73;93;74;Partly sunny and hot;SW;9;67%;55%;11
Little Rock, AR;94;74;95;75;Sunshine and hot;S;6;60%;19%;11
Long Beach, CA;81;64;81;64;Partly sunny;SW;8;59%;0%;10
Los Angeles, CA;78;63;84;64;Partly sunny;S;6;53%;0%;10
Louisville, KY;93;76;96;77;Partly sunny and hot;WSW;9;62%;55%;11
Madison, WI;88;75;85;64;A t-storm around;W;8;61%;44%;8
Memphis, TN;96;78;95;78;Partial sunshine;SSW;7;56%;24%;10
Miami, FL;84;81;89;82;A stray thunderstorm;E;10;71%;72%;10
Milwaukee, WI;89;77;88;68;A t-storm around;WNW;15;62%;44%;9
Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;93;69;83;66;Not as hot;WNW;14;55%;8%;7
Mobile, AL;93;76;92;76;A stray p.m. t-storm;SSE;6;68%;52%;11
Montgomery, AL;95;73;92;74;Mostly sunny;SSW;4;62%;13%;12
Mt. Washington, NH;57;53;68;58;Windy;SSW;29;69%;27%;10
Nashville, TN;97;75;97;75;Partly sunny and hot;SW;6;57%;33%;11
New Orleans, LA;90;79;90;79;A stray p.m. t-storm;ESE;9;69%;63%;5
New York, NY;92;75;95;80;Partly sunny;S;8;50%;4%;10
Newark, NJ;93;73;97;77;Very hot;S;7;46%;8%;10
Norfolk, VA;96;75;95;78;A t-storm around;S;6;64%;55%;11
Oklahoma City, OK;95;74;95;74;Sunny;SSE;11;54%;7%;11
Olympia, WA;80;55;82;57;Plenty of sunshine;NNE;6;58%;3%;8
Omaha, NE;98;73;89;69;Partly sunny;N;7;55%;64%;10
Orlando, FL;93;78;93;78;A t-storm in spots;ESE;10;63%;45%;11
Philadelphia, PA;95;74;97;78;Partly sunny;S;7;50%;20%;10
Phoenix, AZ;111;87;112;86;Mostly sunny and hot;WSW;8;16%;8%;12
Pittsburgh, PA;94;71;95;74;Partly sunny;WSW;8;60%;77%;10
Portland, ME;85;67;84;73;Partly sunny, humid;SSW;9;65%;9%;9
Portland, OR;84;61;86;61;Abundant sunshine;NNW;6;55%;4%;9
Providence, RI;88;68;93;73;Sunshine, hot, humid;SSW;8;57%;2%;10
Raleigh, NC;94;74;95;75;A stray p.m. t-storm;SSW;6;68%;65%;11
Reno, NV;96;62;96;64;Mostly sunny;WNW;7;20%;1%;11
Richmond, VA;96;74;96;78;Partly sunny and hot;SSW;6;58%;36%;11
Roswell, NM;103;71;98;72;Partly sunny and hot;ESE;12;36%;48%;12
Sacramento, CA;95;58;94;56;Mostly sunny;S;7;43%;0%;11
Salt Lake City, UT;97;71;97;71;Sunny and very warm;ESE;8;23%;0%;11
San Antonio, TX;98;74;97;74;Sunshine and warm;SE;7;56%;17%;12
San Diego, CA;78;68;79;68;Partly sunny;NNW;8;59%;0%;11
San Francisco, CA;71;58;69;57;Partly sunny;WSW;11;69%;0%;10
Savannah, GA;92;75;94;76;A shower or t-storm;S;6;65%;62%;11
Seattle-Tacoma, WA;79;59;80;60;Sunny and pleasant;NNE;9;59%;3%;8
Sioux Falls, SD;94;65;84;65;Not as hot but humid;SW;8;58%;24%;9
Spokane, WA;86;59;89;61;Sunny and very warm;S;5;36%;0%;9
Springfield, IL;92;78;90;70;A t-storm in spots;W;11;71%;59%;8
St. Louis, MO;96;80;97;76;Very hot;NE;7;58%;64%;11
Tampa, FL;92;76;93;76;A t-storm or two;E;7;73%;77%;11
Toledo, OH;92;75;91;67;A heavy thunderstorm;W;12;68%;63%;3
Tucson, AZ;104;83;106;83;Partly sunny and hot;W;8;20%;3%;12
Tulsa, OK;97;76;97;76;Hot with sunshine;S;9;56%;13%;11
Vero Beach, FL;88;78;89;77;A t-storm in spots;ESE;12;72%;68%;12
Washington, DC;97;74;98;79;Partly sunny and hot;S;6;55%;23%;10
Wichita, KS;99;76;95;75;Mostly sunny;ESE;9;57%;55%;11
Wilmington, DE;93;72;95;77;Very hot;S;7;57%;21%;10
