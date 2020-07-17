US Forecast
US Forecast for Saturday, July 18, 2020
_____
City/Town, State;Yesterday’s High Temp (F);Yesterday’s Low Temp (F);Today’s High Temp (F);Today’s Low Temp (F);Weather Condition;Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Albany, NY;80;63;92;68;Mostly sunny;S;6;57%;2%;10
Albuquerque, NM;93;70;93;70;A t-storm around;SE;6;33%;73%;12
Anchorage, AK;67;55;68;54;Mostly cloudy;WSW;9;64%;44%;2
Asheville, NC;86;69;87;68;A t-storm in spots;WSW;5;71%;55%;10
Atlanta, GA;94;73;92;73;A t-storm in spots;SW;5;62%;44%;11
Atlantic City, NJ;83;74;86;75;Partly sunny;S;7;69%;26%;10
Austin, TX;100;75;95;75;Sun and some clouds;SSE;4;57%;8%;12
Baltimore, MD;95;77;96;78;Partly sunny and hot;S;5;44%;14%;10
Baton Rouge, LA;91;74;94;75;Sunshine and humid;SSE;7;65%;36%;12
Billings, MT;96;65;86;60;Not as hot;E;10;37%;8%;9
Birmingham, AL;95;73;93;73;A t-storm in spots;S;4;60%;44%;11
Bismarck, ND;96;64;80;58;Partly sunny, cooler;NW;10;65%;33%;7
Boise, ID;95;61;91;60;Mostly sunny;NNE;8;27%;0%;10
Boston, MA;75;68;90;71;Sunshine and warmer;SSW;5;58%;2%;10
Bridgeport, CT;79;68;88;71;Sunshine and warmer;S;6;60%;2%;10
Buffalo, NY;79;66;84;73;Partly sunny;SSW;10;61%;3%;10
Burlington, VT;84;65;90;70;Sunshine and warmer;SSE;7;53%;16%;9
Caribou, ME;63;56;83;60;Warmer with a shower;NW;5;69%;57%;7
Casper, WY;95;61;89;52;Mostly sunny;NE;11;30%;8%;10
Charleston, SC;89;75;89;77;Nice with sunshine;SSW;6;66%;11%;11
Charleston, WV;91;70;94;72;A p.m. t-storm;SSE;4;64%;59%;11
Charlotte, NC;93;74;94;74;A stray p.m. t-storm;SW;5;64%;65%;11
Cheyenne, WY;91;65;92;59;Turning cloudy, warm;NE;12;26%;16%;11
Chicago, IL;89;75;92;78;Partly sunny and hot;SSW;11;63%;65%;9
Cleveland, OH;82;72;88;78;Partly sunny, humid;SSE;8;57%;7%;10
Columbia, SC;95;74;95;75;Mostly sunny, humid;SSW;5;61%;44%;11
Columbus, OH;89;65;92;74;Hot with some sun;S;6;60%;30%;10
Concord, NH;73;62;92;64;Mostly sunny;WNW;6;57%;3%;9
Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;98;77;94;77;Sunshine;SSE;12;63%;5%;11
Denver, CO;96;69;97;65;Partly sunny, warm;NNE;7;23%;14%;11
Des Moines, IA;92;76;95;75;Windy and very humid;SSW;19;66%;75%;10
Detroit, MI;88;69;92;75;Partly sunny and hot;SSW;8;56%;42%;10
Dodge City, KS;97;77;103;73;Mostly sunny, warm;S;19;38%;32%;11
Duluth, MN;88;66;84;66;Rain, a thunderstorm;NNW;7;71%;70%;3
El Paso, TX;101;77;100;77;Mostly cloudy, hot;ESE;6;31%;32%;10
Fairbanks, AK;68;54;65;53;A t-storm in spots;SSE;6;81%;80%;1
Fargo, ND;92;68;83;62;Partly sunny, humid;NW;8;83%;25%;7
Grand Junction, CO;93;68;97;68;Mostly cloudy;SE;9;20%;2%;9
Grand Rapids, MI;86;68;92;76;Some sun, hot, humid;SSW;10;67%;71%;10
Hartford, CT;78;67;93;70;Mostly sunny;S;4;57%;4%;10
Helena, MT;83;56;84;54;Mostly sunny;W;9;35%;2%;9
Honolulu, HI;88;76;89;76;Partly sunny;ENE;14;57%;34%;13
Houston, TX;86;76;92;77;A t-storm in spots;SSE;6;65%;46%;12
Indianapolis, IN;89;69;92;76;Partly sunny and hot;SSW;7;63%;35%;10
Jackson, MS;93;73;95;72;Mostly sunny, humid;S;4;58%;15%;12
Jacksonville, FL;90;74;90;73;A t-storm in spots;SE;8;69%;44%;12
Juneau, AK;63;54;59;53;Occasional rain;ESE;10;90%;94%;1
Kansas City, MO;94;80;96;79;Mostly sunny, humid;SSW;16;55%;30%;11
Knoxville, TN;95;74;94;75;Partly sunny;SE;4;64%;44%;11
Las Vegas, NV;108;81;109;82;Mostly sunny;NW;6;10%;0%;11
Lexington, KY;84;72;90;73;Humid with some sun;SSW;6;74%;40%;11
Little Rock, AR;93;74;95;74;Mostly sunny, humid;S;7;61%;11%;11
Long Beach, CA;80;64;81;64;Partly sunny;SW;8;59%;0%;10
Los Angeles, CA;80;63;83;64;Partly sunny;S;6;58%;0%;10
Louisville, KY;85;74;93;77;Partly sunny and hot;SSW;6;66%;36%;11
Madison, WI;87;74;91;75;Mostly cloudy, humid;SSW;11;69%;81%;8
Memphis, TN;94;75;96;75;Mostly sunny, humid;SW;7;56%;17%;11
Miami, FL;89;82;88;82;A shower or t-storm;ENE;11;75%;82%;9
Milwaukee, WI;87;75;92;77;Turning cloudy;SSW;16;65%;79%;9
Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;89;78;94;70;A strong t-storm;NW;12;67%;82%;8
Mobile, AL;93;75;93;76;A shower in the p.m.;S;6;66%;60%;12
Montgomery, AL;96;72;91;73;Mostly sunny, humid;SE;4;64%;15%;12
Mt. Washington, NH;52;50;61;53;Clouds and sun;WNW;18;77%;4%;9
Nashville, TN;93;75;95;74;A stray thunderstorm;SSW;5;61%;45%;10
New Orleans, LA;91;78;92;79;Mostly sunny, humid;SE;8;63%;42%;12
New York, NY;84;72;91;75;Mostly sunny and hot;S;5;54%;0%;10
Newark, NJ;86;70;93;72;Mostly sunny and hot;S;5;50%;1%;10
Norfolk, VA;97;75;93;74;A t-storm or two;S;6;66%;82%;11
Oklahoma City, OK;98;76;95;75;Mostly sunny;S;13;58%;5%;11
Olympia, WA;71;48;79;53;Mostly cloudy;NW;5;58%;4%;7
Omaha, NE;95;79;98;74;Sunshine, windy, hot;SW;18;55%;34%;10
Orlando, FL;94;78;91;78;A t-storm in spots;E;10;69%;58%;12
Philadelphia, PA;90;72;94;74;Mostly sunny and hot;SSW;5;53%;7%;10
Phoenix, AZ;108;87;110;87;Mostly sunny and hot;WSW;7;18%;3%;12
Pittsburgh, PA;89;67;94;71;Mostly sunny and hot;S;5;53%;6%;10
Portland, ME;68;62;82;66;Warmer with some sun;SSW;6;73%;2%;9
Portland, OR;74;55;83;60;Variable cloudiness;NNW;6;54%;5%;8
Providence, RI;75;67;90;68;Mostly sunny;SSW;5;60%;2%;10
Raleigh, NC;96;74;93;75;A t-storm around;SW;5;67%;64%;11
Reno, NV;96;61;95;62;Sunny;WNW;5;22%;1%;11
Richmond, VA;95;73;95;73;Periods of sun;SE;5;60%;29%;11
Roswell, NM;103;75;102;73;Partly sunny and hot;SSE;10;29%;39%;12
Sacramento, CA;89;56;95;58;Sunny and warm;S;6;47%;0%;11
Salt Lake City, UT;100;72;97;69;Lots of sun, warm;SSE;8;21%;0%;11
San Antonio, TX;99;76;95;75;Partly sunny;SE;8;55%;27%;12
San Diego, CA;78;68;78;68;Low clouds, then sun;NNW;9;62%;0%;11
San Francisco, CA;69;57;70;57;Partly sunny;WSW;11;64%;0%;10
Savannah, GA;93;72;92;73;Partly sunny, humid;S;6;66%;27%;11
Seattle-Tacoma, WA;71;55;78;58;Partly sunny, warmer;NNE;7;59%;4%;8
Sioux Falls, SD;91;77;95;65;Severe thunderstorms;NNW;14;66%;86%;10
Spokane, WA;84;56;86;56;Nice with some sun;S;5;37%;2%;9
Springfield, IL;89;74;93;76;Partly sunny, humid;SSW;11;66%;35%;10
St. Louis, MO;94;75;97;79;Very hot and humid;SSW;8;57%;33%;11
Tampa, FL;93;76;92;76;A p.m. t-storm;E;7;76%;74%;12
Toledo, OH;87;64;92;75;Partly sunny and hot;SSW;6;57%;41%;10
Tucson, AZ;102;80;103;83;Mostly cloudy;N;7;28%;3%;9
Tulsa, OK;98;78;96;77;Sunshine, seasonable;S;11;58%;7%;11
Vero Beach, FL;90;78;89;76;A t-storm in spots;ESE;13;73%;78%;11
Washington, DC;95;75;96;75;Partial sunshine;SE;4;56%;13%;11
Wichita, KS;98;77;100;76;Partly sunny and hot;S;16;52%;12%;11
Wilmington, DE;89;73;92;72;Mostly sunny and hot;S;5;60%;8%;10
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather