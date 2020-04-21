US Forecast
US Forecast for Wednesday, April 22, 2020
_____
City/Town, State;Yesterday’s High Temp (F);Yesterday’s Low Temp (F);Today’s High Temp (F);Today’s Low Temp (F);Weather Condition;Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Albany, NY;53;31;43;30;Partly sunny, cold;W;16;39%;25%;7
Albuquerque, NM;72;46;73;46;Partly sunny;NW;13;29%;0%;10
Anchorage, AK;46;36;45;37;Spotty showers;SE;3;76%;87%;1
Asheville, NC;65;40;68;50;Mostly sunny;SSE;7;40%;73%;9
Atlanta, GA;73;46;71;54;Mostly sunny;SSE;6;41%;70%;10
Atlantic City, NJ;54;38;53;44;Sunlit and breezy;WSW;18;33%;8%;8
Austin, TX;85;70;81;63;Severe thunderstorms;SSW;8;83%;74%;3
Baltimore, MD;65;38;58;46;Sunshine and breezy;W;14;29%;26%;8
Baton Rouge, LA;85;64;84;71;Becoming cloudy;SSE;12;64%;74%;8
Billings, MT;73;45;71;47;Increasing clouds;SW;13;34%;68%;7
Birmingham, AL;76;48;71;58;Thickening clouds;SE;7;51%;74%;10
Bismarck, ND;79;47;71;44;Partly sunny, mild;WSW;12;45%;37%;7
Boise, ID;73;45;67;47;Showers around;WNW;8;48%;85%;3
Boston, MA;54;34;48;35;Windy and cooler;W;22;32%;25%;6
Bridgeport, CT;53;32;49;35;Mostly sunny, windy;WNW;25;35%;6%;8
Buffalo, NY;41;29;40;32;Partly sunny, cold;SSW;15;47%;25%;6
Burlington, VT;51;26;41;25;Windy and colder;WNW;19;38%;27%;3
Caribou, ME;49;30;37;21;Brisk and colder;W;14;57%;44%;2
Casper, WY;67;33;66;41;Turning cloudy;SW;11;38%;28%;8
Charleston, SC;78;55;68;57;Mostly sunny;SSE;8;45%;25%;10
Charleston, WV;62;33;63;50;Mostly sunny;SSE;5;44%;35%;9
Charlotte, NC;73;44;70;53;Plenty of sun;S;5;37%;65%;9
Cheyenne, WY;65;40;63;40;Mostly sunny;WNW;11;38%;33%;8
Chicago, IL;47;37;62;49;Showers around;SW;12;55%;93%;3
Cleveland, OH;44;34;44;41;Clouds and sun;E;10;47%;60%;8
Columbia, SC;78;50;73;55;Sunny and pleasant;SSE;5;34%;65%;10
Columbus, OH;51;27;58;47;Clouds and sun;SSW;6;48%;55%;4
Concord, NH;55;27;45;26;Mostly sunny, windy;W;19;32%;25%;7
Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;83;64;82;59;Severe thunderstorms;W;17;81%;69%;3
Denver, CO;67;42;68;42;Clouds and sun;W;8;36%;33%;9
Des Moines, IA;63;50;73;49;Warmer;SSW;16;54%;66%;7
Detroit, MI;43;25;44;37;Rain and snow shower;E;6;40%;84%;4
Dodge City, KS;69;47;64;44;Rain and a t-storm;NNW;14;85%;69%;2
Duluth, MN;42;31;37;32;Some sun;NE;12;65%;40%;4
El Paso, TX;88;57;83;57;Sunny;WNW;12;20%;3%;11
Fairbanks, AK;42;29;45;29;Mostly cloudy;SW;3;54%;38%;2
Fargo, ND;44;36;58;38;Partly sunny, warmer;ENE;8;66%;24%;5
Grand Junction, CO;69;42;71;45;Clouds and sun;W;7;31%;15%;9
Grand Rapids, MI;40;24;47;40;A p.m. shower or two;E;8;52%;84%;3
Hartford, CT;54;31;48;31;Partly sunny, windy;NW;19;35%;27%;8
Helena, MT;69;40;65;43;Cloudy and breezy;W;13;34%;71%;3
Honolulu, HI;81;67;83;71;A shower or two;ENE;6;62%;82%;12
Houston, TX;84;70;80;73;A strong t-storm;SSW;9;81%;80%;3
Indianapolis, IN;54;33;67;51;Inc. clouds;SSW;9;50%;72%;6
Jackson, MS;80;56;77;63;Becoming cloudy;SE;11;54%;74%;9
Jacksonville, FL;83;59;76;64;Mostly sunny, nice;ESE;9;55%;8%;10
Juneau, AK;49;40;49;39;Rain at times;E;12;80%;93%;1
Kansas City, MO;72;54;65;51;Rain and a t-storm;NE;9;66%;86%;2
Knoxville, TN;71;41;69;52;Mostly sunny;SSE;5;48%;80%;9
Las Vegas, NV;79;62;86;66;Sunshine and warm;NW;8;20%;0%;9
Lexington, KY;62;33;66;51;Inc. clouds;SSW;7;57%;68%;9
Little Rock, AR;80;56;70;59;A strong t-storm;S;11;75%;85%;5
Long Beach, CA;70;56;80;61;Sunny and pleasant;NNW;7;52%;0%;10
Los Angeles, CA;73;56;85;66;Plenty of sunshine;NNW;6;47%;2%;10
Louisville, KY;63;37;69;54;Inc. clouds;S;8;52%;73%;9
Madison, WI;48;34;65;41;Showers and t-storms;SSE;8;64%;87%;2
Memphis, TN;76;55;69;58;Not as warm;SSE;11;56%;80%;6
Miami, FL;88;72;87;78;Mostly sunny, warm;E;9;56%;1%;11
Milwaukee, WI;48;35;50;41;Showers around;ESE;13;62%;88%;2
Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;48;38;68;39;Partly sunny;E;8;50%;25%;4
Mobile, AL;83;58;80;70;Turning out cloudy;SSE;9;62%;70%;10
Montgomery, AL;77;51;73;61;Increasing clouds;SSE;6;56%;68%;10
Mt. Washington, NH;23;-1;8;0;Windy and frigid;WNW;34;97%;71%;3
Nashville, TN;72;40;69;54;Increasing clouds;SSE;7;46%;85%;8
New Orleans, LA;83;66;83;73;Becoming cloudy;SSE;14;61%;70%;6
New York, NY;58;35;52;40;Mostly sunny, windy;WNW;24;28%;8%;8
Newark, NJ;60;33;52;37;Windy and cooler;WNW;20;28%;10%;8
Norfolk, VA;74;43;63;49;Sunny and cooler;SSW;8;29%;11%;9
Oklahoma City, OK;81;61;69;53;Strong thunderstorms;NW;14;82%;86%;2
Olympia, WA;59;44;58;44;Rain;SW;6;83%;90%;1
Omaha, NE;72;54;76;47;Decreasing clouds;SSW;13;48%;55%;7
Orlando, FL;87;66;86;70;Partly sunny;ENE;8;44%;4%;11
Philadelphia, PA;59;35;54;41;Mostly sunny, cooler;W;15;26%;12%;8
Phoenix, AZ;83;60;92;63;Sunny and very warm;WNW;7;21%;0%;10
Pittsburgh, PA;50;29;51;41;Increasing clouds;ESE;11;35%;32%;8
Portland, ME;47;33;45;33;Windy with some sun;W;19;40%;7%;5
Portland, OR;63;49;61;46;Rain;SW;7;81%;92%;1
Providence, RI;50;32;48;33;Sunshine and windy;WNW;20;33%;1%;8
Raleigh, NC;73;43;66;51;Plenty of sun;S;6;38%;25%;9
Reno, NV;69;44;73;46;Partly sunny;W;11;37%;12%;8
Richmond, VA;71;39;64;48;Plenty of sun;SSW;8;30%;18%;9
Roswell, NM;88;54;82;49;Breezy with sunshine;N;15;24%;0%;10
Sacramento, CA;78;49;82;57;Clouds and sun;NW;6;61%;5%;8
Salt Lake City, UT;69;48;68;50;Partly sunny;SE;9;35%;74%;8
San Antonio, TX;89;71;86;62;A t-storm in spots;SSE;8;79%;45%;4
San Diego, CA;68;56;74;59;Sunny and pleasant;WSW;7;57%;0%;10
San Francisco, CA;64;53;68;55;Turning sunny;W;12;67%;2%;9
Savannah, GA;81;52;72;59;Mostly sunny;ESE;9;49%;25%;10
Seattle-Tacoma, WA;59;49;58;49;Rain;SW;5;82%;92%;1
Sioux Falls, SD;69;47;76;42;More clouds than sun;NNW;13;42%;11%;6
Spokane, WA;69;43;54;42;Brief p.m. showers;WSW;7;66%;91%;2
Springfield, IL;60;39;73;51;Warmer;S;15;45%;84%;7
St. Louis, MO;66;43;66;52;Rain, a thunderstorm;SE;8;65%;91%;3
Tampa, FL;84;63;88;70;Mostly sunny;ESE;6;50%;1%;11
Toledo, OH;44;25;46;40;Clouds and sun;E;3;57%;72%;4
Tucson, AZ;83;54;84;58;Plenty of sun;S;9;24%;0%;10
Tulsa, OK;82;60;66;55;Strong thunderstorms;N;9;85%;87%;2
Vero Beach, FL;85;63;82;71;Mostly sunny, nice;E;10;56%;2%;11
Washington, DC;63;38;59;43;Sunlit and breezy;SE;16;27%;11%;8
Wichita, KS;80;56;61;51;Rain and a t-storm;NNW;9;84%;85%;2
Wilmington, DE;60;35;54;40;Sunshine and breezy;W;15;28%;10%;8
_____
