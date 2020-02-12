US Forecast
US Forecast for Thursday, February 13, 2020
_____
City/Town, State;Yesterday’s High Temp (F);Yesterday’s Low Temp (F);Today’s High Temp (F);Today’s Low Temp (F);Weather Condition;Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Albany, NY;41;33;40;16;Snow and rain;WNW;6;78%;74%;1
Albuquerque, NM;46;24;49;27;Plenty of sunshine;NE;5;40%;0%;4
Anchorage, AK;27;9;19;4;Mostly sunny, cold;NNE;5;61%;5%;1
Asheville, NC;52;51;59;30;Morning rain, cloudy;NW;10;70%;77%;1
Atlanta, GA;67;61;62;35;A little a.m. rain;NW;8;78%;82%;1
Atlantic City, NJ;46;42;57;38;Rain and drizzle;WNW;14;91%;67%;1
Austin, TX;60;40;56;34;Plenty of sun;NNE;9;60%;4%;5
Baltimore, MD;49;42;58;33;Rain and drizzle;WNW;11;75%;80%;1
Baton Rouge, LA;78;52;57;39;Cloudy and cooler;N;9;69%;30%;1
Billings, MT;23;11;32;26;Mostly sunny, cold;WSW;8;68%;26%;3
Birmingham, AL;72;53;57;29;Cloudy and cooler;N;9;78%;34%;1
Bismarck, ND;3;-15;8;-1;Sunny, but cold;SSE;7;57%;1%;3
Boise, ID;47;28;50;33;Mostly sunny;SE;8;52%;57%;3
Boston, MA;45;35;41;26;Occasional rain;W;6;85%;71%;1
Bridgeport, CT;43;36;45;28;Rain and drizzle;WNW;7;91%;69%;1
Buffalo, NY;36;31;35;10;On-and-off snow;WNW;9;72%;90%;1
Burlington, VT;37;31;35;0;Snow tapering off;N;7;87%;91%;1
Caribou, ME;34;23;28;-9;Colder with snow;NNW;8;80%;91%;1
Casper, WY;26;5;25;22;Partly sunny, cold;SSW;14;77%;4%;3
Charleston, SC;71;62;74;50;Showers and t-storms;NW;12;81%;93%;1
Charleston, WV;46;44;53;24;A little a.m. rain;WNW;9;81%;66%;1
Charlotte, NC;60;57;67;39;Morning rain, cloudy;N;9;72%;79%;1
Cheyenne, WY;27;10;28;17;Turning sunny;SSW;8;63%;26%;3
Chicago, IL;36;21;26;2;A little snow;WNW;18;64%;74%;1
Cleveland, OH;39;31;35;15;A little snow;NW;13;84%;89%;1
Columbia, SC;76;66;72;45;Showers and t-storms;NNW;9;73%;70%;1
Columbus, OH;38;33;36;13;Cloudy, snow showers;NW;9;83%;82%;1
Concord, NH;39;31;37;15;Snow, ice early;WNW;3;86%;65%;1
Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;48;35;46;27;Mostly sunny;NNE;13;69%;8%;4
Denver, CO;33;13;30;17;Clearing;SSW;5;65%;8%;3
Des Moines, IA;35;-5;6;-5;Sunny and breezy;E;15;52%;0%;3
Detroit, MI;35;31;34;7;Some morning snow;NW;9;65%;90%;1
Dodge City, KS;42;15;27;16;Mostly cloudy;SE;10;47%;6%;1
Duluth, MN;28;-12;5;-10;Bitterly cold;WSW;7;52%;2%;2
El Paso, TX;53;33;60;35;Mostly sunny;NE;5;55%;0%;5
Fairbanks, AK;-4;-32;-18;-32;Very cold;NNE;3;62%;3%;1
Fargo, ND;1;-20;-3;-13;Frigid;S;7;60%;1%;2
Grand Junction, CO;42;22;42;22;Plenty of sunshine;ENE;5;48%;0%;4
Grand Rapids, MI;36;23;28;11;A little snow;NNW;16;67%;76%;1
Hartford, CT;45;33;43;26;Occasional rain;WNW;5;93%;65%;1
Helena, MT;31;16;41;25;Not as cold;ENE;6;51%;51%;3
Honolulu, HI;81;68;83;72;Partial sunshine;ENE;5;66%;74%;6
Houston, TX;59;47;59;40;Plenty of sun;NNE;9;59%;10%;5
Indianapolis, IN;38;32;34;5;A snow shower;NW;11;76%;61%;2
Jackson, MS;73;48;53;31;Cloudy and cooler;N;10;68%;29%;1
Jacksonville, FL;82;68;84;58;A p.m. t-storm;W;11;68%;80%;3
Juneau, AK;39;32;38;28;A touch of rain;E;4;87%;90%;0
Kansas City, MO;36;7;18;4;Sunny;SW;9;45%;0%;3
Knoxville, TN;56;53;58;27;A little a.m. rain;N;9;68%;59%;1
Las Vegas, NV;63;37;62;39;Plenty of sunshine;N;5;26%;0%;4
Lexington, KY;41;38;40;18;Decreasing clouds;WNW;11;82%;36%;2
Little Rock, AR;45;36;45;23;Plenty of sunshine;NNE;9;54%;20%;4
Long Beach, CA;64;46;66;46;Partly sunny;SE;5;59%;0%;4
Los Angeles, CA;70;48;70;48;Partly sunny;SW;5;62%;2%;4
Louisville, KY;41;38;41;18;Decreasing clouds;NW;11;73%;30%;2
Madison, WI;37;7;13;-11;Morning snow showers;WNW;17;53%;63%;1
Memphis, TN;52;38;46;22;Decreasing clouds;N;13;69%;21%;2
Miami, FL;82;75;83;72;Partly sunny;SSE;13;66%;48%;5
Milwaukee, WI;36;17;17;-2;A little snow;WNW;17;58%;75%;1
Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;35;-11;3;-13;Bitterly cold;WSW;9;54%;0%;3
Mobile, AL;73;63;66;43;Spotty showers;N;9;81%;72%;1
Montgomery, AL;76;60;63;37;A little a.m. rain;N;7;83%;79%;1
Mt. Washington, NH;13;10;18;-8;Very windy;WNW;36;99%;90%;1
Nashville, TN;59;42;45;19;Mostly cloudy;NNW;9;70%;26%;1
New Orleans, LA;78;58;61;45;Cooler with a shower;NNE;11;75%;64%;1
New York, NY;46;39;50;29;Rain and drizzle;WNW;9;84%;71%;1
Newark, NJ;46;37;51;29;Rain and drizzle;WNW;9;81%;70%;1
Norfolk, VA;54;47;72;42;Warmer with rain;NW;11;75%;76%;1
Oklahoma City, OK;43;19;35;20;Sunshine, quite cold;NE;12;46%;4%;4
Olympia, WA;48;35;46;37;Rain and drizzle;SW;8;88%;79%;1
Omaha, NE;40;-4;13;4;Plenty of sunshine;SE;13;42%;0%;3
Orlando, FL;86;67;86;68;Some sun;SW;12;65%;66%;5
Philadelphia, PA;47;39;55;33;Rain and drizzle;WNW;9;79%;78%;1
Phoenix, AZ;64;41;68;45;Plenty of sun;NNE;4;46%;0%;4
Pittsburgh, PA;41;34;38;16;P.M. snow showers;WNW;9;77%;86%;1
Portland, ME;41;32;37;17;Snow and rain;NW;6;75%;80%;1
Portland, OR;51;35;45;38;Rain and drizzle;SW;6;85%;79%;1
Providence, RI;45;33;43;28;Occasional rain;W;6;88%;65%;1
Raleigh, NC;57;54;70;41;Occasional rain;NNW;9;74%;72%;1
Reno, NV;54;24;58;30;Plenty of sun;WSW;6;45%;0%;4
Richmond, VA;52;43;65;37;Morning rain, cloudy;NW;9;75%;85%;1
Roswell, NM;52;26;50;27;Mostly sunny;SSW;9;59%;0%;4
Sacramento, CA;68;37;66;40;Plenty of sunshine;S;5;65%;2%;3
Salt Lake City, UT;43;29;44;30;Partly sunny;SSE;8;55%;0%;3
San Antonio, TX;64;43;60;35;Plenty of sunshine;NE;10;58%;3%;5
San Diego, CA;64;46;65;49;Partly sunny;N;5;63%;0%;4
San Francisco, CA;63;46;57;45;Low clouds breaking;SW;7;79%;1%;3
Savannah, GA;77;65;82;52;Showers and t-storms;NNW;12;76%;89%;2
Seattle-Tacoma, WA;49;39;47;40;Rain and drizzle;SSW;10;85%;78%;1
Sioux Falls, SD;33;-16;1;-11;Sunny, but frigid;SE;8;62%;1%;3
Spokane, WA;45;28;46;32;P.M. snow showers;SW;5;71%;79%;1
Springfield, IL;36;19;20;-3;Brisk and very cold;NW;16;72%;7%;2
St. Louis, MO;37;20;26;5;Decreasing clouds;NNW;13;62%;6%;3
Tampa, FL;83;68;80;66;Mostly sunny, warm;SSW;8;84%;68%;5
Toledo, OH;36;31;35;7;A bit of a.m. snow;NNW;6;84%;91%;1
Tucson, AZ;59;37;66;44;Sunny;ESE;6;48%;0%;4
Tulsa, OK;43;20;33;18;Sunny, but very cold;NNE;9;46%;5%;4
Vero Beach, FL;84;69;86;67;Mostly sunny;SSW;11;70%;40%;5
Washington, DC;50;43;60;33;Rain and drizzle;WNW;10;79%;73%;1
Wichita, KS;37;10;23;11;Partial sunshine;E;10;52%;12%;3
Wilmington, DE;48;39;56;33;Rain and drizzle;WNW;11;86%;81%;1
_____
