US Forecast
US Forecast for Saturday, February 8, 2020
_____
City/Town, State;Yesterday’s High Temp (F);Yesterday’s Low Temp (F);Today’s High Temp (F);Today’s Low Temp (F);Weather Condition;Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Albany, NY;39;17;27;7;Mostly sunny, colder;NNW;12;36%;2%;3
Albuquerque, NM;60;31;62;33;Plenty of sunshine;SSE;6;38%;0%;4
Anchorage, AK;37;27;44;34;Afternoon snow;SSE;15;65%;75%;0
Asheville, NC;37;23;40;26;Rain and snow shower;W;7;70%;78%;1
Atlanta, GA;41;28;47;32;Spotty showers;N;6;71%;63%;2
Atlantic City, NJ;56;33;45;35;Cooler;SSW;13;43%;5%;3
Austin, TX;72;40;62;57;Partly sunny;SSE;5;57%;14%;2
Baltimore, MD;55;32;46;32;Cooler;S;8;46%;31%;3
Baton Rouge, LA;62;48;67;54;A shower;SE;4;62%;58%;3
Billings, MT;36;25;41;18;Inc. clouds;N;14;67%;75%;2
Birmingham, AL;45;35;56;36;Partly sunny;ENE;8;57%;42%;4
Bismarck, ND;11;7;29;14;A bit of p.m. snow;NNE;6;67%;70%;2
Boise, ID;51;36;42;25;A shower or two;NNW;9;72%;67%;1
Boston, MA;50;25;36;18;Sunny, windy, colder;WNW;26;29%;2%;3
Bridgeport, CT;50;25;38;24;Sunshine and colder;NNE;13;37%;26%;3
Buffalo, NY;26;17;23;15;Clouds and sun, cold;ESE;7;64%;29%;1
Burlington, VT;26;6;15;-6;Turning sunny;E;11;55%;0%;3
Caribou, ME;20;4;14;-13;Mostly sunny;WNW;9;63%;22%;2
Casper, WY;29;19;40;15;Winds subsiding;W;23;67%;66%;3
Charleston, SC;58;35;55;41;Periods of sun;SW;6;46%;14%;4
Charleston, WV;34;26;43;27;A little p.m. snow;SW;6;68%;100%;1
Charlotte, NC;48;27;44;31;A couple of showers;SW;6;49%;68%;2
Cheyenne, WY;30;21;43;16;Not as cold;NW;13;57%;37%;3
Chicago, IL;35;25;35;27;Morning snow showers;SW;6;66%;72%;1
Cleveland, OH;31;27;33;29;Snow showers;ESE;7;72%;82%;1
Columbia, SC;51;29;51;34;Sun and some clouds;NW;5;56%;23%;4
Columbus, OH;32;23;34;24;Cloudy, snow showers;WSW;6;64%;72%;1
Concord, NH;32;14;27;-4;Mostly sunny, breezy;NNW;14;44%;2%;3
Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;59;35;61;52;Sunny;SSE;10;50%;25%;4
Denver, CO;31;19;48;22;Partly sunny;S;7;53%;31%;3
Des Moines, IA;26;11;29;24;Mostly sunny;SE;8;67%;28%;3
Detroit, MI;31;22;31;26;Periods of sun;SSE;5;65%;29%;1
Dodge City, KS;47;25;53;33;Plenty of sunshine;S;16;58%;1%;4
Duluth, MN;21;6;22;13;Clouds and sun;SW;7;54%;19%;2
El Paso, TX;66;37;69;43;Plenty of sun;WSW;6;38%;0%;4
Fairbanks, AK;13;5;24;16;Mostly cloudy;ESE;3;53%;69%;0
Fargo, ND;1;-11;18;5;Not as cold;ENE;9;74%;19%;1
Grand Junction, CO;46;26;46;27;Sun and some clouds;NW;5;62%;28%;3
Grand Rapids, MI;34;22;33;25;Afternoon flurries;SSW;6;67%;75%;1
Hartford, CT;46;24;37;18;Mostly sunny, colder;NNW;12;37%;26%;3
Helena, MT;42;29;39;16;Breezy with snow;NNW;15;55%;88%;1
Honolulu, HI;76;65;77;66;Partly sunny;N;13;55%;28%;5
Houston, TX;72;50;67;59;Becoming cloudy;SE;6;65%;29%;2
Indianapolis, IN;35;28;35;27;Cloudy, snow showers;SW;7;72%;68%;1
Jackson, MS;53;39;60;43;Partly sunny;ESE;5;52%;10%;4
Jacksonville, FL;60;39;63;44;Plenty of sunshine;S;6;46%;15%;4
Juneau, AK;38;30;38;36;A little snow;E;11;86%;93%;0
Kansas City, MO;39;20;44;36;Partly sunny, milder;SSE;5;55%;43%;3
Knoxville, TN;37;28;44;28;Rain and snow shower;SW;6;63%;57%;1
Las Vegas, NV;68;40;69;42;Mostly sunny;NNE;6;32%;3%;4
Lexington, KY;32;28;41;23;Cloudy, snow showers;W;9;71%;64%;1
Little Rock, AR;48;31;53;41;Mostly sunny;SE;5;50%;15%;4
Long Beach, CA;67;46;65;51;Mostly sunny;SE;5;71%;25%;4
Los Angeles, CA;71;48;70;52;Mostly sunny, nice;SE;6;64%;26%;4
Louisville, KY;39;32;40;26;A snow shower;WSW;9;68%;62%;1
Madison, WI;33;16;30;15;Morning snow showers;SSW;5;61%;72%;1
Memphis, TN;46;32;51;38;Mostly cloudy;SE;5;57%;14%;3
Miami, FL;73;58;76;69;Some sun;NE;10;57%;19%;4
Milwaukee, WI;38;24;33;25;Morning snow showers;SW;5;65%;78%;1
Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;29;3;20;13;Mostly cloudy;SE;6;62%;66%;2
Mobile, AL;56;45;66;51;A passing shower;SSE;7;62%;57%;4
Montgomery, AL;46;35;56;38;Partly sunny;NE;7;65%;43%;3
Mt. Washington, NH;35;-9;-7;-12;Turning sunny, windy;WNW;27;84%;0%;3
Nashville, TN;39;30;49;27;Partly sunny;S;7;53%;17%;3
New Orleans, LA;60;51;69;57;A passing shower;SSE;7;63%;55%;3
New York, NY;55;28;39;31;Sunny and colder;NNE;15;35%;55%;3
Newark, NJ;54;27;42;28;Sunny and cooler;NNE;12;37%;56%;3
Norfolk, VA;65;31;49;33;Cooler;SSW;7;42%;14%;3
Oklahoma City, OK;48;29;54;43;Mostly sunny;SSE;9;57%;42%;4
Olympia, WA;51;40;48;31;A little rain;NNE;9;76%;67%;1
Omaha, NE;25;14;39;33;Not as cold;SSE;11;62%;47%;3
Orlando, FL;65;45;71;53;Sunny and nice;NE;8;45%;6%;5
Philadelphia, PA;56;30;45;29;Cooler;SSE;11;40%;17%;3
Phoenix, AZ;67;42;72;47;Sunny and pleasant;E;5;43%;0%;4
Pittsburgh, PA;32;25;36;28;P.M. snow showers;SSW;7;65%;84%;1
Portland, ME;35;18;28;5;Mostly sunny, breezy;NW;14;35%;2%;3
Portland, OR;54;42;49;35;A bit of rain;SSW;6;76%;70%;1
Providence, RI;53;24;38;18;Sunny and colder;NW;15;34%;3%;3
Raleigh, NC;55;28;47;32;Cooler;SW;6;48%;21%;3
Reno, NV;60;36;56;28;Mostly sunny;NE;9;37%;14%;3
Richmond, VA;58;28;48;31;Cooler;SSW;7;43%;14%;3
Roswell, NM;62;34;69;37;Mostly sunny;SSW;9;46%;3%;4
Sacramento, CA;65;38;64;44;Mostly sunny;NNW;7;74%;3%;3
Salt Lake City, UT;44;35;44;24;Partly sunny;N;11;67%;55%;3
San Antonio, TX;74;44;65;61;Partly sunny;SSE;6;81%;67%;2
San Diego, CA;65;49;65;54;Mostly sunny;S;6;69%;25%;4
San Francisco, CA;61;47;60;46;Mostly sunny;N;7;65%;2%;3
Savannah, GA;58;34;58;40;Partly sunny;SSW;5;52%;12%;4
Seattle-Tacoma, WA;52;42;49;36;A bit of rain;NNE;7;80%;67%;1
Sioux Falls, SD;18;1;31;21;A bit of p.m. snow;ESE;9;71%;93%;3
Spokane, WA;40;35;43;22;Rain and snow shower;NNE;5;72%;47%;1
Springfield, IL;34;26;32;25;Mostly cloudy;SSE;9;82%;26%;1
St. Louis, MO;39;26;37;28;Partly sunny, chilly;SE;7;60%;27%;3
Tampa, FL;64;44;70;52;Nice with sunshine;ENE;6;44%;5%;5
Toledo, OH;32;24;31;26;A snow shower;SSE;2;78%;76%;1
Tucson, AZ;66;38;74;45;Sunny and warm;SE;5;34%;0%;4
Tulsa, OK;50;27;55;44;Mostly sunny;SSE;6;57%;11%;4
Vero Beach, FL;69;45;73;59;Mostly sunny;NE;9;59%;10%;5
Washington, DC;55;32;47;31;Increasing clouds;S;8;39%;26%;3
Wichita, KS;45;24;53;40;Mostly sunny;S;10;52%;1%;3
Wilmington, DE;56;29;45;29;Cooler;SE;11;42%;14%;3
_____
