US Forecast for Tuesday, January 14, 2020

City/Town, State;Yesterday’s High Temp (F);Yesterday’s Low Temp (F);Today’s High Temp (F);Today’s Low Temp (F);Weather Condition;Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Albany, NY;40;31;43;38;Mostly cloudy;S;5;59%;60%;1

Albuquerque, NM;56;25;55;29;Partly sunny;SSE;5;37%;0%;3

Anchorage, AK;13;4;13;-2;Very cold;NNE;2;75%;7%;1

Asheville, NC;61;56;66;54;Spotty showers;W;5;78%;76%;1

Atlanta, GA;65;63;70;62;Showers and t-storms;SSW;6;81%;87%;1

Atlantic City, NJ;52;43;50;44;Rain and drizzle;W;7;83%;66%;1

Austin, TX;63;59;75;67;Mostly cloudy;SSE;2;78%;60%;1

Baltimore, MD;55;43;49;42;Rain and drizzle;WNW;4;82%;64%;1

Baton Rouge, LA;68;67;77;67;Areas of morning fog;SSE;6;81%;56%;1

Billings, MT;16;3;8;-1;Rather cloudy;E;7;73%;67%;1

Birmingham, AL;71;64;72;66;Showers and t-storms;SSW;7;81%;83%;1

Bismarck, ND;19;-8;0;-10;Frigid with some sun;NNW;7;65%;80%;1

Boise, ID;38;29;38;18;A thick cloud cover;W;6;70%;75%;1

Boston, MA;41;36;43;40;Mostly cloudy;S;5;62%;48%;1

Bridgeport, CT;44;34;43;38;Rather cloudy;SSW;6;73%;71%;2

Buffalo, NY;40;30;46;33;Mostly cloudy;WSW;8;67%;10%;2

Burlington, VT;30;20;34;30;Inc. clouds;S;4;73%;51%;2

Caribou, ME;18;8;18;9;Inc. clouds;SE;2;70%;75%;2

Casper, WY;33;19;39;16;Cloudy and breezy;WSW;23;59%;27%;1

Charleston, SC;71;63;74;63;Fog in the morning;SW;6;79%;42%;1

Charleston, WV;56;44;64;42;A shower or two;W;6;70%;61%;1

Charlotte, NC;65;62;71;62;Spotty showers;SW;7;72%;78%;1

Cheyenne, WY;37;24;44;21;Partly sunny, milder;W;9;37%;50%;3

Chicago, IL;35;33;43;29;Clouds breaking;WNW;11;71%;9%;2

Cleveland, OH;43;34;49;35;Mostly cloudy, mild;WSW;12;75%;10%;1

Columbia, SC;72;65;75;64;A t-storm in spots;SW;6;74%;55%;1

Columbus, OH;46;35;54;34;Clouds and sun, mild;W;8;75%;30%;2

Concord, NH;31;25;38;29;Inc. clouds;SSE;4;73%;57%;2

Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;60;52;69;61;Mild with some sun;S;6;73%;27%;3

Denver, CO;43;26;53;25;Partly sunny;SW;7;28%;10%;3

Des Moines, IA;32;29;34;22;Partly sunny;ESE;9;73%;70%;2

Detroit, MI;38;29;43;30;Mostly cloudy, mild;WSW;8;78%;13%;1

Dodge City, KS;58;22;56;31;Sunny and mild;SW;12;46%;2%;3

Duluth, MN;26;25;32;13;A little snow;WSW;10;75%;67%;1

El Paso, TX;68;34;67;42;Plenty of sunshine;S;6;28%;0%;4

Fairbanks, AK;-3;-6;-1;-13;Mainly cloudy;S;3;82%;69%;0

Fargo, ND;25;11;16;3;Mostly cloudy;NE;9;62%;79%;1

Grand Junction, CO;36;17;36;19;Partly sunny;N;5;68%;2%;3

Grand Rapids, MI;35;30;41;28;A snow shower;W;10;76%;52%;1

Hartford, CT;42;32;45;36;Mostly cloudy;S;4;63%;73%;2

Helena, MT;14;1;10;4;A snow shower;NW;4;68%;71%;1

Honolulu, HI;80;74;80;73;Mostly cloudy, windy;ENE;19;65%;44%;2

Houston, TX;64;63;76;68;Areas of morning fog;SSE;6;84%;53%;1

Indianapolis, IN;43;36;51;36;Partly sunny, mild;WNW;8;71%;7%;2

Jackson, MS;65;63;72;65;Showers and t-storms;S;5;86%;71%;1

Jacksonville, FL;81;63;81;62;Partly sunny, warm;SSW;6;67%;8%;4

Juneau, AK;14;3;13;4;Sunny, but very cold;E;9;57%;0%;1

Kansas City, MO;49;34;49;41;Partly sunny, milder;ESE;5;61%;6%;2

Knoxville, TN;61;55;66;57;Warm with rain;SW;6;82%;94%;1

Las Vegas, NV;57;34;58;35;Mostly sunny, cool;NNW;5;44%;0%;3

Lexington, KY;50;44;60;44;Rather cloudy;NNW;7;75%;44%;2

Little Rock, AR;50;43;61;55;Mainly cloudy;ESE;4;90%;74%;1

Long Beach, CA;62;44;61;43;Partly sunny;ENE;3;71%;1%;3

Los Angeles, CA;64;46;63;45;Partly sunny;NE;5;74%;2%;3

Louisville, KY;49;43;60;44;Mostly cloudy, warm;N;6;68%;15%;2

Madison, WI;31;28;39;18;An a.m. snow shower;NW;9;66%;48%;2

Memphis, TN;54;51;65;59;Mostly cloudy;S;3;76%;83%;1

Miami, FL;80;75;80;69;Mostly sunny;E;12;70%;27%;4

Milwaukee, WI;33;30;42;24;An a.m. snow shower;WNW;11;75%;45%;2

Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;29;26;31;14;An a.m. snow shower;NE;11;73%;62%;1

Mobile, AL;69;67;73;65;Fog in the morning;SSE;6;92%;44%;1

Montgomery, AL;68;65;71;65;Cloudy, a t-storm;SSW;6;84%;75%;1

Mt. Washington, NH;22;9;20;11;Windy;S;30;77%;64%;1

Nashville, TN;54;50;66;55;A little a.m. rain;NE;4;71%;85%;1

New Orleans, LA;71;67;75;66;Fog in the morning;SSE;6;85%;34%;1

New York, NY;48;41;47;41;Mostly cloudy;SW;6;63%;66%;2

Newark, NJ;47;37;46;40;Mostly cloudy;SW;5;65%;57%;2

Norfolk, VA;69;53;64;49;Rain tapering off;W;6;88%;81%;1

Oklahoma City, OK;52;41;61;49;Sunny and mild;S;7;59%;5%;3

Olympia, WA;37;26;27;25;A snow shower;S;6;89%;78%;1

Omaha, NE;33;25;37;25;Partly sunny;ESE;7;70%;45%;2

Orlando, FL;84;64;84;65;Partly sunny;ESE;5;67%;44%;4

Philadelphia, PA;50;38;49;41;Mostly cloudy;WSW;5;69%;48%;1

Phoenix, AZ;68;41;69;43;Plenty of sunshine;NNE;5;45%;0%;3

Pittsburgh, PA;51;36;55;36;Mostly cloudy;W;7;67%;44%;1

Portland, ME;31;28;35;32;Inc. clouds;SE;7;63%;68%;1

Portland, OR;41;34;35;28;Rain and snow shower;S;6;83%;80%;1

Providence, RI;43;34;44;38;Mostly cloudy;SSE;5;65%;73%;2

Raleigh, NC;69;64;71;60;Spotty showers;W;6;78%;79%;1

Reno, NV;48;33;41;23;Mostly cloudy;WSW;14;51%;28%;2

Richmond, VA;59;51;60;46;A couple of showers;WNW;5;77%;80%;1

Roswell, NM;75;28;71;36;Sunny and mild;SW;6;31%;0%;3

Sacramento, CA;56;44;56;36;Mostly cloudy;SSE;7;62%;31%;1

Salt Lake City, UT;35;34;42;24;A little snow;S;12;61%;64%;1

San Antonio, TX;62;60;77;68;Fog in the morning;SE;4;86%;57%;1

San Diego, CA;64;47;63;45;Partly sunny;NNE;6;69%;1%;3

San Francisco, CA;55;47;54;42;Some sun returning;WNW;8;65%;47%;2

Savannah, GA;79;63;80;63;Areas of morning fog;SW;5;75%;32%;2

Seattle-Tacoma, WA;35;27;27;26;Snow showers;S;8;85%;81%;1

Sioux Falls, SD;27;18;22;13;Partly sunny;ESE;8;71%;27%;2

Spokane, WA;27;19;20;13;A little snow;S;3;82%;82%;0

Springfield, IL;38;34;49;35;Partly sunny, mild;E;8;84%;28%;2

St. Louis, MO;41;37;53;41;Partly sunny, mild;ESE;5;73%;27%;3

Tampa, FL;81;64;82;65;Partly sunny;NNE;5;77%;34%;4

Toledo, OH;39;29;47;29;Clouds and sun, mild;W;6;83%;12%;1

Tucson, AZ;71;41;73;44;Sunny and warm;ESE;6;30%;0%;3

Tulsa, OK;56;45;60;54;Partly sunny;S;6;70%;2%;2

Vero Beach, FL;82;67;81;62;Partly sunny;SE;9;74%;48%;3

Washington, DC;55;43;52;42;Rain and drizzle;W;5;80%;61%;1

Wichita, KS;44;27;51;35;Not as cool;S;8;72%;8%;3

Wilmington, DE;49;39;48;40;Spotty showers;WSW;6;72%;64%;1

