US Forecast
US Forecast for Wednesday, January 1, 2020
_____
City/Town, State;Yesterday’s High Temp (F);Yesterday’s Low Temp (F);Today’s High Temp (F);Today’s Low Temp (F);Weather Condition;Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Albany, NY;40;31;38;26;Inc. clouds;W;14;53%;14%;1
Albuquerque, NM;41;21;42;27;Partly sunny;NNE;5;49%;48%;3
Anchorage, AK;48;12;16;4;Cloudy, much colder;SW;4;67%;34%;0
Asheville, NC;48;32;49;29;Sunny;WNW;10;48%;11%;3
Atlanta, GA;52;36;55;36;Partly sunny;SSW;7;43%;7%;3
Atlantic City, NJ;48;39;46;35;Winds subsiding;W;18;53%;1%;2
Austin, TX;63;43;55;50;A shower in the p.m.;SSW;1;55%;83%;1
Baltimore, MD;51;37;47;31;Mostly sunny;W;11;48%;4%;2
Baton Rouge, LA;62;36;62;54;Mostly cloudy;SE;5;54%;93%;2
Billings, MT;42;35;49;36;Cloudy and milder;W;19;40%;34%;1
Birmingham, AL;54;31;57;43;Partly sunny;S;5;49%;71%;3
Bismarck, ND;28;23;38;27;Bit of rain, snow;WNW;10;90%;60%;1
Boise, ID;40;37;46;33;Rain, snow;WNW;7;71%;72%;1
Boston, MA;43;34;42;32;Mostly sunny;W;14;49%;1%;2
Bridgeport, CT;44;31;40;28;Mostly sunny;W;10;51%;2%;2
Buffalo, NY;37;29;35;32;Morning flurries;SW;19;67%;56%;1
Burlington, VT;36;29;38;26;A snow shower;WSW;10;69%;82%;1
Caribou, ME;28;24;30;21;Cloudy with flurries;W;9;82%;69%;0
Casper, WY;25;22;38;22;Winds subsiding;WSW;25;63%;68%;1
Charleston, SC;61;43;60;38;Plenty of sunshine;WNW;8;44%;4%;3
Charleston, WV;43;35;47;32;Partly sunny;SSW;8;59%;1%;2
Charlotte, NC;57;34;55;34;Plenty of sunshine;SW;6;47%;6%;3
Cheyenne, WY;40;27;41;24;Rain and snow shower;WNW;26;54%;68%;1
Chicago, IL;29;25;41;36;Increasingly windy;SSW;19;59%;4%;2
Cleveland, OH;37;28;39;35;Clearing and breezy;SSW;17;62%;41%;2
Columbia, SC;59;38;58;35;Mostly sunny;WSW;6;45%;5%;3
Columbus, OH;35;28;41;31;Partly sunny, breezy;SSW;15;61%;7%;2
Concord, NH;36;24;37;20;Partly sunny;W;9;67%;13%;2
Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;55;38;56;48;Mainly cloudy;S;12;49%;27%;1
Denver, CO;47;28;49;26;Partly sunny;SW;6;41%;49%;2
Des Moines, IA;34;22;46;33;Increasingly windy;SSW;18;60%;3%;2
Detroit, MI;33;27;36;32;Increasingly windy;SSW;19;65%;0%;2
Dodge City, KS;45;23;52;28;Sunshine;NW;12;47%;5%;3
Duluth, MN;26;14;29;27;A bit of p.m. snow;SW;7;77%;65%;1
El Paso, TX;55;30;57;40;Mostly sunny;W;8;47%;28%;3
Fairbanks, AK;-1;-4;-1;-8;Plenty of clouds;SW;3;64%;77%;0
Fargo, ND;16;13;33;24;Afternoon flurries;WSW;11;96%;64%;0
Grand Junction, CO;28;11;25;15;A bit of p.m. snow;NW;5;83%;79%;1
Grand Rapids, MI;30;25;36;33;Increasingly windy;SSW;17;63%;5%;2
Hartford, CT;41;31;40;27;Mostly sunny;WSW;9;52%;4%;2
Helena, MT;36;35;46;33;Cloudy;WSW;14;55%;56%;1
Honolulu, HI;83;68;82;67;Mostly sunny, nice;NE;4;59%;44%;4
Houston, TX;61;46;61;57;Cloudy;SE;6;69%;86%;1
Indianapolis, IN;34;29;44;35;Mostly sunny, milder;SSW;15;62%;8%;2
Jackson, MS;56;34;59;49;Mostly cloudy;S;4;48%;76%;2
Jacksonville, FL;66;42;65;43;Mostly sunny;SE;6;46%;8%;3
Juneau, AK;43;37;39;27;Periods of snow;SW;9;87%;91%;0
Kansas City, MO;43;28;55;39;Sunny, breezy, mild;SSW;14;50%;5%;2
Knoxville, TN;47;33;50;35;Mostly sunny;SSW;6;51%;10%;3
Las Vegas, NV;56;34;53;40;Clouds and sun, cool;NE;5;46%;0%;3
Lexington, KY;39;34;47;38;Mostly sunny, milder;SSW;10;59%;18%;2
Little Rock, AR;54;29;55;44;Partly sunny;S;7;48%;81%;3
Long Beach, CA;71;44;66;46;Mostly sunny;ESE;3;47%;0%;3
Los Angeles, CA;73;48;67;49;Mostly sunny;ENE;4;49%;1%;3
Louisville, KY;39;34;50;40;Milder with sunshine;SSW;8;54%;22%;2
Madison, WI;30;19;40;34;Increasingly windy;SSW;17;57%;3%;2
Memphis, TN;50;32;55;46;Partly sunny;S;7;51%;85%;3
Miami, FL;79;62;77;68;Mostly sunny;ENE;7;59%;12%;4
Milwaukee, WI;29;19;40;36;Increasingly windy;SW;19;66%;4%;2
Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;23;11;34;29;Partly sunny;SSW;9;72%;6%;1
Mobile, AL;63;39;61;52;Mostly cloudy;ESE;4;57%;60%;3
Montgomery, AL;61;32;57;43;Partly sunny;S;4;49%;30%;3
Mt. Washington, NH;21;7;11;5;Very windy;WNW;52;99%;86%;1
Nashville, TN;49;31;54;43;Partly sunny;S;6;47%;64%;3
New Orleans, LA;60;45;63;57;Mostly cloudy;SE;6;55%;62%;3
New York, NY;46;35;43;33;Mostly sunny, breezy;W;19;42%;1%;2
Newark, NJ;45;33;42;29;Breezy with sunshine;W;14;45%;2%;2
Norfolk, VA;57;39;54;34;Mostly sunny;WSW;9;49%;2%;3
Oklahoma City, OK;53;33;57;45;Mostly sunny, breezy;S;17;55%;8%;3
Olympia, WA;50;47;51;37;A bit of rain;SW;11;87%;68%;0
Omaha, NE;37;23;45;29;Mostly sunny;SW;12;62%;5%;2
Orlando, FL;66;51;69;54;Partly sunny;ESE;5;44%;15%;4
Philadelphia, PA;47;34;43;30;Mostly sunny;W;11;49%;3%;2
Phoenix, AZ;63;39;61;39;Increasing clouds;WSW;4;57%;0%;3
Pittsburgh, PA;39;29;39;32;Clearing and breezy;SW;15;57%;41%;2
Portland, ME;39;31;41;29;Partly sunny;WSW;13;54%;8%;2
Portland, OR;50;48;53;41;Periods of rain;WSW;6;77%;73%;0
Providence, RI;41;31;41;29;Mostly sunny;W;10;53%;1%;2
Raleigh, NC;58;37;54;34;Mostly sunny;WSW;6;51%;0%;3
Reno, NV;45;34;53;30;Mostly cloudy;W;10;53%;0%;1
Richmond, VA;55;36;53;32;Mostly sunny;WSW;8;47%;3%;2
Roswell, NM;50;24;63;35;Mostly sunny;W;7;41%;21%;3
Sacramento, CA;58;39;58;41;Variable cloudiness;NNW;5;87%;7%;2
Salt Lake City, UT;33;29;39;31;Periods of snow;SE;11;76%;87%;1
San Antonio, TX;62;48;54;51;A little rain;SSW;5;82%;82%;1
San Diego, CA;68;46;65;49;Mostly sunny, cool;SSE;6;64%;0%;3
San Francisco, CA;59;48;60;48;Partly sunny;NW;9;78%;9%;1
Savannah, GA;62;39;61;39;Mostly sunny;WSW;7;49%;4%;3
Seattle-Tacoma, WA;51;47;53;41;Cloudy and breezy;SW;15;77%;44%;0
Sioux Falls, SD;23;13;33;27;Periods of sun;SW;8;76%;30%;2
Spokane, WA;42;41;47;31;Decreasing clouds;SW;10;70%;27%;1
Springfield, IL;34;25;48;37;Increasingly windy;S;20;66%;7%;2
St. Louis, MO;40;28;54;39;Sunny and breezy;S;15;51%;13%;2
Tampa, FL;65;49;70;52;Partly sunny;NE;4;51%;14%;4
Toledo, OH;32;23;39;32;Increasingly windy;SW;17;70%;1%;2
Tucson, AZ;62;37;61;38;Clouds and sun, cool;SSW;5;56%;0%;3
Tulsa, OK;52;34;58;46;Mostly sunny;S;12;51%;6%;3
Vero Beach, FL;73;48;71;55;Mostly sunny;NE;7;55%;14%;4
Washington, DC;52;37;49;30;Mostly sunny;W;8;44%;1%;2
Wichita, KS;48;28;55;35;Mostly sunny;S;15;61%;6%;3
Wilmington, DE;48;33;44;28;Mostly sunny;W;12;50%;1%;2
_____
