US Forecast for Thursday, December 19, 2019
City/Town, State;Yesterday’s High Temp (F);Yesterday’s Low Temp (F);Today’s High Temp (F);Today’s Low Temp (F);Weather Condition;Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Albany, NY;35;6;20;7;Windy and very cold;WNW;18;43%;0%;2
Albuquerque, NM;42;20;42;23;Sun and some clouds;N;3;37%;0%;3
Anchorage, AK;26;16;22;9;Cloudy;NNE;5;71%;15%;0
Asheville, NC;39;22;47;26;Plenty of sunshine;NW;5;40%;4%;3
Atlanta, GA;45;27;50;28;Plenty of sunshine;E;4;47%;3%;3
Atlantic City, NJ;42;23;33;27;Winds subsiding;WNW;16;38%;0%;2
Austin, TX;62;30;60;42;Becoming cloudy;SE;2;32%;6%;3
Baltimore, MD;39;23;34;23;Sunny and cold;W;15;41%;0%;2
Baton Rouge, LA;55;29;57;34;Plenty of sunshine;ENE;5;47%;7%;3
Billings, MT;47;30;45;33;Some sun;WSW;12;37%;5%;2
Birmingham, AL;47;26;51;29;Plenty of sunshine;E;5;48%;4%;3
Bismarck, ND;39;12;25;14;Cloudy and colder;SE;7;83%;2%;1
Boise, ID;36;30;41;38;A shower in the p.m.;ESE;10;64%;73%;0
Boston, MA;38;14;25;17;Sunshine and windy;W;25;40%;0%;2
Bridgeport, CT;36;15;26;16;Windy and very cold;WNW;22;41%;1%;2
Buffalo, NY;25;11;23;17;Snow showers;SE;19;62%;72%;1
Burlington, VT;30;1;15;6;Windy;NW;21;57%;14%;1
Caribou, ME;20;3;13;8;Mostly cloudy, windy;WNW;19;58%;27%;1
Casper, WY;36;22;32;20;Partly sunny;SSW;19;53%;0%;2
Charleston, SC;52;35;49;32;Plenty of sunshine;NNE;8;41%;1%;3
Charleston, WV;32;16;38;23;Sunny, not as cold;SSW;5;50%;1%;2
Charlotte, NC;48;25;46;25;Plenty of sun;SSW;4;39%;0%;3
Cheyenne, WY;46;22;41;24;Partial sunshine;WNW;16;40%;1%;2
Chicago, IL;19;17;36;27;Not as cold;SW;10;64%;5%;2
Cleveland, OH;29;16;30;24;Partly sunny, chilly;SW;11;55%;4%;2
Columbia, SC;49;27;48;24;Plenty of sun;ENE;5;42%;3%;3
Columbus, OH;26;9;32;18;Mostly sunny;SW;8;52%;2%;2
Concord, NH;33;6;18;8;Windy and frigid;WNW;19;45%;2%;2
Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;59;31;59;38;Turning out cloudy;SSE;9;36%;2%;3
Denver, CO;58;26;47;25;Partly sunny;WSW;5;33%;3%;2
Des Moines, IA;32;21;42;27;Partly sunny, milder;SSW;8;63%;0%;2
Detroit, MI;22;11;30;22;Partly sunny, chilly;WNW;8;55%;6%;2
Dodge City, KS;56;24;54;23;Partly sunny;S;17;30%;0%;3
Duluth, MN;8;6;22;19;Not as cold;E;5;74%;3%;2
El Paso, TX;48;30;54;32;Sun and some clouds;NW;6;41%;0%;3
Fairbanks, AK;1;-22;-16;-31;Partly cloudy;NE;2;62%;10%;0
Fargo, ND;15;9;20;14;Periods of sun;SE;7;91%;4%;1
Grand Junction, CO;32;15;39;16;Sun and some clouds;NNW;4;47%;0%;2
Grand Rapids, MI;18;9;32;26;Not as cold;WSW;9;64%;15%;1
Hartford, CT;36;12;24;15;Windy and very cold;WNW;18;40%;1%;2
Helena, MT;34;18;37;29;Becoming cloudy;SE;5;58%;8%;2
Honolulu, HI;84;73;84;73;A shower in the p.m.;ENE;14;58%;59%;4
Houston, TX;57;34;60;44;Turning cloudy;E;6;50%;18%;3
Indianapolis, IN;27;8;35;19;Mostly sunny;SW;9;66%;5%;2
Jackson, MS;49;27;54;30;Plenty of sun;E;2;54%;7%;3
Jacksonville, FL;57;39;59;48;Plenty of sunshine;NNE;12;61%;15%;3
Juneau, AK;38;35;38;30;A bit of snow;E;7;94%;80%;0
Kansas City, MO;40;28;48;31;Partly sunny;SSW;9;53%;4%;2
Knoxville, TN;43;24;45;26;Plenty of sun;NE;4;50%;6%;3
Las Vegas, NV;52;32;54;34;Cool with sunshine;NNW;4;32%;0%;3
Lexington, KY;29;17;42;25;Sunny, not as cold;SW;7;46%;4%;2
Little Rock, AR;51;25;54;30;Partly sunny;SE;5;54%;9%;3
Long Beach, CA;63;40;66;44;Mostly sunny;NNE;4;39%;0%;3
Los Angeles, CA;65;44;67;49;Mostly sunny;NNE;4;43%;2%;3
Louisville, KY;30;21;44;26;Sunny, not as cold;SSW;7;39%;5%;2
Madison, WI;18;15;34;23;Not as cold;SE;5;64%;6%;2
Memphis, TN;45;27;51;30;Mostly sunny;SE;4;55%;8%;3
Miami, FL;79;65;73;70;Not as warm;NE;15;71%;76%;1
Milwaukee, WI;17;13;34;26;Not as cold;NNE;7;66%;5%;2
Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;14;13;28;22;Not as cold;ESE;5;76%;4%;2
Mobile, AL;52;32;56;34;Plenty of sun;NE;6;46%;4%;3
Montgomery, AL;53;28;51;31;Plenty of sunshine;E;5;46%;5%;3
Mt. Washington, NH;8;-14;-5;-10;Windy;WNW;33;93%;35%;2
Nashville, TN;36;23;47;26;Mostly sunny;SE;4;46%;5%;3
New Orleans, LA;54;39;55;42;Sunshine;NE;7;50%;5%;3
New York, NY;37;18;28;23;Sunny and colder;WNW;21;38%;0%;2
Newark, NJ;36;16;27;20;Sunny, windy, colder;W;19;39%;1%;2
Norfolk, VA;47;26;37;23;Sunny, but cold;SW;7;38%;1%;2
Oklahoma City, OK;55;28;55;35;Partly sunny;S;11;40%;27%;3
Olympia, WA;45;39;48;47;Periods of rain;SSW;8;91%;96%;0
Omaha, NE;36;20;42;25;Partly sunny;S;9;63%;0%;2
Orlando, FL;64;47;67;58;Partly sunny;NE;13;61%;23%;2
Philadelphia, PA;40;20;30;22;Winds subsiding;WSW;15;35%;1%;2
Phoenix, AZ;66;38;62;37;Sunny;NE;4;33%;0%;3
Pittsburgh, PA;28;13;29;21;Partly sunny, breezy;SW;14;50%;0%;2
Portland, ME;34;14;23;13;Windy;WNW;20;40%;0%;2
Portland, OR;45;42;54;51;Rain, some heavy;SSW;8;79%;96%;0
Providence, RI;37;12;23;14;Windy and very cold;WNW;19;44%;0%;2
Raleigh, NC;48;24;42;23;Sunny, but cold;SSW;4;41%;0%;3
Reno, NV;42;30;47;32;Mostly cloudy;SW;6;63%;12%;1
Richmond, VA;45;22;37;19;Plenty of sun;S;5;37%;0%;2
Roswell, NM;49;20;48;26;Sun and some clouds;N;6;41%;2%;3
Sacramento, CA;55;45;59;42;Mostly cloudy;SE;4;83%;34%;1
Salt Lake City, UT;35;20;37;25;Mostly cloudy;SE;4;65%;0%;2
San Antonio, TX;58;27;61;43;Increasing clouds;ESE;6;43%;26%;3
San Diego, CA;63;44;66;46;Mostly sunny;ENE;6;52%;0%;3
San Francisco, CA;57;50;58;49;Some sun returning;SW;5;81%;35%;1
Savannah, GA;54;31;52;31;Sunshine;NNE;7;45%;1%;3
Seattle-Tacoma, WA;45;42;49;47;Periods of rain;SSW;9;84%;100%;0
Sioux Falls, SD;31;14;34;19;Partly sunny;SSE;8;68%;0%;2
Spokane, WA;38;27;39;37;Periods of snow;SSE;4;86%;86%;0
Springfield, IL;24;16;41;26;Not as cold;SSW;11;68%;5%;2
St. Louis, MO;32;19;44;22;Not as cold;S;7;60%;4%;2
Tampa, FL;60;43;67;56;Mostly sunny;NNE;9;64%;3%;4
Toledo, OH;23;11;30;18;Mostly sunny;SW;7;60%;5%;2
Tucson, AZ;62;38;62;33;Sunny;E;6;36%;0%;3
Tulsa, OK;54;29;57;34;Mostly sunny;S;8;41%;3%;3
Vero Beach, FL;71;58;70;64;Winds subsiding;ENE;17;63%;34%;2
Washington, DC;42;23;34;23;Sunny and colder;SSE;15;36%;0%;2
Wichita, KS;45;22;49;30;Clouds and sunshine;S;10;52%;7%;2
Wilmington, DE;39;21;32;23;Winds subsiding;WSW;15;37%;0%;2
