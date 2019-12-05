US Forecast
US Forecast for Friday, December 6, 2019
City/Town, State;Yesterday’s High Temp (F);Yesterday’s Low Temp (F);Today’s High Temp (F);Today’s Low Temp (F);Weather Condition;Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Albany, NY;38;22;35;20;Intermittent snow;WNW;7;60%;69%;1
Albuquerque, NM;56;30;49;31;Partly sunny;NE;3;62%;0%;3
Anchorage, AK;17;14;23;21;A thick cloud cover;N;11;76%;39%;0
Asheville, NC;56;32;53;34;Inc. clouds;NW;5;54%;38%;2
Atlanta, GA;63;38;59;47;Inc. clouds;E;5;54%;83%;3
Atlantic City, NJ;45;36;54;34;Increasingly windy;NW;16;60%;42%;1
Austin, TX;72;56;71;45;Mostly sunny;N;8;44%;2%;3
Baltimore, MD;47;35;54;34;Mostly cloudy;NNW;8;50%;33%;1
Baton Rouge, LA;72;55;79;56;A little a.m. rain;NNW;6;73%;58%;2
Billings, MT;37;27;46;34;Mostly sunny;WSW;12;56%;2%;2
Birmingham, AL;68;44;56;48;Cooler with rain;E;6;79%;75%;1
Bismarck, ND;34;13;33;21;Partly sunny;SW;10;84%;2%;1
Boise, ID;43;33;47;35;Mostly cloudy;E;7;64%;28%;1
Boston, MA;44;27;38;26;Rain and snow shower;NW;8;57%;75%;1
Bridgeport, CT;41;26;43;25;Rain and snow shower;NW;7;57%;47%;1
Buffalo, NY;34;31;37;24;Morning snow;WNW;10;79%;70%;0
Burlington, VT;35;20;29;20;A bit of p.m. snow;NW;5;70%;83%;1
Caribou, ME;29;20;26;10;Partly sunny;WNW;10;70%;29%;1
Casper, WY;35;19;39;32;Partly sunny, breezy;SSW;22;72%;2%;2
Charleston, SC;64;42;69;50;Inc. clouds;N;5;62%;66%;3
Charleston, WV;48;34;51;29;Brief showers;N;5;67%;81%;1
Charlotte, NC;62;35;59;40;Inc. clouds;W;6;49%;36%;2
Cheyenne, WY;37;24;43;29;Partly sunny, milder;WSW;7;63%;2%;2
Chicago, IL;46;34;39;26;Lots of sun, colder;NE;14;62%;2%;2
Cleveland, OH;39;36;44;29;Rain and snow shower;NNW;16;70%;45%;1
Columbia, SC;64;35;63;42;Inc. clouds;NNE;4;59%;44%;3
Columbus, OH;44;33;45;23;A shower in the a.m.;N;8;70%;56%;1
Concord, NH;40;18;32;17;A little p.m. snow;NW;4;72%;75%;1
Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;74;49;59;39;Cooler with some sun;N;16;57%;2%;2
Denver, CO;46;24;45;28;Not as cool;SSW;5;66%;2%;3
Des Moines, IA;57;27;37;25;Sunny, much colder;SSE;8;64%;1%;2
Detroit, MI;39;33;40;21;Partly sunny;NNW;10;65%;6%;2
Dodge City, KS;53;30;44;29;Mostly sunny, cooler;S;9;68%;2%;3
Duluth, MN;32;12;24;20;Partly sunny, colder;SW;6;57%;56%;2
El Paso, TX;68;41;63;41;Partly sunny;E;6;54%;0%;3
Fairbanks, AK;-18;-21;-9;-11;Partly sunny;N;5;73%;12%;0
Fargo, ND;32;9;24;21;Partial sunshine;S;10;79%;7%;2
Grand Junction, CO;44;28;45;25;Partial sunshine;NNE;5;72%;0%;3
Grand Rapids, MI;40;33;38;22;Partly sunny;NNW;9;68%;2%;2
Hartford, CT;42;23;39;22;Bit of rain, snow;NW;6;65%;60%;1
Helena, MT;38;22;38;25;Partly sunny;S;4;74%;1%;2
Honolulu, HI;83;70;79;70;Rain and drizzle;ENE;14;73%;66%;3
Houston, TX;75;64;76;53;Fog in the morning;N;8;59%;12%;3
Indianapolis, IN;50;38;46;25;Rain and drizzle;NNE;8;76%;53%;2
Jackson, MS;67;51;68;50;Rain in the morning;N;7;74%;67%;1
Jacksonville, FL;67;47;75;50;Nice with some sun;NNE;6;62%;21%;3
Juneau, AK;38;32;37;27;Partly sunny;ENE;6;94%;29%;0
Kansas City, MO;63;32;43;27;Cooler with sunshine;SE;9;58%;5%;2
Knoxville, TN;57;37;52;39;Mostly cloudy;NE;5;67%;55%;1
Las Vegas, NV;60;44;59;44;Partly sunny, cool;ENE;5;64%;2%;3
Lexington, KY;53;41;51;32;A few showers;NE;6;80%;71%;1
Little Rock, AR;66;50;61;41;A shower in the a.m.;NNE;7;78%;57%;1
Long Beach, CA;65;51;66;56;Some sun;NNE;3;72%;76%;3
Los Angeles, CA;68;53;68;57;Sun and some clouds;E;5;74%;69%;3
Louisville, KY;55;43;53;33;A shower or two;NE;6;74%;67%;1
Madison, WI;43;28;36;22;Mostly sunny;S;6;60%;1%;2
Memphis, TN;62;50;57;44;Showers around;NNE;7;78%;78%;1
Miami, FL;73;60;78;62;Mostly sunny;NW;6;53%;7%;4
Milwaukee, WI;45;30;37;23;Mostly sunny;N;10;62%;1%;2
Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;37;16;25;19;Colder with sunshine;S;6;75%;1%;2
Mobile, AL;67;51;72;58;A little p.m. rain;NE;6;71%;72%;2
Montgomery, AL;67;41;60;51;A little p.m. rain;SE;5;69%;81%;1
Mt. Washington, NH;14;1;8;-5;Windy;NW;32;92%;56%;1
Nashville, TN;64;45;54;43;Showers around;NE;5;69%;68%;1
New Orleans, LA;70;57;75;59;Occasional rain;NW;7;74%;60%;2
New York, NY;44;32;47;30;A shower in the p.m.;NW;9;49%;56%;1
Newark, NJ;42;28;47;28;A shower in the p.m.;NW;8;57%;56%;1
Norfolk, VA;52;31;57;41;Inc. clouds;WSW;8;55%;67%;2
Oklahoma City, OK;68;39;48;30;Cooler with some sun;NNE;14;75%;3%;2
Olympia, WA;51;38;50;43;A little p.m. rain;SSW;2;92%;88%;1
Omaha, NE;56;25;38;26;Sunny and colder;S;7;62%;2%;2
Orlando, FL;70;52;77;54;Partly sunny;NNE;5;54%;8%;4
Philadelphia, PA;45;30;51;31;Mainly cloudy;NW;9;53%;28%;1
Phoenix, AZ;71;51;72;50;Partly sunny;NNE;4;58%;0%;3
Pittsburgh, PA;40;32;45;26;A midday shower;NW;9;72%;55%;1
Portland, ME;42;24;34;21;Colder;NNW;9;55%;66%;1
Portland, OR;52;42;52;44;A little p.m. rain;E;7;79%;89%;1
Providence, RI;43;25;39;23;Bit of rain, snow;NW;6;58%;61%;1
Raleigh, NC;56;32;58;41;Inc. clouds;WSW;6;56%;29%;2
Reno, NV;42;29;42;35;Cloudy and chilly;SSE;5;82%;43%;1
Richmond, VA;52;29;56;35;Inc. clouds;WNW;7;57%;32%;2
Roswell, NM;72;37;55;35;Partly sunny, cooler;SW;5;61%;0%;3
Sacramento, CA;62;51;64;56;A little p.m. rain;SSE;11;73%;87%;1
Salt Lake City, UT;39;29;44;29;Partial sunshine;N;5;81%;2%;2
San Antonio, TX;73;56;74;44;Areas of morning fog;NNE;9;46%;2%;4
San Diego, CA;67;55;67;59;Partly sunny;NE;5;67%;57%;3
San Francisco, CA;59;54;61;57;Cloudy, p.m. rain;S;12;80%;92%;1
Savannah, GA;67;43;71;50;Inc. clouds;N;5;67%;39%;3
Seattle-Tacoma, WA;51;43;54;46;A touch of p.m. rain;ESE;6;74%;87%;1
Sioux Falls, SD;39;14;29;24;Mostly sunny;S;6;79%;2%;2
Spokane, WA;45;31;45;37;Mostly cloudy;SE;1;85%;61%;1
Springfield, IL;56;38;44;24;Sunshine and cooler;ENE;12;65%;12%;2
St. Louis, MO;62;44;47;28;Cooler;NE;9;74%;41%;1
Tampa, FL;68;46;74;50;Partly sunny, nice;NNE;5;60%;10%;4
Toledo, OH;42;35;42;23;Partly sunny;NNW;7;67%;7%;2
Tucson, AZ;67;47;73;47;Partly sunny, warm;S;6;58%;0%;3
Tulsa, OK;71;41;49;32;Cooler with some sun;NNE;10;75%;13%;2
Vero Beach, FL;69;50;77;53;Partly sunny, nice;S;5;63%;5%;4
Washington, DC;48;34;55;33;Milder;NNW;7;52%;33%;2
Wichita, KS;63;34;46;27;Mostly sunny, cooler;SE;11;71%;2%;2
Wilmington, DE;44;31;52;30;Not as cool;NW;10;55%;28%;1
