US Forecast
US Forecast for Wednesday, November 20, 2019
City/Town, State;Yesterday’s High Temp (F);Yesterday’s Low Temp (F);Today’s High Temp (F);Today’s Low Temp (F);Weather Condition;Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Albany, NY;40;32;39;29;Morning flurries;NW;7;74%;58%;1
Albuquerque, NM;66;47;59;42;Brief a.m. showers;S;13;63%;88%;1
Anchorage, AK;38;32;44;36;Occasional rain;SSE;10;73%;68%;0
Asheville, NC;53;40;53;34;Partly sunny;NW;9;67%;6%;3
Atlanta, GA;60;42;63;41;Partly sunny;N;6;53%;0%;3
Atlantic City, NJ;51;42;52;39;Partly sunny, breezy;NW;15;60%;4%;2
Austin, TX;77;61;80;67;Fog, then some sun;SSE;14;67%;67%;2
Baltimore, MD;56;44;54;38;Partly sunny;NW;10;53%;9%;2
Baton Rouge, LA;79;47;77;55;Clouds and sun, nice;ESE;7;59%;6%;4
Billings, MT;48;31;34;19;Mostly cloudy;NNE;10;74%;33%;1
Birmingham, AL;68;39;65;43;Partly sunny;E;5;53%;2%;3
Bismarck, ND;44;31;35;18;Afternoon flurries;NNW;11;79%;56%;1
Boise, ID;54;31;54;26;Partly sunny;E;7;61%;0%;2
Boston, MA;43;38;42;35;Mostly cloudy, mist;NNW;19;82%;87%;1
Bridgeport, CT;46;35;43;33;Partly sunny;NNW;17;68%;25%;1
Buffalo, NY;40;34;41;34;A passing shower;W;6;79%;55%;1
Burlington, VT;34;29;35;28;A little snow;NNW;7;80%;65%;1
Caribou, ME;32;21;36;22;Mostly cloudy;NNW;9;71%;6%;1
Casper, WY;58;33;34;16;Snow, much colder;NE;17;85%;94%;1
Charleston, SC;62;46;63;44;Plenty of sunshine;N;7;61%;1%;3
Charleston, WV;51;36;53;35;Partly sunny;SSE;4;67%;0%;2
Charlotte, NC;54;40;62;37;Partly sunny;NNE;5;57%;1%;3
Cheyenne, WY;63;37;40;18;Cooler, p.m. snow;N;14;82%;88%;1
Chicago, IL;42;35;46;42;Clouds and sun;S;7;74%;65%;2
Cleveland, OH;44;39;44;35;Partly sunny;SSE;9;65%;26%;1
Columbia, SC;56;41;63;39;Mostly sunny;N;5;59%;1%;3
Columbus, OH;46;33;49;36;Partly sunny;SE;4;70%;2%;2
Concord, NH;40;30;38;28;Rain, snow;NW;14;88%;77%;1
Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;79;56;76;64;Cloudy and breezy;SSE;17;69%;74%;1
Denver, CO;67;41;51;24;Brief p.m. showers;NNE;7;67%;88%;1
Des Moines, IA;55;35;58;46;Mostly cloudy;S;14;65%;78%;2
Detroit, MI;41;32;43;33;Periods of sun;S;5;73%;11%;1
Dodge City, KS;72;48;68;33;Mostly cloudy;W;20;62%;50%;1
Duluth, MN;37;33;40;34;Mainly cloudy;ENE;5;82%;75%;1
El Paso, TX;77;56;68;49;Mostly cloudy;SE;12;50%;55%;2
Fairbanks, AK;13;10;21;15;A little snow;NNE;5;65%;78%;0
Fargo, ND;45;33;39;19;Afternoon flurries;N;9;91%;85%;1
Grand Junction, CO;61;41;53;36;A couple of showers;E;7;68%;88%;1
Grand Rapids, MI;41;33;44;37;Partly sunny;SSE;5;77%;58%;1
Hartford, CT;47;36;43;31;Partly sunny;NNW;11;70%;31%;1
Helena, MT;49;28;33;16;Colder;SW;10;67%;20%;1
Honolulu, HI;84;75;86;73;A shower or two;ENE;15;66%;86%;5
Houston, TX;78;60;76;68;Mostly cloudy;SSE;15;80%;31%;1
Indianapolis, IN;46;38;49;41;Sun and some clouds;SSE;5;75%;11%;2
Jackson, MS;74;42;73;48;Clouds and sun, nice;SSE;6;48%;3%;3
Jacksonville, FL;68;47;68;49;Plenty of sun;NNE;7;58%;1%;4
Juneau, AK;43;40;46;42;Windy with rain;ESE;20;89%;98%;0
Kansas City, MO;63;45;68;52;A warm wind;S;18;58%;88%;2
Knoxville, TN;52;42;56;37;Partly sunny;ENE;4;66%;1%;3
Las Vegas, NV;78;55;61;46;Showers and t-storms;SE;6;65%;84%;1
Lexington, KY;51;40;51;40;Partly sunny;SSE;5;79%;28%;2
Little Rock, AR;70;41;70;55;Some sun;SSE;8;63%;63%;3
Long Beach, CA;76;56;64;52;Showers and t-storms;E;7;63%;84%;2
Los Angeles, CA;79;56;63;53;Showers and t-storms;SSE;6;61%;85%;1
Louisville, KY;47;41;52;42;Sun and some clouds;SE;5;73%;5%;2
Madison, WI;39;34;45;39;Mostly cloudy;SSE;6;75%;81%;1
Memphis, TN;65;41;69;52;Partly sunny;SSE;8;52%;11%;3
Miami, FL;79;60;77;65;Mostly sunny;NNE;9;45%;1%;4
Milwaukee, WI;41;33;44;39;Clouds and sun;S;6;82%;74%;2
Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;42;34;45;37;Mostly cloudy;ESE;11;85%;73%;1
Mobile, AL;72;47;73;50;Clouds and sun, nice;ENE;5;52%;1%;4
Montgomery, AL;68;41;66;43;Partly sunny;E;4;53%;0%;3
Mt. Washington, NH;30;20;24;18;A little snow;NW;25;99%;83%;1
Nashville, TN;61;36;59;41;Partly sunny;SE;4;60%;5%;3
New Orleans, LA;75;51;72;57;Partly sunny;ESE;7;65%;3%;4
New York, NY;51;40;47;36;Partly sunny;NNW;19;56%;4%;1
Newark, NJ;49;37;47;35;Partly sunny;NW;15;56%;4%;1
Norfolk, VA;48;41;54;38;Mostly sunny;NW;8;62%;5%;3
Oklahoma City, OK;75;56;68;56;Windy;SSW;23;78%;75%;1
Olympia, WA;53;36;51;27;Plenty of sun;NNE;6;73%;3%;2
Omaha, NE;61;41;61;39;Rather cloudy;S;15;66%;81%;1
Orlando, FL;71;51;73;54;Sunny and nice;NNE;7;49%;0%;4
Philadelphia, PA;53;39;51;37;Some sun;NW;12;51%;3%;2
Phoenix, AZ;77;61;69;54;Rain, a thunderstorm;SSE;8;69%;94%;1
Pittsburgh, PA;45;36;46;32;Partly sunny;WNW;6;72%;3%;1
Portland, ME;39;34;40;33;Mainly cloudy;NNW;15;80%;36%;1
Portland, OR;55;39;55;35;Plenty of sunshine;NE;7;72%;6%;2
Providence, RI;47;36;42;32;Mostly cloudy;NNW;15;85%;74%;1
Raleigh, NC;55;40;59;35;Mostly sunny;NNW;5;58%;1%;3
Reno, NV;61;38;46;31;Spotty showers;NNW;14;60%;81%;1
Richmond, VA;52;40;56;33;Mostly sunny;NNW;7;57%;1%;3
Roswell, NM;75;51;69;42;Windy;S;17;55%;60%;2
Sacramento, CA;69;51;70;41;Mostly sunny, windy;S;19;36%;2%;3
Salt Lake City, UT;59;41;47;33;Spotty showers;ENE;6;79%;87%;1
San Antonio, TX;76;60;80;67;Fog, then some sun;SSE;14;73%;23%;2
San Diego, CA;71;59;63;58;Cooler with t-storms;WSW;12;73%;89%;1
San Francisco, CA;62;51;66;48;Mostly sunny;NNE;9;54%;3%;3
Savannah, GA;64;45;66;44;Plenty of sunshine;NE;6;60%;1%;3
Seattle-Tacoma, WA;52;41;52;35;Plenty of sunshine;NE;10;67%;3%;2
Sioux Falls, SD;49;33;55;29;Mostly cloudy, mild;NNW;10;69%;67%;1
Spokane, WA;49;33;48;25;Plenty of sun;N;6;62%;2%;2
Springfield, IL;46;32;56;49;Partly sunny;S;10;68%;82%;3
St. Louis, MO;56;35;59;51;Partly sunny;SSE;9;66%;81%;3
Tampa, FL;72;53;73;50;Mostly sunny, nice;NNE;5;61%;1%;4
Toledo, OH;44;32;47;36;Partly sunny;SE;1;73%;10%;1
Tucson, AZ;78;59;66;51;Rain, a thunderstorm;WSW;12;56%;89%;1
Tulsa, OK;71;54;69;62;Mostly cloudy, windy;S;19;69%;85%;1
Vero Beach, FL;75;50;73;59;Sunny and nice;N;8;56%;0%;4
Washington, DC;55;44;54;37;Some sun;NW;10;52%;5%;2
Wichita, KS;69;51;66;44;Showers and t-storms;SSW;23;76%;85%;1
Wilmington, DE;53;40;52;36;Partly sunny;NW;13;54%;2%;2
