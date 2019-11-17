US Forecast
US Forecast for Monday, November 18, 2019
_____
City/Town, State;Yesterday’s High Temp (F);Yesterday’s Low Temp (F);Today’s High Temp (F);Today’s Low Temp (F);Weather Condition;Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Albany, NY;38;24;36;31;Rain and ice;NNW;7;84%;84%;1
Albuquerque, NM;61;35;67;38;Mostly sunny;ESE;9;27%;0%;3
Anchorage, AK;35;29;33;26;Mostly cloudy;N;5;67%;44%;0
Asheville, NC;60;38;54;35;Rather cloudy;NW;6;72%;38%;1
Atlanta, GA;62;44;60;39;Partly sunny;WNW;6;59%;5%;3
Atlantic City, NJ;47;43;45;39;A little rain;W;15;92%;92%;1
Austin, TX;69;45;73;48;Sunny and pleasant;N;1;48%;1%;4
Baltimore, MD;46;38;47;38;Mostly cloudy;NW;6;71%;58%;1
Baton Rouge, LA;66;38;68;43;Partly sunny;WNW;5;64%;5%;4
Billings, MT;54;44;58;34;Partly sunny, mild;SW;10;52%;8%;2
Birmingham, AL;68;35;57;37;Partly sunny, cooler;NW;6;67%;14%;3
Bismarck, ND;44;37;51;27;A shower in the a.m.;WNW;11;75%;56%;2
Boise, ID;59;35;61;42;Partly sunny;SE;6;57%;55%;2
Boston, MA;42;39;42;38;Periods of rain;NW;15;77%;85%;1
Bridgeport, CT;40;34;43;35;Rain at times;NW;11;76%;89%;1
Buffalo, NY;44;29;39;33;Mostly cloudy;NNW;5;88%;30%;1
Burlington, VT;36;20;35;28;Freezing drizzle;N;6;66%;86%;1
Caribou, ME;25;4;33;27;Cloudy;NNE;5;67%;63%;1
Casper, WY;46;37;54;39;Mostly sunny, mild;SSW;12;55%;4%;2
Charleston, SC;57;46;59;47;A shower in the a.m.;SW;6;76%;58%;2
Charleston, WV;58;36;53;37;Partly sunny;WSW;5;72%;36%;1
Charlotte, NC;56;41;56;41;Some sun returning;W;5;71%;23%;3
Cheyenne, WY;54;41;58;36;Mostly sunny, mild;SW;11;43%;2%;3
Chicago, IL;42;35;41;33;Mostly cloudy;W;7;81%;7%;1
Cleveland, OH;47;35;46;34;Mostly cloudy;SW;5;68%;20%;1
Columbia, SC;59;44;58;42;A shower in the a.m.;SW;5;74%;58%;3
Columbus, OH;49;30;48;33;Mostly cloudy;W;4;68%;13%;2
Concord, NH;37;23;37;31;Ice, then rain;NW;9;85%;91%;1
Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;67;38;71;44;Plenty of sunshine;SW;7;48%;1%;3
Denver, CO;62;42;65;38;Partly sunny, mild;SSW;6;37%;27%;3
Des Moines, IA;45;32;46;37;Partly sunny;W;6;76%;43%;1
Detroit, MI;42;30;41;32;Mostly cloudy;W;4;85%;26%;1
Dodge City, KS;60;39;70;37;Sunny and warmer;NW;16;38%;3%;3
Duluth, MN;37;27;38;33;Partly sunny;SW;5;77%;50%;2
El Paso, TX;69;41;73;46;Sunshine, pleasant;SE;6;34%;4%;4
Fairbanks, AK;5;-2;2;-8;Morning snow showers;NNE;4;81%;68%;0
Fargo, ND;34;31;44;31;A shower in the a.m.;W;8;88%;56%;1
Grand Junction, CO;58;30;59;30;Partly sunny, mild;ENE;4;35%;0%;3
Grand Rapids, MI;39;31;41;34;Rain and snow shower;W;5;86%;68%;1
Hartford, CT;38;34;42;34;Periods of rain;W;10;72%;90%;1
Helena, MT;50;42;52;34;Mild with some sun;SW;6;58%;67%;2
Honolulu, HI;85;73;84;73;A p.m. shower or two;NE;9;67%;56%;3
Houston, TX;68;52;71;50;Brilliant sunshine;WSW;4;60%;4%;4
Indianapolis, IN;46;32;43;33;Mostly cloudy, cold;W;5;88%;15%;1
Jackson, MS;64;36;61;41;Partly sunny;SSW;4;60%;4%;3
Jacksonville, FL;59;48;68;47;Partly sunny;WSW;7;66%;15%;4
Juneau, AK;47;40;44;38;Periods of rain;ESE;8;91%;75%;0
Kansas City, MO;51;35;57;39;Partly sunny;NW;6;55%;25%;1
Knoxville, TN;60;39;55;37;Partly sunny;W;5;66%;33%;2
Las Vegas, NV;78;48;76;51;Sunny and warm;N;4;21%;3%;3
Lexington, KY;52;33;48;35;Partly sunny, cooler;WSW;6;80%;45%;2
Little Rock, AR;57;37;61;43;Partly sunny;SW;6;63%;16%;2
Long Beach, CA;92;58;88;57;Plenty of sunshine;SE;5;21%;2%;3
Los Angeles, CA;93;62;89;60;Sunny and very warm;SE;5;21%;2%;3
Louisville, KY;50;35;48;35;Mostly cloudy;W;6;84%;55%;1
Madison, WI;37;30;38;31;Periods of sun;WSW;5;76%;55%;1
Memphis, TN;57;38;56;43;Periods of sun;S;5;64%;27%;3
Miami, FL;65;59;77;64;Partly sunny, nice;WNW;8;58%;11%;4
Milwaukee, WI;38;33;39;31;Mainly cloudy;WSW;6;78%;8%;2
Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;39;28;42;35;Mostly cloudy;W;6;77%;66%;1
Mobile, AL;66;42;67;42;Partly sunny;NW;6;57%;7%;4
Montgomery, AL;67;39;59;38;Partly sunny, cool;NW;6;63%;10%;4
Mt. Washington, NH;23;19;31;27;A bit of ice;N;29;76%;86%;1
Nashville, TN;56;36;52;38;Partly sunny;W;6;66%;20%;2
New Orleans, LA;65;46;66;48;Partly sunny;NW;6;57%;7%;4
New York, NY;43;39;43;39;Occasional rain;WNW;11;70%;87%;1
Newark, NJ;42;37;42;37;Occasional rain;WNW;9;75%;88%;1
Norfolk, VA;50;46;48;40;A p.m. shower or two;SW;7;93%;66%;1
Oklahoma City, OK;62;40;71;42;Mostly sunny;NW;10;54%;2%;3
Olympia, WA;57;41;53;43;Cloudy, p.m. rain;S;3;92%;88%;0
Omaha, NE;52;34;54;35;A shower or two;NW;7;71%;59%;1
Orlando, FL;59;53;73;55;Partly sunny;WNW;8;60%;15%;4
Philadelphia, PA;43;38;43;36;A bit of rain;W;7;79%;88%;1
Phoenix, AZ;86;53;84;58;Plenty of sunshine;ENE;4;24%;5%;3
Pittsburgh, PA;49;32;49;34;Mainly cloudy;W;4;74%;15%;1
Portland, ME;37;30;38;35;Rain at times, windy;NNW;20;76%;89%;0
Portland, OR;57;48;56;47;Afternoon rain;SW;6;90%;89%;1
Providence, RI;40;36;41;35;Cold with rain;NW;14;79%;87%;1
Raleigh, NC;50;39;51;40;A passing shower;WSW;5;77%;60%;1
Reno, NV;65;32;70;40;Plenty of sunshine;WSW;5;35%;2%;3
Richmond, VA;46;39;49;36;A p.m. shower or two;SSW;5;82%;66%;1
Roswell, NM;62;35;75;38;Sunny and pleasant;SE;5;35%;0%;4
Sacramento, CA;73;43;74;48;Sunny and mild;S;4;57%;1%;3
Salt Lake City, UT;58;35;61;40;Partly sunny, mild;SSE;6;46%;0%;3
San Antonio, TX;70;46;74;46;Sunny and pleasant;E;4;62%;2%;4
San Diego, CA;87;58;82;61;Becoming cloudy;S;6;38%;2%;3
San Francisco, CA;72;51;66;54;Plenty of sunshine;W;7;68%;2%;3
Savannah, GA;60;45;64;44;Partial sunshine;W;5;74%;10%;3
Seattle-Tacoma, WA;58;48;53;46;Afternoon rain;WNW;6;87%;88%;1
Sioux Falls, SD;42;30;52;33;A passing shower;WNW;8;78%;57%;1
Spokane, WA;54;42;53;43;Inc. clouds;SSE;2;87%;96%;1
Springfield, IL;49;31;45;34;Inc. clouds;SE;5;73%;26%;3
St. Louis, MO;52;35;50;39;Inc. clouds;ESE;5;73%;30%;2
Tampa, FL;60;54;73;58;Partly sunny;NE;5;74%;30%;4
Toledo, OH;42;28;45;31;Rather cloudy;WNW;0;76%;14%;2
Tucson, AZ;85;53;85;59;Plenty of sunshine;ESE;5;28%;21%;4
Tulsa, OK;65;37;69;41;Partly sunny;NW;7;56%;10%;3
Vero Beach, FL;62;53;75;54;Partly sunny;WSW;9;65%;12%;4
Washington, DC;47;39;49;38;Mostly cloudy;WSW;6;70%;58%;1
Wichita, KS;60;37;70;36;Increasingly windy;NW;19;55%;9%;3
Wilmington, DE;43;38;44;36;A little rain;WSW;9;78%;82%;1
_____
Copyright 2019 AccuWeather