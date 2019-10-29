US Forecast
US Forecast for Wednesday, October 30, 2019
_____
City/Town, State;Yesterday’s High Temp (F);Yesterday’s Low Temp (F);Today’s High Temp (F);Today’s Low Temp (F);Weather Condition;Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Albany, NY;60;53;66;58;Mostly cloudy, mild;SE;5;74%;77%;1
Albuquerque, NM;65;27;42;19;Partly sunny;N;13;25%;0%;4
Anchorage, AK;51;42;50;37;Spotty showers;SE;10;68%;76%;0
Asheville, NC;70;59;64;62;Cooler with showers;SE;5;91%;96%;1
Atlanta, GA;71;63;70;67;Showers and t-storms;SSE;6;93%;100%;1
Atlantic City, NJ;65;60;68;62;Mostly cloudy;S;8;91%;74%;1
Austin, TX;60;53;60;34;Showers and t-storms;NNW;7;76%;71%;1
Baltimore, MD;65;59;69;63;Mostly cloudy;S;3;73%;74%;1
Baton Rouge, LA;70;68;82;55;Showers and t-storms;SSW;8;83%;92%;1
Billings, MT;22;8;31;22;Mostly sunny, cold;WSW;12;51%;2%;3
Birmingham, AL;73;64;73;66;Strong thunderstorms;S;8;94%;88%;1
Bismarck, ND;29;19;33;17;Cold with sunshine;WSW;9;49%;8%;2
Boise, ID;38;15;40;19;Sunny, but cold;ESE;6;34%;0%;3
Boston, MA;56;54;62;61;Drizzle;SSE;5;85%;87%;1
Bridgeport, CT;58;54;64;59;Mostly cloudy, mist;SE;6;88%;82%;1
Buffalo, NY;66;50;56;53;A little p.m. rain;SE;6;89%;82%;1
Burlington, VT;60;54;63;55;Mostly cloudy;S;6;75%;66%;1
Caribou, ME;50;45;59;47;Cloudy and mild;NE;6;76%;69%;1
Casper, WY;7;-11;18;8;Clouds and sun, cold;SSW;16;70%;0%;3
Charleston, SC;77;70;79;72;Cloudy and humid;SE;8;85%;44%;1
Charleston, WV;74;53;75;64;Cloudy, p.m. rain;SSE;5;78%;87%;1
Charlotte, NC;72;63;70;67;Cloudy with showers;SSE;6;88%;100%;1
Cheyenne, WY;9;0;22;8;Cloudy and cold;WNW;9;48%;9%;2
Chicago, IL;42;38;44;39;Chilly with rain;NNE;14;78%;93%;1
Cleveland, OH;63;52;62;58;A little p.m. rain;S;10;73%;89%;1
Columbia, SC;72;65;76;69;Showers around;SE;5;85%;86%;1
Columbus, OH;61;49;62;58;Cloudy, p.m. rain;SE;6;84%;98%;1
Concord, NH;53;47;65;55;Rain and drizzle;SE;4;80%;80%;1
Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;48;45;52;31;Rain, a thunderstorm;NNW;15;84%;60%;1
Denver, CO;17;7;22;9;A bit of a.m. snow;SSW;5;66%;66%;2
Des Moines, IA;42;28;34;23;A bit of p.m. snow;NNW;13;68%;86%;1
Detroit, MI;60;42;48;46;Cooler with rain;NE;6;86%;91%;1
Dodge City, KS;35;22;29;12;Colder with snow;NW;20;81%;66%;1
Duluth, MN;36;24;37;22;Mostly sunny, chilly;NW;7;53%;2%;2
El Paso, TX;78;47;61;32;Mostly sunny;ENE;11;17%;0%;4
Fairbanks, AK;40;30;34;19;Snow flurries;SW;5;82%;71%;0
Fargo, ND;32;21;33;19;Sunny, but cold;W;8;62%;11%;2
Grand Junction, CO;44;11;30;9;Mostly cloudy;E;5;42%;0%;3
Grand Rapids, MI;45;34;41;37;Chilly with rain;NNE;6;87%;90%;1
Hartford, CT;58;53;62;60;Drizzle;SE;4;87%;83%;1
Helena, MT;20;-1;31;18;Plenty of sunshine;S;5;47%;4%;3
Honolulu, HI;87;73;87;73;A morning shower;E;4;60%;66%;5
Houston, TX;73;69;78;42;A heavy p.m. t-storm;NNW;6;97%;87%;1
Indianapolis, IN;58;44;51;45;Cooler with rain;N;7;93%;92%;1
Jackson, MS;71;64;77;53;Strong thunderstorms;S;7;89%;88%;1
Jacksonville, FL;83;73;85;72;Mostly cloudy, humid;SE;7;80%;43%;3
Juneau, AK;43;38;46;39;Occasional rain;E;6;95%;84%;0
Kansas City, MO;38;33;35;24;Snow, some ice late;NNW;13;86%;88%;1
Knoxville, TN;73;57;67;65;Rain and a t-storm;S;5;88%;91%;1
Las Vegas, NV;66;33;55;33;Sunny and colder;N;14;12%;0%;4
Lexington, KY;64;52;66;60;Cloudy, p.m. rain;S;7;85%;95%;1
Little Rock, AR;63;55;60;36;Rain, a thunderstorm;NW;6;96%;87%;1
Long Beach, CA;71;50;78;48;Sunny and breezy;NE;14;14%;2%;4
Los Angeles, CA;75;50;74;49;Plenty of sunshine;NNE;7;18%;2%;4
Louisville, KY;64;53;64;55;Occasional rain;SSE;7;91%;91%;1
Madison, WI;41;27;40;29;Mostly cloudy;N;7;62%;75%;1
Memphis, TN;66;57;65;43;Rain, a thunderstorm;NNW;5;94%;92%;1
Miami, FL;86;80;87;79;Partly sunny;ENE;10;70%;44%;5
Milwaukee, WI;42;31;43;34;A little p.m. rain;N;11;69%;89%;1
Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;42;22;39;22;Clouds and sun, cold;NNW;7;47%;4%;2
Mobile, AL;71;70;80;74;Showers and t-storms;S;8;84%;91%;1
Montgomery, AL;72;66;75;70;Showers and t-storms;S;7;88%;86%;1
Mt. Washington, NH;43;36;42;39;Mostly cloudy, windy;S;28;93%;65%;1
Nashville, TN;64;55;70;53;Rain, a thunderstorm;S;6;86%;92%;1
New Orleans, LA;72;70;82;63;Showers and t-storms;S;9;81%;88%;1
New York, NY;61;57;65;62;Drizzle;SSE;6;83%;86%;1
Newark, NJ;60;55;65;60;Drizzle;SSE;5;87%;86%;1
Norfolk, VA;69;59;71;63;Plenty of clouds;SE;5;76%;31%;1
Oklahoma City, OK;38;36;40;25;A little rain, cold;NNW;16;93%;63%;1
Olympia, WA;50;19;51;25;Mostly sunny, cool;NNE;5;52%;4%;2
Omaha, NE;40;26;34;22;A little snow;NW;14;71%;82%;1
Orlando, FL;90;74;89;74;Partly sunny;ESE;6;70%;33%;4
Philadelphia, PA;64;58;69;60;Mostly cloudy;SSE;5;79%;73%;1
Phoenix, AZ;75;46;70;43;Sunny and breezy;NE;14;9%;0%;4
Pittsburgh, PA;73;52;70;60;Cloudy;SE;5;74%;75%;1
Portland, ME;53;51;60;55;Rain and drizzle;S;6;87%;85%;1
Portland, OR;46;30;51;28;Plenty of sunshine;ENE;9;35%;4%;2
Providence, RI;58;52;62;60;Drizzle;SSE;5;88%;93%;1
Raleigh, NC;73;62;70;65;Showers;SE;6;86%;99%;1
Reno, NV;43;14;45;16;Sunny, but cold;SSE;6;29%;0%;3
Richmond, VA;70;56;72;63;Rain and drizzle;SE;5;74%;86%;1
Roswell, NM;65;33;46;20;Partly sunny;N;18;51%;2%;4
Sacramento, CA;71;34;68;31;Plenty of sunshine;N;6;26%;1%;3
Salt Lake City, UT;32;9;32;16;Mostly sunny, cold;ESE;5;46%;2%;3
San Antonio, TX;65;62;67;38;Showers and t-storms;N;9;95%;77%;2
San Diego, CA;68;52;75;50;Sunny and windy;ENE;18;23%;2%;4
San Francisco, CA;69;47;67;48;Dimmed sunshine;NE;9;28%;1%;3
Savannah, GA;78;68;82;70;Mainly cloudy, humid;SSE;6;88%;44%;1
Seattle-Tacoma, WA;49;31;51;33;Mostly sunny, cool;ENE;7;44%;3%;2
Sioux Falls, SD;37;19;38;17;Mostly cloudy, cold;WNW;8;45%;6%;1
Spokane, WA;36;16;42;22;Mostly sunny, cold;N;1;38%;1%;2
Springfield, IL;41;33;42;31;Cold with rain;NNW;12;87%;92%;1
St. Louis, MO;46;40;44;35;Cold with rain;N;8;92%;89%;1
Tampa, FL;90;74;89;73;Clouds and sun, mild;E;6;78%;30%;4
Toledo, OH;63;41;51;46;Cooler with rain;NNE;4;81%;91%;1
Tucson, AZ;78;42;69;43;Mostly sunny;E;6;19%;0%;4
Tulsa, OK;41;39;42;27;Occasional rain;NNW;10;98%;69%;1
Vero Beach, FL;88;76;88;73;Partly sunny;ESE;9;73%;70%;5
Washington, DC;68;57;70;62;A shower in the p.m.;SE;4;70%;84%;1
Wichita, KS;36;30;31;21;Cold with an icy mix;NNW;16;90%;85%;1
Wilmington, DE;63;56;68;60;Mostly cloudy;SE;6;82%;72%;1
_____
